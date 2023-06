Manny Steward would've turned him into a great puncher/grabbler like Wlad had he been alive today.



I agree.He doesn't use his size properly.He should hold more, use his 18 stone and lean on people.Don't think he did it once to Usyk. Stood at mid range and tried to outbox someone who is a far superior boxer. Got his ass handed to him.It's not pretty, but he should have learnt to do it by now. Lewis did it plenty and he's one of the greats.