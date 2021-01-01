« previous next »
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73120 on: Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm
Ring walk for the main fight around 4ish I assume?

Yes mate.
Online jonkrux

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73121 on: Yesterday at 11:56:58 pm »
Nice one 👍
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73122 on: Today at 01:31:19 am »
Online RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73123 on: Today at 04:30:17 am »
Wow what a round 2 that was.

Garcia was manhandling him and Tank's power is so dangerous.
Online RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73124 on: Today at 04:48:39 am »
Tank Body shot ends it.

Impressive win.
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73125 on: Today at 04:49:04 am »
Tank is a fucking beast... what a body shot.
Online Rosario

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73126 on: Today at 04:50:28 am »
Too good and way too much power for Garcia to handle
Online Fiasco

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73127 on: Today at 04:53:41 am »
Mightily impressive. His power is legit. Garcia didn't want no more of it.
Online Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73128 on: Today at 04:53:42 am »
Really hoped this would be where the woman beating wanker would get his comeuppance, fear it may never come. If karma exists, I'm sure we'll see the little gobshite eat canvass at some point.
Offline Red Dane

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73129 on: Today at 04:54:13 am »
Tank was the most dangerous fighter. However Garcia scored many points, and had some good punches.

Garcia have to work on his defence, then he can challenge Tank. 
Online jonkrux

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73130 on: Today at 04:55:11 am »
Didn't look like too much of a hit.
Fair play though, Tank is class
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73131 on: Today at 04:58:58 am »
I think the relatively short punch might not look that impressive but when you look at the slo-mo, looks like Tank caught flush with full power behind it right where it would wind Garcia. Cracking punch, both the power and the placement.
Online Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73132 on: Today at 05:00:14 am »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:55:11 am
Didn't look like too much of a hit.
Fair play though, Tank is class

Yeah wasn't some massive showreel punch, but must have been right at the liver and crippled him for a minute with pain, obvious with that delayed response. Pair that with the blood rushing from the nose and subconsciously his body probably didn't want to get back up by within 10 seconds
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73133 on: Today at 05:01:26 am »
He quit. He doesn't have that 🐶 in him. Elite fighters rarely get stopped to the body

Hope he can come back from that. At 140lbs lot of fights there.
Online rawcusk8

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73134 on: Today at 05:02:01 am »
Tank too good, who next for him?
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73135 on: Today at 05:04:02 am »
I should imagine he wants the Loma v Haney winner.
Online Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73136 on: Today at 05:18:10 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 05:04:02 am
I should imagine he wants the Loma v Haney winner.

Love to see Tank v Loma tbf, I don't think he'd get him out of there and I'm not sure he'll be able to score enough rounds to win on points with Loma's foot work. If it happens, I'll be throwing a fair bit on Loma points if the odds are half decent.
