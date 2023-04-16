« previous next »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on April 16, 2023, 01:03:37 pm
Good advice is that and he only has to look in the mirror if he needs any further proof of its merit . . .



Hello Johnno, hope all is well.

Pop around the Boxing thread more often grandad.  :wave
Malik Scott has confirmed that Wilder & a number of top heavyweights are negotiating with the Saudis for an end of year super show.
Heard about that mate. Like a Super Series Tournament for Heavies.

In other news...

 :butt

Quote
Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev talks have failed.Bivol's manager Vadim Kornilov said the money wasn't serious enough to make Bivol vs Beterbiev.  [@DanRafael1]
Quote from: Alf on April 17, 2023, 05:05:12 pm
Malik Scott has confirmed that Wilder & a number of top heavyweights are negotiating with the Saudis for an end of year super show.

Well thats what AJ is getting ready for.
Quote from: Fordy on April 17, 2023, 09:18:21 pm
Well thats what AJ is getting ready for.
With a new trainer, it would have made sense to have a low-key outing in August, quite frankly to see if things they work on in the gym transfer to the ring. Modern fighters don't fight often enough IMO. If you have fought a tough fight then yes a rest is needed; but when it is an easy touch there's no reason not to get out again quickly. Mike Tyson had his first 27 fights in just 18 months before blasting out Berbick. Then fought 4 times in 1987 as the champion. 
Quote from: 1892tillforever on April 18, 2023, 10:22:01 am
With a new trainer, it would have made sense to have a low-key outing in August, quite frankly to see if things they work on in the gym transfer to the ring. Modern fighters don't fight often enough IMO. If you have fought a tough fight then yes a rest is needed; but when it is an easy touch there's no reason not to get out again quickly. Mike Tyson had his first 27 fights in just 18 months before blasting out Berbick. Then fought 4 times in 1987 as the champion.

Spot on.

They do most fighting out the ring now on social media.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on April 18, 2023, 10:22:01 am
With a new trainer, it would have made sense to have a low-key outing in August, quite frankly to see if things they work on in the gym transfer to the ring. Modern fighters don't fight often enough IMO. If you have fought a tough fight then yes a rest is needed; but when it is an easy touch there's no reason not to get out again quickly. Mike Tyson had his first 27 fights in just 18 months before blasting out Berbick. Then fought 4 times in 1987 as the champion. 
The trouble is they want to milk the PPV money for him so that means twice a year.

Ideally he'd have 3 or 4 fights in 12 months against cab drivers but no one is going to pay £20 to watch it.
Not looking like a Super Six but a 4 way  Tournament lads. Saudi's have proposed:

Wilder v Joshua

Fury v Usyk (Undisputed)

To happen on the same night on the same card. Proposed $400m purse with the winners of the two fights fighting six months later also for Undisputed.


Quote from: Samie on April 18, 2023, 01:54:31 pm
Not looking like a Super Six but a 4 way  Tournament lads. Saudi's have proposed:

Wilder v Joshua

Fury v Usyk (Undisputed)

To happen on the same night on the same card. Proposed $400m purse with the winners of the two fights fighting six months later also for Undisputed.

I despise anything to do with Saudi, but I'd be tempted to pay for that  :D
They should have home and away legs though.

Fury v Usyk with the first leg at Wembley, 2nd leg in Kyiv (or somewhere of Usyk's choosing)

Aj v Wilder with first leg in Vegas and 2nd leg at Spurs

Knockdowns count as away goals.


Have the final in Manilla.
Quote from: Samie on April 18, 2023, 01:54:31 pm
Not looking like a Super Six but a 4 way  Tournament lads. Saudi's have proposed:

Wilder v Joshua

Fury v Usyk (Undisputed)

To happen on the same night on the same card. Proposed $400m purse with the winners of the two fights fighting six months later also for Undisputed.



I just said the other day that this would definetely not happen, don't make me look like a dickhead Samie!
 ;D

Fury is definitely going to ask for 300 million for fucks sakes.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on April 18, 2023, 10:22:01 am
With a new trainer, it would have made sense to have a low-key outing in August, quite frankly to see if things they work on in the gym transfer to the ring. Modern fighters don't fight often enough IMO. If you have fought a tough fight then yes a rest is needed; but when it is an easy touch there's no reason not to get out again quickly. Mike Tyson had his first 27 fights in just 18 months before blasting out Berbick. Then fought 4 times in 1987 as the champion. 

Cant argue with this, clearly the fighters run the risk of losing the big pay day but Usyk wont have a choice in regards to the Dubois fight. Talk of Fury fighting again in July, no doubt an opponent of Chishoras ilk.
Quote from: Alf on April 19, 2023, 06:50:20 pm
Cant argue with this, clearly the fighters run the risk of losing the big pay day but Usyk wont have a choice in regards to the Dubois fight. Talk of Fury fighting again in July, no doubt an opponent of Chishoras ilk.

Someone in the world of boxing needs to explain how Dubios is a mandatory for Usyk, he's done absolutely nothing to even be ranked in a top 10 😳
Quote from: Samie on April 18, 2023, 03:00:52 pm
;D

Fury is definitely going to ask for 300 million for fucks sakes.

Surely 'half a billy' at least  ;D
AJ fighting Ruiz again?  :butt

Surely Eddie can't expect anyone to pay for that.
Not sure mate but he did mention Wilder today. Looks like the Supercard is on in Saudi.

Quote
Anthony Joshua on if he thinks the Deontay Wilder fight will happen in December in Saudi Arabia: In terms of it getting delivered [from my side], I honestly believe it is 95% there.
Anyone giving Garcia a chance tomorrow?
Nah.  ;D
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:12:26 pm
AJ fighting Ruiz again?  :butt

Surely Eddie can't expect anyone to pay for that.


You're underestimating their greed.  ;D
So Looking forward to Tank Garcia tomorrow, lot of needle between them as well going off the Presser yesterday.
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:24:46 pm
Anyone giving Garcia a chance tomorrow?
I expect Davis to win but Garcia is live IMO.
Garcia has an excellent chance. I don't  like the rehydration bollocks though
Quote from: jizzspunk on April 19, 2023, 08:01:10 pm
Someone in the world of boxing needs to explain how Dubios is a mandatory for Usyk, he's done absolutely nothing to even be ranked in a top 10 😳

Cant argue with this statement, saw Dubois fight Razvan Cojanu at the RAH 4 years ago, saw nothing then or since to suggest hes anywhere near elite level.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:12:26 pm
AJ fighting Ruiz again?  :butt

Surely Eddie can't expect anyone to pay for that.

Ive heard its Tyson Fury fighting Andy Ruiz.

Going with Tank Davis by stoppage inside of 6 rounds tonight, also predicting a win for Joe Cordina on points.
