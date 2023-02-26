At least this time there will be no debate over who is ducking who. Usyk fights anybody and he doesn't give a shit if it's in their backyard. Think he gave Joshua something like an 80/20 split for the first fight as well.



Indeed. One of them is a guy who fights anyone anywhere at anytime. The other never shuts up and talks more than he fights. I've a fair idea which one is causing the impasse.It is probably Warren taking the piss with a shit offer and the Usyk team rightly telling him to do one.