Loma controlled the fight. He dictated what happens when and where. He is the better fighter. It’s f’ing bs. Then you see that other guy celebrate like he’s something special lol he got outclassed by someone 35 and lighter. Basically he’s not in the same league as him. Yet the record will show otherwise? Disgrace.



He really didn’t control the fight, they both had periods when they were on top. Loma’s work was more eye catching but I’d argue that after Loma’s fast start Haney was the one more in control in the middle rounds and Loma wasn’t able to get his combinations off.It’s rounds 4-9 which were difficult to score. I think Haney won the majority of these, a couple were maybe even.I wouldn’t have argued if the fight had gone Loma’s way, I just favoured Haney, but it’s really not a robbery. As I said 116-112 was too wide but you can definitely make a case for 115-113.