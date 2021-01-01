Loma controlled the fight. He dictated what happens when and where. He is the better fighter. Its fing bs. Then you see that other guy celebrate like hes something special lol he got outclassed by someone 35 and lighter. Basically hes not in the same league as him. Yet the record will show otherwise? Disgrace.



He really didnt control the fight, they both had periods when they were on top. Lomas work was more eye catching but Id argue that after Lomas fast start Haney was the one more in control in the middle rounds and Loma wasnt able to get his combinations off.Its rounds 4-9 which were difficult to score. I think Haney won the majority of these, a couple were maybe even.I wouldnt have argued if the fight had gone Lomas way, I just favoured Haney, but its really not a robbery. As I said 116-112 was too wide but you can definitely make a case for 115-113.