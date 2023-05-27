« previous next »
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:04:33 pm
Billam Smith seems to have a good chin. Okolie has landed some decent shots
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:06:07 pm
Awful fight
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:11:17 pm
Interviewing Buatsi. Someone whos nearly as dull as Okolie
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:12:23 pm
The ref has had enough
RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:15:38 pm
Okalie head diving has cut Smith now.

Nasty cut that.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Samie

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:16:54 pm
Holyfield would be proud of Okolie's headbutts.
TipTopKop

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:20:04 pm
This is awful... 
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:20:14 pm
Scorecards be interesting here

Assuming youve got 5 10-8s I think even if Okolie won every other round hed lose
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:24:06 pm
Smith by a mile. He did well to avoid being hugged to death. Okolie is basically Wilder, no jab, no inside game, no clue when the opponent didn't drop with a big punch.
danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:25:04 pm
Is that cut for Wood going to be a problem? He's doing well so far.
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:26:06 pm
112-112????????????     
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

TipTopKop

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:26:16 pm
Yeah Smith should have this. Okolie simply wasn't at the races.
RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:26:21 pm
A judge had it a draw hahaha.

Well done Smith.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:26:33 pm
112-112 by one ref = what the actual f*ck???
Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:26:46 pm
112-112  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Samie

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:27:03 pm
BRING IN HAWKEYE!
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:27:15 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May 27, 2023, 11:26:06 pm
112-112????????????   
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Boxing judging is akin the English premier league reffing.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:27:51 pm
112 - 112 wtf was he smoking ?


Deserved the win because Okolie was gash.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

amir87

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:29:07 pm
The guy scoring it 112-112 clearly pressed the wrong button on his calculator when adding up rounds. Knobhead.
TipTopKop

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:29:33 pm
shocking 112-112 decision...   unbelievable.
danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:31:19 pm
That 112-112 might be one of the worst scorecards I've ever seen. Just how doees he get that???
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:32:25 pm
Quote from: danuttah on May 27, 2023, 11:31:19 pm
That 112-112 might be one of the worst scorecards I've ever seen. Just how doees he get that???
Premier league VAR level stuff.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:34:13 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 27, 2023, 11:29:33 pm
shocking 112-112 decision...   unbelievable.

Should never score again but he'll be earning next week & the weeks after.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:38:02 pm
Assuming Wood avoids the big punch for three rounds - should be good for the title here.
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:41:28 pm
Quote from: danuttah on May 27, 2023, 11:38:02 pm
Assuming Wood avoids the big punch for three rounds - should be good for the title here.

Good Lara been disguting with weight
tinner777

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:47:31 pm
well done wood
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
May 27, 2023, 11:52:53 pm
Wood hammered him lets be right.

hixxstar

Re: Boxing thread
May 28, 2023, 08:06:12 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on May 27, 2023, 10:48:01 pm
Sauce all over the floor.

Gota love the referee, hes fighting more than okolie!
;D ... Made me laff that..    .. Bizarre tactics from okolie, almost comical. 8)
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."

Alf

Re: Boxing thread
May 29, 2023, 01:07:30 pm
Congrats to CBS, Laurence Okolie would give an aspirin a headache. He has a cumbersome style and I can't think why Sky broke their necks to get him back having told Eddie Hearn they were disappointed after the Isaac Chamberlian fight 4 years ago and a number of mediocre displays since. Chris Billam-Smith has gone from strength to strength after the Richard Riakporhe defeat, I'd gladly see them in a rematch now.

Not watched the Wood-Lara rematch, not sure what's gone wrong in Lara's camp. Brutal defeat for Mick Conlan on Saturday, would love to see Nick Ball have a crack at Lopez next.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 01:17:12 am
 :butt

Quote
Eddie Hearn has declared that he believes they are now "very close" to making Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn again, potentially in Abu Dhabi, UAE. [@Boxing_Social]
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:39:06 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:17:12 am
:butt

At this point I think it belongs in the circus thread!
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:08:57 am
Quote
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois is now being planned for August 26th, still in Wroclaw, Poland.
