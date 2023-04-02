« previous next »
Shit main event, if AJ is gonig 12 rounds with Franlin then he's done at the elite level.  He looked slow and ponderous, who the fook told him to come into his heaviest? Undercard was half decent to be fair  but these undercards are shit compared to a decade or so ago even.


Best bit of the night was talking to some of the ring card girls before the TV coverage started.  :lickin

Right off to have a late night curry.  :wave
Quote from: Samie on April  2, 2023, 01:02:14 am
Shit main event, if AJ is gonig 12 rounds with Franlin then he's done at the elite level.  He looked slow and ponderous, who the fook told him to come into his heaviest? Undercard was half decent to be fair  but these undercards are shit compared to a decade or so ago even.


Best bit of the night was talking to some of the ring card girls before the TV coverage started.  :lickin

Right off to have a late-night curry.  :wave
Won them over with your charm then? :D
How anyone can take this shit seriously is beyond me.
Come on now for fuck's sake.
An arl c*nt like me just thinks it's a fuckin joke.
Me... ok 
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2661559/Remarkable-bravery-WWIIs-toughest-soldier-revealed-Medals-sale-boxer-fought-elite-band-commandos-taking-Nazis-secret-raids.html

That was my trainer at the Golden Gloves in admiral street/grove, I can't remember... ask Ringo. 
I sparred with George Turpin , Billy Aird and went home to Norris Green via Breck Road  with my lovely mate Tommy Wright on the 26 bus. Another pal was Larry Paul pro boxer.
I was a footballer but these lads were so fuckin awesome.
It's fuckin great being young lads. Enjoy it.
 
AJ either needed to change his style or make a statement last night.

He did neither. The biggest insult to give a boxer is tell him he's boring. AJ is boring.

Talk about him being in a title picture let alone a world title picture is beyond stupid.

Let Usyk and Fury go after the undisputed then let AJ pick up the pieces from the loser. Let Levy pay off his stadium with the dregs of the heavyweight picture.
AJ either needed to change his style or make a statement last night.

He did neither. The biggest insult to give a boxer is tell him he's boring. AJ is boring.

Talk about him being in a title picture let alone a world title picture is beyond stupid.

Let Usyk and Fury go after the undisputed then let AJ pick up the pieces from the loser. Let Levy pay off his stadium with the dregs of the heavyweight picture.

AJ is never, ever going to fight either of those

He'll probably fight Joyce at best.
AJ is never, ever going to fight either of those

He'll probably fight Joyce at best.

Not sure mate maybe Fury stalling until he knew AJ won, wouldnt put it past Warren/Fury to go for AJ.

This is a man 3 months ago had a waste of time Chisora 3 fight.

AJ is never, ever going to fight either of those

He'll probably fight Joyce at best.

He's already fought Usyk twice. Fury wanted nothing to do with him. Although that will likely change having seen last night's performance as Fury will now see he is nowhere near as good as he was 5 years ago and will fancy his chances.
Fury will take him next. And humiliate him.

Hopefully AJ goes another direction first to get some confidence back but the opportunity might not present itself again.
He needs to stay away from Fury, Usyk and even Wilder for a bit. Needs a couple of easy knockouts to build his confidence and get in tune with his new trainer.

Mind you, that's what last night was supposed to be.
He needs to stay away from Fury, Usyk and even Wilder for a bit. Needs a couple of easy knockouts to build his confidence and get in tune with his new trainer.

Mind you, that's what last night was supposed to be.

That would be the smart move but he did say money was what drices him a few months back.

Now he could have been taking the p*ss but im not sure.

Fury SHOULD fight Usyk and nobody else next its that simple

AJ knows he hasnt got long so possibly on a cash grab but as Froch said last night its a dangerous sport if you arent 100% in it.
Man went 12 rounds with a guy no-one had heard of 12 months ago and now thinks he can take Fury. Bad matchup imo, Fury will outwork him. AJ was gun-shy yesterday, I can count on one hand the number of combos he put together.
Fury will take him next. And humiliate him.

Hopefully AJ goes another direction first to get some confidence back but the opportunity might not present itself again.
Of course he'll look for the fight next since Joshua looked so poor. The alternative is Joyce and Fury will probably avoid him since it could be tough, although I would expect him to win. Its Joshua, Wilder, Martin Rogan or John McDermott for Fury next. After he "retires" again for 3 weeks the attention seeking bellend.
I'm still not sure Fury really wants it, even after last night.

Not because he doesn't think he'd win, he probably would, but he'd have to take it seriously and I just get the feeling that the motivation isn't there. With Whyte and Chisora he can just breeze through a training camp in second gear and collect the money at the end.

Joshua's problem is he doesn't really know what he is anymore. Does he want to be an 18 stone monster blowing guys away in 4 rounds, or does he want to be a Klitschko style safety first jab machine. He was the worst of both worlds last night.
I'm still not sure Fury really wants it, even after last night.

Not because he doesn't think he'd win, he probably would, but he'd have to take it seriously and I just get the feeling that the motivation isn't there. With Whyte and Chisora he can just breeze through a training camp in second gear and collect the money at the end.

Joshua's problem is he doesn't really know what he is anymore. Does he want to be an 18 stone monster blowing guys away in 4 rounds, or does he want to be a Klitschko style safety first jab machine. He was the worst of both worlds last night.
Yes he looked like a very bad Klitschko clone. Prime Wlad would have stopped Franklin with embarrassing ease second half of the fight.

Based on last night, I don't see what Joshua does to win against Fury.
Yes he looked like a very bad Klitschko clone. Prime Wlad would have stopped Franklin with embarrassing ease second half of the fight.

Based on last night, I don't see what Joshua does to win against Fury.
He can't beat Fury if he fights like last night, that style is absolutely tailor made for him. He would need to be a lot more engaged.

Maybe we shouldn't read too much into last night though, it's the kind of performance Lewis used to throw in between the big fights. He was never really in any trouble.
AJ got the win which was the main thing, wasn't impressive but his career lives on to fight another day. He's got a big decision on his hands if the Fury fight gets offered to him next because I think he probably needs at least 1 more tune up fight.
Hard to asses that last night, through hook or crook Joshua just badly needed that win to get his confidence and momentum going, Franklin's no world beater but hes game and resilient, the 12 rounds will have done Joshua good for ring rust purposes but it's clear that killer instinct is now firmly on the backburner and it's that fear of gassing himself out during a fight.

I dont think it's quite fair to say Joshua is finished, many of the greats from the past had fights where they looked off then came back with big wins, like Holyfield v Csyz and Lewis v Mavrovic.  Also a huge factor in boxing is the styles make fights analogy, Joshua could have gone out against someone else and looked great against someone who wasnt a counter puncher like Franklin.

Not sure what's next, Hearn seemed to sell this fight all week by mentioning Fury as the next step but confidence in any significant matchess being made is at an all time low.  As a Fury fan I was badly disappointed with the Usyk talks collapsing, Furys camp have definitely got to take plenty blame for that, not that I think Usyks camp were blameless either.

I cant see any of the big fights in heavyweight boxing now being made between Joshua, wilder, usyk, Fury, without the Saudi money, a truly sad state of affairs.
Why do none of these heavyweights fight in Vegas any more? We grew up watching the likes of Tyson and Lewis slugging it out at arenas like MGM and Caesars Palace, Mayweather even fought there all his career. Is that not where the money is any more?
Stadium fights and or Middle East venues gets them more money now even for semi decent fighters.
Saudi money has fucked up the game to be honest.
Saudi money has fucked up the game to be honest.

Agree.

Lots of big names havent got any fights lined up.

I mean there is 3 fights that need to be made but we may see 1/3.

Beterbiev v Bivol
Crawford v Spence
Fury v Usyk
Might have already been posted but sad about Ken BuchananArguably Britains greatest ever boxer who was only stopped once in his career and that was only due to being hit in the plums by Hands of Stone which resulted in him pissing blood months after the fight

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/65148580


Saudi money has fucked up the game to be honest.

What a shocker  ::)

Saudi Arabia is now the home of sport  ;)
If you've seen the latest news I know what you're all thinking, but I just want to clarify it wasn't me that took the drugs.
What was it, rohypnol on fight night?
Knew I had a reason not to like Amir.

Poor way to end your career that. Beaten badly by Brook and now banned for drugs!
