They forgot about his homophobic and misogynist rants.
Almost any other sporting figure would have had pundits & journos bringing up his disgusting comments since. But then I guess Fury would whine about 'prejudice and discrimination' cos of his background.
As ever with boxing, I always find the pundits love the Great White Hope - Fury can say whatever he likes and it comes back that he is controversial, a showman, entertaining, a good ole lady, a real big character, etc etc.
He can pull out a sob story or two about his mental health and why he was a drugs cheat, and then go on to do nothing but insult his opponents with no regards to mental health. But it's alright because he is a big character, a right laugh.
AJ comes out to rap music and a firework show and he is arrogant, needs to be taken down a peg or two. Fury says horrendous things about minority groups, and "Ohhh haha, that's Tyson! But he sings when he wins, ain't he a laugh"
Now of course he is also a coward, not taking any fight he doesn't know he can win, all while shouting in the background as the hard man.
Usyk is a real champ, Fury is a clown