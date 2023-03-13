« previous next »
Boxing thread

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,511
Re: Boxing thread
March 13, 2023, 04:58:49 pm
All we now need is Fordy coming in here calling Usyk is bottler and the boxing thread is complete.  ;D
I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,184
Re: Boxing thread
March 13, 2023, 05:01:44 pm
Glad he's getting shown up for the fraud he is. Beats the most limited boxer ever three times and thinks he's god's gift to boxing. I just wish Usyk a was a big puncher so he could flatten him.
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
March 13, 2023, 05:27:09 pm
Seems to be a large part of Reddit Boxing in agreement that Fury's mental health issue was BS, so he could have that suspension backdated when he took time out of the ring.

Was quite a long discussion about it on Friday on there.

To be fair though he's not really popular on there though.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
March 13, 2023, 06:39:31 pm
Hope the fight happens and Fury gets knocked out

Amazed the guys so loved when he's such a massive prick
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,120
Re: Boxing thread
March 13, 2023, 08:30:04 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 13, 2023, 06:39:31 pm
Hope the fight happens and Fury gets knocked out

Amazed the guys so loved when he's such a massive prick

He's got a great PR machine!

He's a c*nt and I hope he gets battered.
dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
March 13, 2023, 08:52:20 pm
Think the fight happens but Fury has done Usyk big time on the purse. No choice but to accept the terms otherwise he's in with Dubois or someone for relative peanuts. Greedy Belly haha
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,120
Re: Boxing thread
March 14, 2023, 08:55:20 am
Quote from: dikwad on March 13, 2023, 08:52:20 pm
Think the fight happens but Fury has done Usyk big time on the purse. No choice but to accept the terms otherwise he's in with Dubois or someone for relative peanuts. Greedy Belly haha

I think Fury low-balled because he doesn't really want the fight.
deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,592
Re: Boxing thread
March 14, 2023, 06:11:31 pm
I quite like Fury. I can understand why people don't. Obviously he is from a "traditional" community, so he has some backwards views. That said, I think it's to be admired for someone to come out of mental health issues (which is shunned in his communuty) and being incredibly fat to go on and beat the lot. Whether you like him or not, there is no doubting he has been one of the best fighters in his generation in his weight class.

The fact he comes out and talks about his demons and how he overcame them (again, this isn't an easy thing to do for a traveler) is to be commended.

I noticed a comment above questioning all this, which I think is entirely disingenious (not necessarily the poster). Mental health issues are serious. It's not right to question the sincerity of someones mental health issues just because we don't like them, or they did or said something we don't agree with.

I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,184
Re: Boxing thread
March 14, 2023, 06:18:58 pm
If he's such an advocate for mental health, why is he always insulting other professional boxers? Why does he never have anything positive to say about anyone? He's always insulting Joshua and Usyk when both of them had previously nothing bad to say. He gives silly deadlines and offers unfair purses then when the other fighter doesn't accept, goes on social media to spout shite. It's like every other day he is on social media calling people names and being a complete dickhead.

Bottom line is, he's not liked on here and for good reason. Utter c*nt of a man who is vastly overrated and a bit of a diva when he doesn't get his way.
RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
March 14, 2023, 06:23:40 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on March 14, 2023, 06:11:31 pm
I quite like Fury. I can understand why people don't. Obviously he is from a "traditional" community, so he has some backwards views. That said, I think it's to be admired for someone to come out of mental health issues (which is shunned in his communuty) and being incredibly fat to go on and beat the lot. Whether you like him or not, there is no doubting he has been one of the best fighters in his generation in his weight class.

The fact he comes out and talks about his demons and how he overcame them (again, this isn't an easy thing to do for a traveler) is to be commended.

I noticed a comment above questioning all this, which I think is entirely disingenious (not necessarily the poster). Mental health issues are serious. It's not right to question the sincerity of someones mental health issues just because we don't like them, or they did or said something we don't agree with.



Respect his ability but fuck him and his views, the way he talks about people is sickening. Where was his inspirational talk when he was grouping peoples sexuality with paedophilia?

c*nt of a man and he's once again displaying it now, talks way too fucking much, hopefully Usyk fights him and knocks him out. Zero respect for furys disgusting hate speech, regardless of his mental health discussion
deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,592
Re: Boxing thread
March 14, 2023, 06:24:20 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March 14, 2023, 06:18:58 pm
If he's such an advocate for mental health, why is he always insulting other professional boxers? Why does he never have anything positive to say about anyone? He's always insulting Joshua and Usyk when both of them had previously nothing bad to say. He gives silly deadlines and offers unfair purses then when the other fighter doesn't accept, goes on social media to spout shite. It's like every other day he is on social media calling people names and being a complete dickhead.

Bottom line is, he's not liked on here and for good reason. Utter c*nt of a man who is vastly overrated and a bit of a diva when he doesn't get his way.

All that stuff is just nonsense to up the drama for the fight. It's not like we haven't seen tons of other fighters shit talk before a fight.

Is he overrated if he puts Usyk out on his arse? I think you'd be cluthcing for straws then to say he is.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,511
Re: Boxing thread
March 14, 2023, 06:31:33 pm
Also a drug cheat Deano but we like to brush that under the carpet over here.  :D
deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,592
Re: Boxing thread
March 14, 2023, 07:12:17 pm
Yeah, he got caught, got maligned for it, got a ban and came back - and beat everyone while clean. I'm sure he is under close attention now, so it's unlikely he is on gear now.

Anyway, obviously not a popular chap on here, and he isn't my dad so I'm not going to sit here and protect him to the hilt.  He has some horrible views, he is a controversial character, but all that aside I admire him for what he has came through to being one fight away from ultimate glory.

Think I'll give this thread a swerve if/when it happens, mind.  ;D
William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
March 14, 2023, 07:25:53 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on March 14, 2023, 06:11:31 pm
I quite like Fury. I can understand why people don't. Obviously he is from a "traditional" community, so he has some backwards views. That said, I think it's to be admired for someone to come out of mental health issues (which is shunned in his communuty) and being incredibly fat to go on and beat the lot. Whether you like him or not, there is no doubting he has been one of the best fighters in his generation in his weight class.

The fact he comes out and talks about his demons and how he overcame them (again, this isn't an easy thing to do for a traveler) is to be commended.

I noticed a comment above questioning all this, which I think is entirely disingenious (not necessarily the poster). Mental health issues are serious. It's not right to question the sincerity of someones mental health issues just because we don't like them, or they did or said something we don't agree with.

Theres always gonna be a deep rooted hate for him on a Liverpool forum Deano, first of all hes a man utd fan and that's enough to put you off anyone.

Secondly, his early career ran hand in hand with Liverpool's David Price so the hatred grew and as the reality of Prices terrible stamina and chin issues emerged, the public were waiting for the opportunity for Fury to fail.

Some clumsy early performances in combination with his erratic mental state led to much ridicule, then came the hilarious punch in his own face, Fury wrote off and ridiculed by 95% of the public saying how shit he was.

Then going into Klitschkos back yard and taking the titles, so many people who thought they knew boxing looking very foolish, doing everything in their power to play down what was an historic victory in vlads 19 successive defence.

Then the emergence of Joshua, 95% of the country being brainwashed by Eddie Hearn, the vast overating of Joshua, Joshua turning down 60m double deal to make the undisputed fight with Wilder, then a 28 stone, suicidal, depressed addict coming back from the dead, going into Wilders back yard for peanuts and ripping the belt back to England.

Then came the AJ fanboys hanging on to every word of Eddie Hearns bullshit, bigging him up until little fat Andy and Usyk came along and rinsed him like a novice, 95 percent of the country wrong again looking silly, while the mentally ill fighter they ridiculed for so long as shit, remained on his perch.

Fury winning ring magazine fight of the year twice with Wilder, dispatching 2 year avoided mandatory Whyte without having a glove landed on him, and now whyte was suddenly shot to shit in the haters eyes.

Now it's to Usyk, the hate of the mob stronger than ever, resorting to some sort of mythical victories in negotiations, no doubt they will be ready with their hindsight excuses again when Fury dismantles Usyk on April 29th, "hes just a cruiserweight".

The haters are always gonna hate Fury, it's a deep rooted thing, theres never gonna be acceptance that they got it badly wrong over the years and that hes the greatest heavyweight of the era, 8 years after ending the run of the greatest heavyweight of the previous era.
« Last Edit: March 14, 2023, 07:34:47 pm by William Regal »
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
March 14, 2023, 07:35:08 pm
Him being a bigoted,sexist c*nt has fuck all to do with him being a United supporter,David Price or any other such shit,that's all on him.
dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
March 14, 2023, 08:46:44 pm
Like him or loath him he is the A-side heavyweight now so 70/30 is as good as anyone's getting I'm afraid
Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,718
Re: Boxing thread
March 14, 2023, 09:43:13 pm
Fucking hell it's the Fury/Price wars again ;D

I will say it's a bit annoying being constantly accused of being fanboys in here when I think I've been pretty good on predictions for this generation of heavyweights. I always said Usyk would beat Joshua from way back, and I was the only person who called the Wilder KO ahead of time. FWIW I bet on Wlad to win by SD when he fought Fury but mainly because I didn't think Fury would get the decision.

Also worth noting that this thread was literally started by Tyson Fury's cousin ;D
RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
March 14, 2023, 11:02:01 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on March 14, 2023, 07:12:17 pm
Yeah, he got caught, got maligned for it, got a ban and came back - and beat everyone while clean. I'm sure he is under close attention now, so it's unlikely he is on gear now.

Anyway, obviously not a popular chap on here, and he isn't my dad so I'm not going to sit here and protect him to the hilt.  He has some horrible views, he is a controversial character, but all that aside I admire him for what he has came through to being one fight away from ultimate glory.

Think I'll give this thread a swerve if/when it happens, mind.  ;D

:lmao fucking hell
deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,592
Re: Boxing thread
March 14, 2023, 11:59:55 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 14, 2023, 11:02:01 pm
:lmao fucking hell

I mean, we don't have to like someone as a person necessarily (which I could have emphasised better), but can still admire their achievements. We should be able to commend and admire someone coming back from severe depression and addiction to make it to the top of their trade.

As someone that's suffered/suffering from similar, it's relatable and gives some hope to keep moving forwards (don't think I'll be taking on Usyk anytime soon though  ;D) .

Definitely not someone I aspire to be, but certainly acts as inspiration for myself at least.

EDIT: Just to add to that, it's unfortunate that he holds on to the backwards values of his community when it comes to sexuality and gender roles etc, but I think it's great that he is an advocate for mental health issues. It's a massive issue worldwide, and the traveller community suffers quite a lot from it. And generally, it's not something they can talk to their brothers or father about.

Actor John Connors is another one doing his part in that.

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:43:48 pm
Didn't he once say that homosexuality is a mental illness ?
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:53:43 pm
Prime Lennox would have done a Golota on him in the 1st round.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wYC_Wo1wkw4&amp;t=323s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wYC_Wo1wkw4&amp;t=323s</a>
King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,537
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:56:18 pm
Was Fury ever clinically diagnosed with the mental health issue? the cynic in me believes he played this card to draw attention away from the PED case...
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:26:23 pm
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 06:56:18 pm
Was Fury ever clinically diagnosed with the mental health issue? the cynic in me believes he played this card to draw attention away from the PED case...
Big discussion on Boxing Reddit about that other day on the thread, overwhelmingly people there think it was BS.
RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:27:47 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on March 14, 2023, 11:59:55 pm
I mean, we don't have to like someone as a person necessarily (which I could have emphasised better), but can still admire their achievements. We should be able to commend and admire someone coming back from severe depression and addiction to make it to the top of their trade.

As someone that's suffered/suffering from similar, it's relatable and gives some hope to keep moving forwards (don't think I'll be taking on Usyk anytime soon though  ;D) .

Definitely not someone I aspire to be, but certainly acts as inspiration for myself at least.

EDIT: Just to add to that, it's unfortunate that he holds on to the backwards values of his community when it comes to sexuality and gender roles etc, but I think it's great that he is an advocate for mental health issues. It's a massive issue worldwide, and the traveller community suffers quite a lot from it. And generally, it's not something they can talk to their brothers or father about.

Actor John Connors is another one doing his part in that.



Each to their own mate, ive been there plenty of times myself but I couldnt think of too many people less worthy of admiration.

Always comes across a little hollow to me to talk about this kind of thing and how hard it is for you after condemning people pretty much for the heinous crime of existing as they are. I do wonder how his comments affected the mental health of those who fall into the groups he felt compelled to speak out on.

Its just my opinion but putting someone who says horrendous things about hanging his own sister, groups being gay with paedophilia, calls transgender people freaks of nature, said antisemetic things bout the jewish community and claims women should be in the kitchen or on their backs on some sort of pedestal is insane to me, especially when there are so many more worthy individuals who speak openly about mental health. If mental health is so big to you, its highly likely you dont attack groups of people without them having done anything and hide behind the flimsy excuse of media scrutiny.

Maybe im just less forgiving of hate speech but fuck his disgusting views
deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,592
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:21:43 pm
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 06:56:18 pm
Was Fury ever clinically diagnosed with the mental health issue? the cynic in me believes he played this card to draw attention away from the PED case...

While that could well be the case, it's probably not fair to assume so. I have never seen anything to clearly prove it, but there were definitely signs that he was in a bad place. Addiction, extreme weight gain, acting recklessly. Potentially made worse by the shame of the PED case?

I think when it comes to mental health issues, you have to give people the benefit of the doubt that it's true - even if they say questionable things, or we don't like them. There's no way to excuse his backwards statements. That's nothing to do with mental health. That's about upbringing and values, and his, unfortunately, are backwards like billions of others around the world due to cultural and religious beliefs.

Like I said, I get why people don't like him. He is controversial, has backwards views, and is in my opinion, the best heavyweight of his generation (which he has to prove against Usyk). I don't think he is the best person in the world, but I respect and admire him for overcoming his issues and making it to the top. Also, despite his backwards views, he has done plenty for charity as well.

For anyone that is going through what he said he was going through, it does give some hope and inspiration that you can overcome your demons and make something of your self. Obviously plenty of other examples out there, but Fury's one comes across as more relatable in ways - to me at least (well, minus the brilliant boxer part haha).

I won't say too much more on this now because I don't want to derail the thread further. I think if anyone can't see what I'm saying by now (from another perspective), they never will.

Edit: Not really trying to convince anyone he is a good person you should look up to, just explaining that many can take his comeback as inspiration. And that he has contributed good, as well as the bad.
I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,184
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:11:44 pm
Quote from: Lusty on March 14, 2023, 09:43:13 pm
Also worth noting that this thread was literally started by Tyson Fury's cousin ;D
Would be hilarious if Mirra actually turned out to be Tommy Fury
Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,409
  • JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:16:49 pm
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 06:56:18 pm
Was Fury ever clinically diagnosed with the mental health issue? the cynic in me believes he played this card to draw attention away from the PED case...

He was clearly drinking a lot, doing a lot of coke and his weight was getting out of control. Was he in a mentally bad place so he went out of control? Did he suffer with mental health issues due to drinking a lot and doing drugs? Both of those things are possible but either way, I think he clearly had issues and the visuals alone tell you that.

He can be an absolute bellend, but I don't think we should question him on this.
Blinis

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:41:28 am
Any idea about where one can try to grab a ticket for this fight :P ? (And probably one of the shittiest undercard in ages)
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,511
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:52:48 am
Not been confirmed mate.  ;D
Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,718
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 06:33:00 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 09:11:44 pm
Would be hilarious if Mirra actually turned out to be Tommy Fury
Can't really imagine Mirra going on Love Island to be fair.
