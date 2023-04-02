Hard to asses that last night, through hook or crook Joshua just badly needed that win to get his confidence and momentum going, Franklin's no world beater but hes game and resilient, the 12 rounds will have done Joshua good for ring rust purposes but it's clear that killer instinct is now firmly on the backburner and it's that fear of gassing himself out during a fight.



I dont think it's quite fair to say Joshua is finished, many of the greats from the past had fights where they looked off then came back with big wins, like Holyfield v Csyz and Lewis v Mavrovic. Also a huge factor in boxing is the styles make fights analogy, Joshua could have gone out against someone else and looked great against someone who wasnt a counter puncher like Franklin.



Not sure what's next, Hearn seemed to sell this fight all week by mentioning Fury as the next step but confidence in any significant matchess being made is at an all time low. As a Fury fan I was badly disappointed with the Usyk talks collapsing, Furys camp have definitely got to take plenty blame for that, not that I think Usyks camp were blameless either.



I cant see any of the big fights in heavyweight boxing now being made between Joshua, wilder, usyk, Fury, without the Saudi money, a truly sad state of affairs.