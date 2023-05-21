« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1829 1830 1831 1832 1833 [1834]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3701042 times)

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73320 on: May 21, 2023, 11:46:26 am »
I think Loma won but alot of tight rounds. No robbery for me though how Moretti scored the 10th to Haney. That's either corruption or corruption.
« Last Edit: May 21, 2023, 02:00:22 pm by Clayton Bigsby »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,874
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73321 on: May 21, 2023, 01:54:44 pm »
I think Loma won that fight but I wouldn't call it a robbery per se. too many close rounds for that to happen.


I've said this for years now, WE NEED HAWKEYE! line the corners up with camera's and the judges get feed back on which hits connect and thus they get help.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,010
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73322 on: May 21, 2023, 02:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on May 21, 2023, 09:11:25 am
Loma controlled the fight. He dictated what happens when and where. He is the better fighter. Its fing bs. Then you see that other guy celebrate like hes something special lol he got outclassed by someone 35 and lighter. Basically hes not in the same league as him. Yet the record will show otherwise? Disgrace.
He really didnt control the fight, they both had periods when they were on top. Lomas work was more eye catching but Id argue that after Lomas fast start Haney was the one more in control in the middle rounds and Loma wasnt able to get his combinations off.

Its rounds 4-9 which were difficult to score. I think Haney won the majority of these, a couple were maybe even.

I wouldnt have argued if the fight had gone Lomas way, I just favoured Haney, but its really not a robbery. As I said 116-112 was too wide but you can definitely make a case for 115-113.
« Last Edit: May 21, 2023, 02:05:49 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73323 on: May 21, 2023, 05:59:03 pm »
Loma showed some amateur immaturity still. What was he doing in that 12th round with the fight in the balance? Also, why didn't his team protest and get neutral judges considering this was a distance fight all day long? Amateur hour in that camp
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,874
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73324 on: May 21, 2023, 08:12:45 pm »
 ;D I mean good luck.

Quote
Vasyl Lomachenko's manager Egis Klimas says that they will APPEAL his UD defeat to Devin Haney: "We're not gonna let it go, I guarantee we're gonna protest, we're gonna appeal. Somebody needs to end this injustice."

[@TRBoxing]
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,426
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73325 on: May 21, 2023, 08:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on May 21, 2023, 05:59:03 pm
Loma showed some amateur immaturity still. What was he doing in that 12th round with the fight in the balance? Also, why didn't his team protest and get neutral judges considering this was a distance fight all day long? Amateur hour in that camp
He said in the post-fight interview that he stepped off the gas in the 12th as he thought he already won. What an idiot.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,675
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73326 on: May 22, 2023, 03:04:46 am »
It was a close fight and I can certainly understand Haney winning it though I personally had it 7-5 Loma, but could have easily gone 6-6. Don't ask me about the middle rounds as they were incredibly close and while Loma got a few combos off, I liked how Haney controlled by keeping the distance and landing solid power punches to the body. I'd have expected at least a split decision rather than a UD.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,427
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73327 on: May 22, 2023, 11:16:56 pm »
Not watched the Haney-Loma fight. But Loma was never going to get a fair crack of the whip with US judges in Vegas against a US fighter.

Chantelle Cameron never stopped coming forward Saturday night & answered everything that Katie Taylor threw at her & then some.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,874
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73328 on: Today at 01:25:08 am »
 :D

Quote
Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr rematch has now been postponed again and won't take place on July 1st to allow Smith full recovery from his injury.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,874
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73329 on: Today at 01:26:32 am »
Finally!  8)

Quote
Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford reportedly now has a DEAL AGREED for the Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Welterweight world title fight on July 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. [@MikeCoppinger]
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1829 1830 1831 1832 1833 [1834]   Go Up
« previous next »
 