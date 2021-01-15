Might be something up with that nose to be fair.
He hasnt changed from the first bell so it isnt influencing how he's fighting
Happened very early in the fight though.
Unless it is broken or severely impacting the breathing he has no excuse. This is dismal.
It's dull but he's winning pretty comfortably.
5-2 AJ for me. But this is not the level of improvement needed for him to step up to the likes of Fury or Usyk
You could argue Franklin hasnt won a round but i agree. He has already proven he cant step up to the level of Usyk twice so his next fight is Fury or Wilder to be honest.Just get David Price out of retirement, he'll do.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Has the feel of a Wladimir Klitschko mandatory title defence.
Wladdy almost always got a TKO though in the end. He also didn't have rappers in his ring walk.
Yeah I think Joshua doesn't have much left. Franklin has no real pop but he's landed the jab too easy at times and he's not been seriously hurt by Joshua's right when he's landed it.
He arguably should have. Had that been in 2023 that would have been stopped imo. Wlad almost chose not to end that fight, was odd.
