Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72840 on: Today at 10:34:19 am »
Just seen Charlie Edwards call out his brother Sunny. Luckily the latter has got the right promoter to sell that now. Going for AJ, round 4 tonight.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72841 on: Today at 02:46:24 pm »
Ken Buchanan sadly passed away. R.I.P 

Scottish boxing legend Ken Buchanan has died at the age of 77.

It comes a year after his son Mark confirmed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Buchanan was Scotland's first undisputed world champion and arguably the country's greatest boxer.

The Ken Buchanan Foundation confirmed his death, saying "it is with great sadness that we have to inform you Ken passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning".

The statement added: "Further announcements will come and please give the family some time to process this sad news. RIP Ken, always a gentleman and one of the best champions we will ever see."

Having turned professional in 1965, Buchanan memorably won the WBA lightweight world title by dethroning Panama's Ismael Laguna in the scorching heat of Puerto Rica in 1970, a year in which the Scot was the American Boxing Writers' Association's Fighter of the Year, ahead of Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.

He defeated Ruben Navarro in Los Angeles in 1971 to take the WBC crown and become Scotland's first undisputed world champion, a feat only matched 50 years later by Josh Taylor.

Buchanan won his first 33 professional fights and retired in 1982 with a 61-9 record, including 27 wins by knockout.

More to follow.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/65149207
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72842 on: Today at 02:47:05 pm »
RIP
  :(


One of our very few Undisputed Champions.  And at his peak only lost to Roberto Duran. Says it all.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72843 on: Today at 03:57:26 pm »
RIP
  :(


One of our very few Undisputed Champions.  And at his peak only lost to Roberto Duran. Says it all.
And that should have been ruled a NC as well.

RIP.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72844 on: Today at 05:00:26 pm »
RIP to a great champion  :(
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72845 on: Today at 07:55:46 pm »
RIP Ken Buchanan, a British boxing great and one of Scotlands finest ever sportsmen.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72846 on: Today at 08:01:35 pm »
One of our very few Undisputed Champions.  And at his peak only lost to Roberto Duran. Says it all.

Perhaps my favourite fight of all-time

Ken was fucking magnificent that night

RIP.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72847 on: Today at 08:26:36 pm »
Are there any links to the AJ fight, thanks?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72848 on: Today at 08:38:50 pm »
This one is working OK here right now - struggling to find much else.

https://www.vipleague.st/anthony-joshua-vs-jermaine-franklin-1-live-streaming
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72849 on: Today at 08:42:33 pm »
This one is working OK here right now - struggling to find much else.

https://www.vipleague.st/anthony-joshua-vs-jermaine-franklin-1-live-streaming

What is that mate? Just a collection of spam windows
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72850 on: Today at 08:46:39 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:42:33 pm
What is that mate? Just a collection of spam windows

I just tried it & it's sound with an ad-blocker,zero pop ups.  :thumbup
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72851 on: Today at 08:52:03 pm »
Yeah - use an Adblocker, or just be pesistant...
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72852 on: Today at 08:53:50 pm »
What times the main event
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72853 on: Today at 09:05:43 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:53:50 pm
What times the main event
AJ ring walk about 10-30pm
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72854 on: Today at 09:09:10 pm »
Cheers

Been getting into the early access of Undisputed (formerly ESBC) on PC and it's great

Watching now on a DAZN channel on IPTV
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72855 on: Today at 09:37:16 pm »
WTF
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72856 on: Today at 09:38:13 pm »
Oh c'mon. That is fucking bullshit! I'm a big advocate of refs stepping in when needed but Coffie was not hurt AT ALL! The most British of all stoppages.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72857 on: Today at 09:42:10 pm »
That was an utter joke of a stoppage.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72858 on: Today at 09:43:58 pm »
That was premier league level bad refereeing
