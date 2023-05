That’s nowhere near a robbery. You can make a case either way, but the only rounds I had Loma definitely winning were 1,3, 10 & 11.



Other than those rounds he didn’t use his combinations particularly through the middle of the fight when Haney was smarter and probably nicking the rounds.



Least that’s the way I saw it.



Can't agree meself, Haney had the entirely wrong game plan going for body shots rather than dominating with his jab. I gave Haney 4-5 rounds tops, almost constantly on the back foot, never saw Loma wobbled once but Haney looked in a bit of trouble in the later rounds. My 117-112 might have bin a bit wider than you'd like but there's absolutely no way that was a UD win for Haney. It's not on the scale of Taylor Catterall but I really don't see what Loma could have done different there. Much better fighter on the night, overcame the age, reach, size advantage in the best possible way only to have a gang of shite judges fuck him over