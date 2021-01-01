« previous next »
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:18:15 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:50:50 pm
You're entitled to have wrong opinions  :P
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:18:49 pm
Fury needs to understand that the public wont forget this
Red-Soldier

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:42:34 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 02:18:49 pm
Fury needs to understand that the public wont forget this

Until he fights Chisora again, and it's a sellout. ;)
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:57:09 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 02:17:29 pm
Still don't think the fight totally dead
Possibly. The theory that Fury is too much like Mister Jiggles and is not in the shape to fight Usyk on April 29 certainly holds. His own trainer complained that there wasn't enough time to get him in shape. He is used to fighting fat, out of shape fighters that stand in front of him and have zero lateral or head movement like Whyte and Chisora; Wilder also falls into this category but he is lean (but his stamina is also questionable IMO). Usyk is a stylistic nightmare, size advantage or not. If Fury can't put the hurting on him early, he will be gasping for air by round 6 and suffer severely in the second half of the fight.

Mind you, I did go on record saying that I believe Fury would not fight Usyk for the above reasons. It could change if Usyk continues on and looks ordinary in a future fight.

One thing we can guarantee is that Fury won't STFU and will be on social media, doing interviews etc. giving his unwanted opinions on everything from fellow fighters to fake moon landings, why being gay is a sin and the theory of relativity, like the attention-seeking bellend he is. Meanwhile, his fans/sycophants will continue saying Usyk ducked him and Fury is better than Ali, Frazier, and Foreman and a better boxer than Sugar Ray Robinson, despite the fact he has yet to even establish himself as the best HW in a poor enough era.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:42:34 pm
Until he fights Chisora again, and it's a sellout. ;)
Wilder part 4 is a genuine possibility. John McDermott is dusting off his gloves as we speak.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:59:10 pm
You're a Big Dossar Usyk!
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:41:48 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 02:57:09 pm
John McDermott is dusting off his gloves as we speak.
Big John's got his number mate, no way that one happens ;D
A-Bomb

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:50:53 pm
Having watched Fury's documentary, I warmed to him a little. But following the AJ and Usyk nonsense I can't be arsed anymore. Should just hang up his gloves if he doesn't want the big fights anymore.
Andy82lfc

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:17:40 pm
From all the demands that a lot of boxers would say no to but Usyk said yes, looks like Fury was trying to duck this all along for whatever reason. Kept then taking the piss until Usyk had enough.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:16:47 pm
Quote
Oleksandr Usyk will begin negotiations for his next fight this weekend, his promoter Alex Krassyuk has stated. Krassyuk added that it will be a mandatory defence with Daniel Dubois (WBA) first in line but Filip Hrgovic (IBF) also possible if Dubois has not recovered. [@IFLTV]
I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:00:59 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if Fury signs up to fight Wilder for a fourth time.
TipTopKop

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:43:39 pm
I just saw the Fury video and I have no idea what he was on, but was laughing my head off....   absolute mad rant  ;D
