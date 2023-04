This heavyweight division gets more bizarre.



This I'm my guess on what's playing out



Usyk v Dubois

Fury v Ruiz

Wilder v Ngannu



All June / July



Then the Saudi stadium finished being built in november, then Usyk, Fury, Joshua, Wilder all go to Saudi in December, an insane amount of money each to open the stadium together



Fury v Usyk

Joshua v Wilder



Am I being too optimist to think thats the case? Cant work out any other reason Joshua would now stay inactive till December



Fury doesn't want Usyk and Wilder doesn't want Joshua so neither of them are going to happen. And definetely not on the same bill.Joshua and Wilder aren't fighting on anyone's undercard, and the amount of cash required to make both of them happen on the same night when you're not going to get double the ticket sales or double the PPV buys would be astronomical.You've also got to somehow get 5 different promoters to all play nice when they all hate each other.