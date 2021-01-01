Echo what everyone is saying. Katie losing by AT LEAST 2 rounds here. KO or all over.Side note, that McGregor gimp making it all about him. Sit down you fool.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Think this will be a draw
Someone actually judged that a draw.Boxing continues to make a fool of itself.
This link/stream work for Haney-Loma later?
Katie is pretty sound to be fair no excuses.Cameron looks slightly stronger but you never know
Was half expecting a Josh Taylor v Jack Catteral result, although that one last year was even more one sided than this fight tonight!
Different link mate. Will post it after 1am when coverage starts.
Dickheads booing her.
It was a step up in weight for Katie , thought she looked tired from the start .Cameron looked stronger and fitter dominating the centre of the ring and reserving her energy
Right result, I had it 6-4 like some others.We dont like the brits.
Taylor had more in the tank in the last few rounds I thought, was too late and there was never going to be a knockout.
She just dug deeper and Cameron started to fade , 12 rounds would have been interesting .Listening to Katies corner I thought they were seeing it wrong or just keeping Katies confidence up ?
Knocked her braids out
