Boxing thread

Wghennessy

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72920 on: Today at 10:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:55:11 pm
Might be something up with that nose to be fair.

He hasnt changed from the first bell so it isnt influencing how he's fighting
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72921 on: Today at 10:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 10:56:04 pm
He hasnt changed from the first bell so it isnt influencing how he's fighting
Happened very early in the fight though.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72922 on: Today at 10:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:56:32 pm
Happened very early in the fight though.
Unless it is broken or severely impacting the breathing he has no excuse. This is dismal.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72923 on: Today at 11:00:23 pm »
Yeah if the nose is that bad, just knock the other guy down.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72924 on: Today at 11:01:40 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:59:27 pm
Unless it is broken or severely impacting the breathing he has no excuse. This is dismal.
Well if he's come in big expecting a gunfight and then suddenly found himself an 18 stone man with a broken nose then this kind of timid performance would make sense.

It doesn't look like it's bothering him that much though.
Wghennessy

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72925 on: Today at 11:01:54 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:59:27 pm
Unless it is broken or severely impacting the breathing he has no excuse. This is dismal.

It's dull but he's winning pretty comfortably.
gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72926 on: Today at 11:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 11:01:54 pm
It's dull but he's winning pretty comfortably.

5-2 AJ for me. But this is not the level of improvement needed for him to step up to the likes of Fury or Usyk
Wghennessy

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72927 on: Today at 11:06:11 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:04:41 pm
5-2 AJ for me. But this is not the level of improvement needed for him to step up to the likes of Fury or Usyk

You could argue Franklin hasnt won a round but i agree. He has already proven he cant step up to the level of Usyk twice so his next fight is Fury or Wilder to be honest.

Just get David Price out of retirement, he'll do.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72928 on: Today at 11:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 11:01:54 pm
It's dull but he's winning pretty comfortably.
True, but Franklin is a poor level opponent. I would expect Fabio Wardley to beat him honestly.
gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72929 on: Today at 11:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 11:06:11 pm
You could argue Franklin hasnt won a round but i agree. He has already proven he cant step up to the level of Usyk twice so his next fight is Fury or Wilder to be honest.

Just get David Price out of retirement, he'll do.

I gave him the first for hitting AJ's nose and the 4th for being less boring than AJ
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72930 on: Today at 11:10:22 pm »
Has the feel of a Wladimir Klitschko mandatory title defence.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72931 on: Today at 11:11:06 pm »
Gonna need some advert after this to make Joshua look good.
gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72932 on: Today at 11:11:56 pm »
If you're Eddie hearn tonight then you're hoping the Olympics cycle brings up his next Joshua. This one is ready for the knackers yard
Wabaloolah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72933 on: Today at 11:14:59 pm »
If Joshua doesn't knock them out with one punch he looks clueless
Fiasco

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72934 on: Today at 11:15:37 pm »
Yeah I think Joshua doesn't have much left. Franklin has no real pop but he's landed the jab too easy at times and he's not been seriously hurt by Joshua's right when he's landed it.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72935 on: Today at 11:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:10:22 pm
Has the feel of a Wladimir Klitschko mandatory title defence.
Wladdy almost always got a TKO though in the end. He also didn't have rappers in his ring walk.
Wghennessy

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72936 on: Today at 11:17:38 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 11:15:43 pm
Wladdy almost always got a TKO though in the end. He also didn't have rappers in his ring walk.

He arguably should have. Had that been in 2023 that would have been stopped imo. Wlad almost chose not to end that fight, was odd.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72937 on: Today at 11:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:15:37 pm
Yeah I think Joshua doesn't have much left. Franklin has no real pop but he's landed the jab too easy at times and he's not been seriously hurt by Joshua's right when he's landed it.
Still beats everyone outside Usyk, Fury, Wilder, and probably Joyce though, which says a lot about the division.
RF

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72938 on: Today at 11:18:51 pm »
Any links for this.

Has it finished?
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72939 on: Today at 11:19:11 pm »
He actually looked bored in that round.  Mind you, I know how he feels.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72940 on: Today at 11:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 11:17:38 pm
He arguably should have. Had that been in 2023 that would have been stopped imo. Wlad almost chose not to end that fight, was odd.
Wlas lacked the killer instinct. Had he had Mike Tyson's mentality most of his fights wouldn't have gone 6 rounds. I maintain my opinion that Wlad is among the biggest punchers in boxing history. He hardly ever let that monster right hand go though.
Reflexivity

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72941 on: Today at 11:19:25 pm »
Joshua's  trainer  ffs! Left jab den right cross  la  like me
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72942 on: Today at 11:19:30 pm »
Crock of shite
