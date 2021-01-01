« previous next »
Samie

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73240
I've given Taylor 2 rounds only here.
a little break

  Re: Boxing thread
  • YNWA
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73241
Echo what everyone is saying. Katie losing by AT LEAST 2 rounds here. KO or all over.

Side note, that McGregor gimp making it all about him. Sit down you fool.
Wghennessy

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73242
a little break:
Echo what everyone is saying. Katie losing by AT LEAST 2 rounds here. KO or all over.

Side note, that McGregor gimp making it all about him. Sit down you fool.

I think its mor elike 4 personally but shes losing nonetheless.
Samie

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73243
Time has come for 3 minute rounds in Women's boxing. At least for title fights.
duvva 💅

  Re: Boxing thread
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73244
Taylor gave it everything there in the last.

Cameron won 6-4 for me
jonnypb

  • JFT97
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73245
Absolutely brilliant fight. Shame there wasnt another 2 rounds.
TheShanklyGates

  Re: Boxing thread
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73246
Cameron's fight that barring a home decision.
Legs

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73247
Think this will be a draw
duvva 💅

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73248
Legs:
Think this will be a draw
Wouldnt surprise me
RobbieRedman

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73249
Cameron 6-4 for me too, she wont get the decision though
jonnypb

  • JFT97
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73250
Deserved win for Cameron
TheShanklyGates

  Re: Boxing thread
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73251
Right decision :)
duvva 💅

  Re: Boxing thread
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73252
Fair play. Right result
Wghennessy

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73253
Someone actually judged that a draw.

Boxing continues to make a fool of itself.
The North Bank

  Re: Boxing thread
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73254
Correct decision
WhereAngelsPlay

  Re: Boxing thread
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73255
Deserved.
RobbieRedman

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73256
well, fair play judges

right decision, good scrap, have a rematch
duvva 💅

  Re: Boxing thread
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73257
Taylor was brilliant in the tenth, but she didnt do that enough in the previous 9 rounds
duvva 💅

  Re: Boxing thread
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73258
This link/stream work for Haney-Loma later?
jonnypb

  • JFT97
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73259
Wghennessy:
Someone actually judged that a draw.

Boxing continues to make a fool of itself.

Was half expecting a Josh Taylor v Jack Catteral result, although that one last year was even more one sided than this fight tonight!
Legs

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73260
Wghennessy:
Someone actually judged that a draw.

Boxing continues to make a fool of itself.

I think Cameron won 6-4 myself but I thought it might get called a draw.

5-5 isnt that terrible a scorecard seen much worse.

Still right person won on night.
Samie

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73261
duvva 💅:
This link/stream work for Haney-Loma later?

Different link mate. Will post it after 1am when coverage  starts.  :wave
rocco

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73262
Right decision , Katie let her dominate the centre of the ring to much in the first 1-6 rounds
Legs

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73263
Katie is pretty sound to be fair no excuses.

Cameron looks slightly stronger but you never know
WhereAngelsPlay

  Re: Boxing thread
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73264
Dickheads booing her.
rocco

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73265
Legs:
Katie is pretty sound to be fair no excuses.

Cameron looks slightly stronger but you never know

It was a step up in weight for Katie , thought she looked tired from the start .

Cameron looked stronger and fitter dominating the centre of the ring and reserving her energy
duvva 💅

  Re: Boxing thread
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73266
jonnypb:
Was half expecting a Josh Taylor v Jack Catteral result, although that one last year was even more one sided than this fight tonight!
Thats possibly the worst decision Ive ever seen. Ive definitely taken less interest and watched a lot less boxing since
duvva 💅

  Re: Boxing thread
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73267
Samie:
Different link mate. Will post it after 1am when coverage  starts.  :wave
Nice one Samie
MBL?

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73268
Right result, I had it 6-4 like some others.
WhereAngelsPlay:
Dickheads booing her.
We dont like the brits. :D
 
MBL?

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73269
rocco:
It was a step up in weight for Katie , thought she looked tired from the start .

Cameron looked stronger and fitter dominating the centre of the ring and reserving her energy
Taylor had more in the tank in the last few rounds I thought, was too late and there was never going to be a knockout.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Re: Boxing thread
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73270
MBL?:
Right result, I had it 6-4 like some others.We dont like the brits. :D

 8)
rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73271
MBL?:
Taylor had more in the tank in the last few rounds I thought, was too late and there was never going to be a knockout.

She just dug deeper and Cameron started to fade , 12 rounds would have been interesting .Listening to Katies corner I thought they were seeing it wrong or just keeping Katies confidence up ?
