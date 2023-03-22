« previous next »
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
March 22, 2023, 02:18:15 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 22, 2023, 01:50:50 pm
You're entitled to have wrong opinions  :P
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
March 22, 2023, 02:18:49 pm
Fury needs to understand that the public wont forget this
Red-Soldier

Re: Boxing thread
March 22, 2023, 02:42:34 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on March 22, 2023, 02:18:49 pm
Fury needs to understand that the public wont forget this

Until he fights Chisora again, and it's a sellout. ;)
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
March 22, 2023, 02:57:09 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on March 22, 2023, 02:17:29 pm
Still don't think the fight totally dead
Possibly. The theory that Fury is too much like Mister Jiggles and is not in the shape to fight Usyk on April 29 certainly holds. His own trainer complained that there wasn't enough time to get him in shape. He is used to fighting fat, out of shape fighters that stand in front of him and have zero lateral or head movement like Whyte and Chisora; Wilder also falls into this category but he is lean (but his stamina is also questionable IMO). Usyk is a stylistic nightmare, size advantage or not. If Fury can't put the hurting on him early, he will be gasping for air by round 6 and suffer severely in the second half of the fight.

Mind you, I did go on record saying that I believe Fury would not fight Usyk for the above reasons. It could change if Usyk continues on and looks ordinary in a future fight.

One thing we can guarantee is that Fury won't STFU and will be on social media, doing interviews etc. giving his unwanted opinions on everything from fellow fighters to fake moon landings, why being gay is a sin and the theory of relativity, like the attention-seeking bellend he is. Meanwhile, his fans/sycophants will continue saying Usyk ducked him and Fury is better than Ali, Frazier, and Foreman and a better boxer than Sugar Ray Robinson, despite the fact he has yet to even establish himself as the best HW in a poor enough era.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 22, 2023, 02:42:34 pm
Until he fights Chisora again, and it's a sellout. ;)
Wilder part 4 is a genuine possibility. John McDermott is dusting off his gloves as we speak.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
March 22, 2023, 02:59:10 pm
You're a Big Dossar Usyk!
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
March 22, 2023, 04:41:48 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on March 22, 2023, 02:57:09 pm
John McDermott is dusting off his gloves as we speak.
Big John's got his number mate, no way that one happens ;D
A-Bomb

Re: Boxing thread
March 22, 2023, 05:50:53 pm
Having watched Fury's documentary, I warmed to him a little. But following the AJ and Usyk nonsense I can't be arsed anymore. Should just hang up his gloves if he doesn't want the big fights anymore.
Andy82lfc

Re: Boxing thread
March 22, 2023, 11:17:40 pm
From all the demands that a lot of boxers would say no to but Usyk said yes, looks like Fury was trying to duck this all along for whatever reason. Kept then taking the piss until Usyk had enough.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
March 23, 2023, 03:16:47 pm
Quote
Oleksandr Usyk will begin negotiations for his next fight this weekend, his promoter Alex Krassyuk has stated. Krassyuk added that it will be a mandatory defence with Daniel Dubois (WBA) first in line but Filip Hrgovic (IBF) also possible if Dubois has not recovered. [@IFLTV]
I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
March 23, 2023, 07:00:59 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if Fury signs up to fight Wilder for a fourth time.
TipTopKop

Re: Boxing thread
March 23, 2023, 10:43:39 pm
I just saw the Fury video and I have no idea what he was on, but was laughing my head off....   absolute mad rant  ;D
mikey_LFC

Re: Boxing thread
March 24, 2023, 10:43:22 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on March 23, 2023, 10:43:39 pm
I just saw the Fury video and I have no idea what he was on, but was laughing my head off....   absolute mad rant  ;D

An overreaction to try and cover up what everyone knows, he didnt want the fight. Like with the AJ negotiations, fear got the better of him and he would rather have the negotiations break down than risk losing. Everyone can see it clear as day now, that he is the one who cost this generation some great matchups.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: Boxing thread
March 24, 2023, 11:15:30 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on March 23, 2023, 10:43:39 pm
I just saw the Fury video and I have no idea what he was on, but was laughing my head off....   absolute mad rant  ;D
As predictable as it was unintelligible. Fury is an attention seeking bellend. He will continue talking and talking, and probably fight some no mark next. Best case scenario is he fights Wilder again but only because he knows he can beat him.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Boxing thread
March 24, 2023, 11:17:43 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on March 22, 2023, 02:18:49 pm
Fury needs to understand that the public wont forget this


They forgot about his homophobic and misogynist rants.

Almost any other sporting figure would have had pundits & journos bringing up his disgusting comments since. But then I guess Fury would whine about 'prejudice and discrimination' cos of his background.


Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
March 24, 2023, 11:58:34 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on March 24, 2023, 11:15:30 am
As predictable as it was unintelligible. Fury is an attention seeking bellend. He will continue talking and talking, and probably fight some no mark next. Best case scenario is he fights Wilder again but only because he knows he can beat him.
I'm not sure Wilder really wants that fight either.  He only took it the first time because he thought he could sneak the win while Fury was out of shape, and if the ref could have counted to 10 properly he'd have pulled it off.  Then he got sucked into the rematches.

He'll go back to sparking out Jason Gavern level opponents and play the ratings game till he gets a title shot against whoever the latest version of Bermane Stiverne is.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Boxing thread
March 24, 2023, 12:01:12 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 24, 2023, 11:17:43 am

They forgot about his homophobic and misogynist rants.

Almost any other sporting figure would have had pundits & journos bringing up his disgusting comments since. But then I guess Fury would whine about 'prejudice and discrimination' cos of his background.

As ever with boxing, I always find the pundits love the Great White Hope - Fury can say whatever he likes and it comes back that he is controversial, a showman, entertaining, a good ole lady, a real big character, etc etc.

He can pull out a sob story or two about his mental health and why he was a drugs cheat, and then go on to do nothing but insult his opponents with no regards to mental health. But it's alright because he is a big character, a right laugh.

AJ comes out to rap music and a firework show and he is arrogant, needs to be taken down a peg or two. Fury says horrendous things about minority groups, and "Ohhh haha, that's Tyson! But he sings when he wins, ain't he a laugh"

Now of course he is also a coward, not taking any fight he doesn't know he can win, all while shouting in the background as the hard man.

Usyk is a real champ, Fury is a clown
kaesarsosei

Re: Boxing thread
March 24, 2023, 12:54:14 pm
I don't mind Fury, but even I would admit he looks bad coming out of this.
El Lobo

Re: Boxing thread
March 24, 2023, 12:57:38 pm
The sexism and homophobia probably makes him look worse than ducking out of a fight to be fair
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Boxing thread
March 25, 2023, 09:24:07 am
Quote from: Lusty on March 24, 2023, 11:58:34 am
I'm not sure Wilder really wants that fight either.  He only took it the first time because he thought he could sneak the win while Fury was out of shape, and if the ref could have counted to 10 properly he'd have pulled it off.  Then he got sucked into the rematches.

He'll go back to sparking out Jason Gavern level opponents and play the ratings game till he gets a title shot against whoever the latest version of Bermane Stiverne is.
;D You might well be right Lusty!

However, Wilder knows he can hurt Fury and might think it's his ticket back to the big time if he could just keep him down. Plus they'll be able to sell it, and he will get a nice payday regardless.  Losing again won't hurt his reputation any further.

It would be nice to see Windmill fight half-decent opposition regardless.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
March 25, 2023, 09:29:35 pm
I reckon Okolie gets rid of this guy inside 6. 9/4 is a nice price for it IMO. It looks a physical mismatch and as soon as The Sauce lands flush it's done.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
March 25, 2023, 11:11:26 pm
Struggling to fight at this level Okolie. I thought he'd be a genuine champion a few years back.

Wins by UD.
amir87

Re: Boxing thread
March 25, 2023, 11:15:37 pm
Looked incredibly one dimensional.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
March 25, 2023, 11:16:38 pm
Quote from: amir87 on March 25, 2023, 11:15:37 pm
Looked incredibly one dimensional.

Spot on!

Mate he was throwing the same two punches throughout the fight. A blind man could predict his next move.   ;D
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
March 25, 2023, 11:25:02 pm
It was a dreadful dull one sided fight.

I'll give Okolie a pass as he hasnt had a fight for 13-14 months so this could be good for him even though for me it was boring.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
March 25, 2023, 11:56:00 pm
That went well  :( Riakporhe or CBS won't be fearing that.
The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
March 26, 2023, 03:42:46 am
Just woke up , last thing I remember was round 6 of okolie. Knocked me out anyway. Awful boring rubbish .
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
March 26, 2023, 04:45:07 pm
Hoping Richard Riakporhe & CBS can get a crack at Okolie. He's not the most exciting fighter which is why I gave last night a miss.
Keith Lard

Re: Boxing thread
March 27, 2023, 04:29:07 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on March 22, 2023, 02:18:49 pm
Fury needs to understand that the public wont forget this

I just really dislike Fury now. I wanted this Usyk fight so much and to see Fury lose that zero. He's becoming an expert at ducking fights, and he's always been an expert in talking mindless disgusting trash.

He'll never go down as anything close to a great. The last golden era of the heavyweight division remains when Lennox Lewis was at the top. That's going on a quarter of a century ago now. Mad when you think about it.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:46:54 pm
Quote
Canelo Alvarez has confirmed to reporters that his plan is to rematch Dmitry Bivol in September, though insisted he is open to a David Benavidez fight if Bivol doesn't happen.
hixxstar

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:30:17 pm
Pay-per-View figures... ?   is there a website that shows the actual PPV sales ?
Like DAZN or Sky Box Office etc...  or is this info kept hidden ? ...  :wave
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm
Quote from: hixxstar on Yesterday at 09:30:17 pm
Pay-per-View figures... ?   is there a website that shows the actual PPV sales ?
Like DAZN or Sky Box Office etc...  or is this info kept hidden ? ...  :wave

I don't think I've ever seen a consistent set of data.  You can generally find the numbers for any individual fight if you Google it because it normally gets reported in the press some time after, but I don't think it's reliable and I have never seen all the figures presented together.

It's also really hard to compare one fight to another because PPV buys and revenue are not always consistent and it's hard to compare across countries.  The Klitschkos were doing crazy numbers in Germany and Ukraine for example and I don't know how you add it all up and compare it to the big American fights.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm
As Lusty said mate they only report figures if they're good or break records.  ;D
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:45:06 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm
As Lusty said mate they only report figures if they're good or break records.  ;D
And even then they make it up half the time!
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:34:05 pm
Heading down to London tonight for the Joshua v Franklin fight lads. Just remember if there's a disturbance in the crowds it's most likely some dickhead from my cousins crew. I shit you not.  ;D
Coolie High

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:14:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:05 pm
Heading down to London tonight for the Joshua v Franklin fight lads. Just remember if there's a disturbance in the crowds it's most likely some dickhead from my cousins crew. I shit you not.  ;D

I believe you ;D

Have a good un
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 04:04:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:05 pm
Heading down to London tonight for the Joshua v Franklin fight lads. Just remember if there's a disturbance in the crowds it's most likely some dickhead from my cousins crew. I shit you not.  ;D
I heard you're fighting on the undercard mate.  Against Phil Foden's Mum.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 04:07:04 pm
I'd throw my belt in the bin if I had to fight Foden's ma mate.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 04:10:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:07:04 pm
I'd throw my belt in the bin if I had to fight Foden's ma mate.
What if I offered you a 70/30 split and promised to drop the rematch clause ;D
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:33:45 pm
Fuckin' hell mate, you're more dodgy than Don King.  ;D
hixxstar

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:21:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm
As Lusty said mate they only report figures if they're good or break records;D
Thought as much... was curious to the actual figures, how much they pay out to what they recoup... i'll have a google woogle  :wave

Also Samie i'll keep an eye for you throwing your zimmer frame into the ring...  ;D
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."
