Was Fury ever clinically diagnosed with the mental health issue? the cynic in me believes he played this card to draw attention away from the PED case...



While that could well be the case, it's probably not fair to assume so. I have never seen anything to clearly prove it, but there were definitely signs that he was in a bad place. Addiction, extreme weight gain, acting recklessly. Potentially made worse by the shame of the PED case?I think when it comes to mental health issues, you have to give people the benefit of the doubt that it's true - even if they say questionable things, or we don't like them. There's no way to excuse his backwards statements. That's nothing to do with mental health. That's about upbringing and values, and his, unfortunately, are backwards like billions of others around the world due to cultural and religious beliefs.Like I said, I get why people don't like him. He is controversial, has backwards views, and is in my opinion, the best heavyweight of his generation (which he has to prove against Usyk). I don't think he is the best person in the world, but I respect and admire him for overcoming his issues and making it to the top. Also, despite his backwards views, he has done plenty for charity as well.For anyone that is going through what he said he was going through, it does give some hope and inspiration that you can overcome your demons and make something of your self. Obviously plenty of other examples out there, but Fury's one comes across as more relatable in ways - to me at least (well, minus the brilliant boxer part haha).I won't say too much more on this now because I don't want to derail the thread further. I think if anyone can't see what I'm saying by now (from another perspective), they never will.Edit: Not really trying to convince anyone he is a good person you should look up to, just explaining that many can take his comeback as inspiration. And that he has contributed good, as well as the bad.