Boxing thread

Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
May 21, 2023, 11:46:26 am
I think Loma won but alot of tight rounds. No robbery for me though how Moretti scored the 10th to Haney. That's either corruption or corruption.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Boxing thread
May 21, 2023, 01:54:44 pm
I think Loma won that fight but I wouldn't call it a robbery per se. too many close rounds for that to happen.


I've said this for years now, WE NEED HAWKEYE! line the corners up with camera's and the judges get feed back on which hits connect and thus they get help.
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
May 21, 2023, 02:02:36 pm
Quote from: Songs to Sing on May 21, 2023, 09:11:25 am
Loma controlled the fight. He dictated what happens when and where. He is the better fighter. Its fing bs. Then you see that other guy celebrate like hes something special lol he got outclassed by someone 35 and lighter. Basically hes not in the same league as him. Yet the record will show otherwise? Disgrace.
He really didnt control the fight, they both had periods when they were on top. Lomas work was more eye catching but Id argue that after Lomas fast start Haney was the one more in control in the middle rounds and Loma wasnt able to get his combinations off.

Its rounds 4-9 which were difficult to score. I think Haney won the majority of these, a couple were maybe even.

I wouldnt have argued if the fight had gone Lomas way, I just favoured Haney, but its really not a robbery. As I said 116-112 was too wide but you can definitely make a case for 115-113.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
May 21, 2023, 05:59:03 pm
Loma showed some amateur immaturity still. What was he doing in that 12th round with the fight in the balance? Also, why didn't his team protest and get neutral judges considering this was a distance fight all day long? Amateur hour in that camp
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
May 21, 2023, 08:12:45 pm
 ;D I mean good luck.

Quote
Vasyl Lomachenko's manager Egis Klimas says that they will APPEAL his UD defeat to Devin Haney: "We're not gonna let it go, I guarantee we're gonna protest, we're gonna appeal. Somebody needs to end this injustice."

[@TRBoxing]
I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
May 21, 2023, 08:27:02 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on May 21, 2023, 05:59:03 pm
Loma showed some amateur immaturity still. What was he doing in that 12th round with the fight in the balance? Also, why didn't his team protest and get neutral judges considering this was a distance fight all day long? Amateur hour in that camp
He said in the post-fight interview that he stepped off the gas in the 12th as he thought he already won. What an idiot.
jooneyisdagod

Re: Boxing thread
May 22, 2023, 03:04:46 am
It was a close fight and I can certainly understand Haney winning it though I personally had it 7-5 Loma, but could have easily gone 6-6. Don't ask me about the middle rounds as they were incredibly close and while Loma got a few combos off, I liked how Haney controlled by keeping the distance and landing solid power punches to the body. I'd have expected at least a split decision rather than a UD.
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
May 22, 2023, 11:16:56 pm
Not watched the Haney-Loma fight. But Loma was never going to get a fair crack of the whip with US judges in Vegas against a US fighter.

Chantelle Cameron never stopped coming forward Saturday night & answered everything that Katie Taylor threw at her & then some.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
May 25, 2023, 01:25:08 am
 :D

Quote
Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr rematch has now been postponed again and won't take place on July 1st to allow Smith full recovery from his injury.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
May 25, 2023, 01:26:32 am
Finally!  8)

Quote
Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford reportedly now has a DEAL AGREED for the Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Welterweight world title fight on July 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. [@MikeCoppinger]
Fordy

Re: Boxing thread
May 25, 2023, 04:14:14 pm
Callum Smith V Beterbiev August 20th in Canada
amir87

Re: Boxing thread
May 25, 2023, 04:18:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 25, 2023, 01:26:32 am
Finally!  8)



Now that's what I'm talking about Samuel motherfucking Jackson!
RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
May 25, 2023, 04:23:52 pm
Fuck.

About time this happened, both still in their primes. Great to see.
gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
May 25, 2023, 06:26:22 pm
Usyk vs Dubois in Poland in August.....

What a fucking waste.
HardworkDedication

Re: Boxing thread
May 25, 2023, 06:35:15 pm
https://twitter.com/terencecrawford/status/1661781198316929024

Crawford's confirmed it.  :D :D

I thought we was gonna get another Mayweather v Pacquiao drawn out saga. Glad it's finally been made.

I'm going for Crawford to win via decision or late stoppage
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
May 25, 2023, 06:43:18 pm
Quote from: Fordy on May 25, 2023, 04:14:14 pm
Callum Smith V Beterbiev August 20th in Canada

Okay that's fine.


August 19th mate.

Quote from: gazzalfc on May 25, 2023, 06:26:22 pm
Usyk vs Dubois in Poland in August.....

What a fucking waste.

This is WTF!  ;D

August 12th is the date for this.
I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
May 25, 2023, 07:12:34 pm
Great to see Crawford v Spence announced, a proper superfight. I'm going for a Crawford decision, can't see either guy being stopped.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
May 25, 2023, 07:24:25 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on May 25, 2023, 06:35:15 pm
https://twitter.com/terencecrawford/status/1661781198316929024

Crawford's confirmed it.  :D :D

I thought we was gonna get another Mayweather v Pacquiao drawn out saga. Glad it's finally been made.

I'm going for Crawford to win via decision or late stoppage
Great news.

Quote from: gazzalfc on May 25, 2023, 06:26:22 pm
Usyk vs Dubois in Poland in August.....

What a fucking waste.
Dubois doesn't deserve a British title fight, it's a joke. Wardley would smash him.

Meanwhile the greatest heavyweight ever (who never needs to prove it) Tyson Fury is supposedly going to fight someone called Demsey Mckean. I'm waiting for his sycophants to say it's a stay busy fight, like the Chisora one 🙄

Might as well rematch Otto Wallin if he's uninterested in a challenge.
dikwad

Re: Boxing thread
May 25, 2023, 07:32:07 pm
Think they're all hanging on for the big Saudi payday. Laugh if it all goes tits up
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
May 25, 2023, 07:52:55 pm
Gone are the days when Boxing posters used to be good and super fights titled.  ;D

Al 666

Re: Boxing thread
May 25, 2023, 08:14:37 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on May 22, 2023, 03:04:46 am
It was a close fight and I can certainly understand Haney winning it though I personally had it 7-5 Loma, but could have easily gone 6-6. Don't ask me about the middle rounds as they were incredibly close and while Loma got a few combos off, I liked how Haney controlled by keeping the distance and landing solid power punches to the body. I'd have expected at least a split decision rather than a UD.

I think that highlights the issue with boxing scoring. There are far too many 10-9 rounds. A round when one fighter is well on top is scored the same as a really tight one. It would be much fairer for a 10-8 round to become something like a 10-6. Then you could have 10-7, 10-8 and 10-9 being used to show how on top a fighter was in that round.

I think it would also make it much harder for biased or incompetent judges to stay under the radar.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 03:31:36 pm
Lara missed weight  :butt
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:17:32 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:31:36 pm
Lara missed weight  :butt

Fight should be off.

3-4ibs is a big advantage at that weight class.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:33:03 pm
Lara would've won anyway but it's piss poor from the fighter to be overweight.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:10:32 pm
Quote
Mauricio Lara has now been stripped of his WBA Featherweight world title after coming in overweight. Vacant WBA Featherweight world title still on the line for Wood if he wins.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:52:57 pm
Tonight is not kebab/curry weather lads, but BBQ. Just putting it out there.   ;D 8)
AndyMuller

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:44:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:52:57 pm
Tonight is not kebab/curry weather lads, but BBQ. Just putting it out there.   ;D 8)

Lash the streams in after youve eaten your 10 burgers fat arse.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:06:36 pm
Will do dickface.  :D

Two diffrent Boxing cards tonight. This is on Sky headlined by Okolie v Billam-Smith.





The other is on DAZN with Lara v Wood 2.

Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:13:04 pm
The Wood fight will surely be held back until Okolie is finished?
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:22:08 pm
There's no obligation to do that mate. Rival broadcasters, rival promoters.  :D
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:33:29 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:13:04 pm
The Wood fight will surely be held back until Okolie is finished?

Not by design it won't.

Matchroom and Queensbury have an agreement, but Boxxer do not
Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:23:31 pm
Any streams for Conlan undercard Samwell?
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:53:57 pm
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:55:10 pm
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:56:33 pm
https://vipleague.im/mauricio-lara-vs-leigh-wood-2-streaming-link-1 Lara v Wood 2 Stream


Don't disturb my BBQ now dickheads.  :wanker
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:07:15 pm
Thinking Wood v Lara gonna be a shootout. Rooting for Wood as he made weight.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:29:55 pm
Shitty undercards!  :butt
danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:50:33 pm
Delay with Conlan fight due to medical issue with previous fight - all three main events could end up overlapping here.
Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:52:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:29:55 pm
Shitty undercards!  :butt

Thought you were having a bbq.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:53:53 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:52:54 pm
Thought you were having a bbq.

I am, don't mean I'm not watching the Boxing. Come on mate.  ;D
