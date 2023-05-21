Loma controlled the fight. He dictated what happens when and where. He is the better fighter. Its fing bs. Then you see that other guy celebrate like hes something special lol he got outclassed by someone 35 and lighter. Basically hes not in the same league as him. Yet the record will show otherwise? Disgrace.
He really didnt control the fight, they both had periods when they were on top. Lomas work was more eye catching but Id argue that after Lomas fast start Haney was the one more in control in the middle rounds and Loma wasnt able to get his combinations off.
Its rounds 4-9 which were difficult to score. I think Haney won the majority of these, a couple were maybe even.
I wouldnt have argued if the fight had gone Lomas way, I just favoured Haney, but its really not a robbery. As I said 116-112 was too wide but you can definitely make a case for 115-113.