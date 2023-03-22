Still don't think the fight totally dead



Until he fights Chisora again, and it's a sellout.



Possibly. The theory that Fury is too much like Mister Jiggles and is not in the shape to fight Usyk on April 29 certainly holds. His own trainer complained that there wasn't enough time to get him in shape. He is used to fighting fat, out of shape fighters that stand in front of him and have zero lateral or head movement like Whyte and Chisora; Wilder also falls into this category but he is lean (but his stamina is also questionable IMO). Usyk is a stylistic nightmare, size advantage or not. If Fury can't put the hurting on him early, he will be gasping for air by round 6 and suffer severely in the second half of the fight.Mind you, I did go on record saying that I believe Fury would not fight Usyk for the above reasons. It could change if Usyk continues on and looks ordinary in a future fight.One thing we can guarantee is that Fury won't STFU and will be on social media, doing interviews etc. giving his unwanted opinions on everything from fellow fighters to fake moon landings, why being gay is a sin and the theory of relativity, like the attention-seeking bellend he is. Meanwhile, his fans/sycophants will continue saying Usyk ducked him and Fury is better than Ali, Frazier, and Foreman and a better boxer than Sugar Ray Robinson, despite the fact he has yet to even establish himself as the best HW in a poor enough era.Wilder part 4 is a genuine possibility. John McDermott is dusting off his gloves as we speak.