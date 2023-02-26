My beautiful boxing thread defecated on with this clown show. :'(
Really want Jake Paul to get twatted. Dont trust Fury, though.
I have no idea about either of them but I got the stream B&W Paul posted above and as soon as I heard the YouTube guy start going "haha!" into the microphone I want to see his lifeless body on the canvas. So, go Reality Show Guy I guess?
Blame Boxing.
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk talks are "still at an impasse" with no deal yet.
Greed is at the heart of it. It won't happen I reckon
In other news lads so, so shocked at this news.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Quick Fordy, say Usyk is ducking Fury (or vice versa, who knows)
At least this time there will be no debate over who is ducking who. Usyk fights anybody and he doesn't give a shit if it's in their backyard. Think he gave Joshua something like an 80/20 split for the first fight as well.
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia on April 22nd will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Atleast fight Joyce for fucks sakes.
IF Fury has got Usyk to accept 70/30 then he has played this beautifully. A lot of his critics would have had their ignorance shown up in neon lights
