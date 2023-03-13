I quite like Fury. I can understand why people don't. Obviously he is from a "traditional" community, so he has some backwards views. That said, I think it's to be admired for someone to come out of mental health issues (which is shunned in his communuty) and being incredibly fat to go on and beat the lot. Whether you like him or not, there is no doubting he has been one of the best fighters in his generation in his weight class.
The fact he comes out and talks about his demons and how he overcame them (again, this isn't an easy thing to do for a traveler) is to be commended.
I noticed a comment above questioning all this, which I think is entirely disingenious (not necessarily the poster). Mental health issues are serious. It's not right to question the sincerity of someones mental health issues just because we don't like them, or they did or said something we don't agree with.
Theres always gonna be a deep rooted hate for him on a Liverpool forum Deano, first of all hes a man utd fan and that's enough to put you off anyone.
Secondly, his early career ran hand in hand with Liverpool's David Price so the hatred grew and as the reality of Prices terrible stamina and chin issues emerged, the public were waiting for the opportunity for Fury to fail.
Some clumsy early performances in combination with his erratic mental state led to much ridicule, then came the hilarious punch in his own face, Fury wrote off and ridiculed by 95% of the public saying how shit he was.
Then going into Klitschkos back yard and taking the titles, so many people who thought they knew boxing looking very foolish, doing everything in their power to play down what was an historic victory in vlads 19 successive defence.
Then the emergence of Joshua, 95% of the country being brainwashed by Eddie Hearn, the vast overating of Joshua, Joshua turning down 60m double deal to make the undisputed fight with Wilder, then a 28 stone, suicidal, depressed addict coming back from the dead, going into Wilders back yard for peanuts and ripping the belt back to England.
Then came the AJ fanboys hanging on to every word of Eddie Hearns bullshit, bigging him up until little fat Andy and Usyk came along and rinsed him like a novice, 95 percent of the country wrong again looking silly, while the mentally ill fighter they ridiculed for so long as shit, remained on his perch.
Fury winning ring magazine fight of the year twice with Wilder, dispatching 2 year avoided mandatory Whyte without having a glove landed on him, and now whyte was suddenly shot to shit in the haters eyes.
Now it's to Usyk, the hate of the mob stronger than ever, resorting to some sort of mythical victories in negotiations, no doubt they will be ready with their hindsight excuses again when Fury dismantles Usyk on April 29th, "hes just a cruiserweight".
The haters are always gonna hate Fury, it's a deep rooted thing, theres never gonna be acceptance that they got it badly wrong over the years and that hes the greatest heavyweight of the era, 8 years after ending the run of the greatest heavyweight of the previous era.