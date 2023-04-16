Someone in the world of boxing needs to explain how Dubios is a mandatory for Usyk, he's done absolutely nothing to even be ranked in a top 10 😳
Cant argue with this statement, saw Dubois fight Razvan Cojanu at the RAH 4 years ago, saw nothing then or since to suggest hes anywhere near elite level.
AJ fighting Ruiz again?
Surely Eddie can't expect anyone to pay for that.
Ive heard its Tyson Fury fighting Andy Ruiz.
Going with Tank Davis by stoppage inside of 6 rounds tonight, also predicting a win for Joe Cordina on points.