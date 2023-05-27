Congrats to CBS, Laurence Okolie would give an aspirin a headache. He has a cumbersome style and I can't think why Sky broke their necks to get him back having told Eddie Hearn they were disappointed after the Isaac Chamberlian fight 4 years ago and a number of mediocre displays since. Chris Billam-Smith has gone from strength to strength after the Richard Riakporhe defeat, I'd gladly see them in a rematch now.



Not watched the Wood-Lara rematch, not sure what's gone wrong in Lara's camp. Brutal defeat for Mick Conlan on Saturday, would love to see Nick Ball have a crack at Lopez next.