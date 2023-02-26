« previous next »
Just hoping for a simultaneous knockout to emphasise the ridiculousness of this entire thing.
My beautiful boxing thread defecated on with this clown show.  :'(
Quote from: Samie on February 26, 2023, 10:24:08 pm
My beautiful boxing thread defecated on with this clown show.  :'(

Kick them all out to fuck
Quote from: Keita Success on February 26, 2023, 10:10:58 pm
Really want Jake Paul to get twatted.

Dont trust Fury, though.

I have no idea about either of them but I got the stream B&W Paul posted above and as soon as I heard the YouTube guy start going "haha!" into the microphone I want to see his lifeless body on the canvas. So, go Reality Show Guy I guess?
Quote from: a little break on February 26, 2023, 10:47:51 pm
I have no idea about either of them but I got the stream B&W Paul posted above and as soon as I heard the YouTube guy start going "haha!" into the microphone I want to see his lifeless body on the canvas. So, go Reality Show Guy I guess?
He really is an insufferable gobshite.  I'd love to see him carried out the ring on a stretcher.   ;)
Quote from: Samie on February 26, 2023, 10:24:08 pm
My beautiful boxing thread defecated on with this clown show.  :'(
Useless c*nt, shite boxer
wtf was that
One of the judges had Paul actually winning that... all round shite.
Jesus stop talking Tommy

Belt for what
What am I , I mean what is my friend watching there. Funny as F
Quote from: Samie on February 26, 2023, 10:24:08 pm
My beautiful boxing thread defecated on with this clown show.  :'(

Blame Boxing.
Quote from: Lusty on February 26, 2023, 10:59:44 pm


 ;D

Shed a single tear mate. Always get's the girls.
Quote from: Butter Keks on February 26, 2023, 11:15:50 pm
Blame Boxing.

I blame dickheads who actually want to watch and pay for this shit. Any of these clowns want get in with actual boxers of their division will get their head detached from their body.
Quote from: Samie on February 26, 2023, 10:24:08 pm
My beautiful boxing thread defecated on  :shite: with this clown show.  :'(
Come on Samie.. did you not watch 'Mayweather Vs Thingy ma bob' .. Sold out stadium ... :lmao

Creme de la Crappe......  :mooncat
 :D

In other news lads so, so shocked at this news.  ::)

Quote
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk talks are "still at an impasse" with no deal yet.
Greed is at the heart of it. It won't happen I reckon


Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on March  2, 2023, 10:36:42 am
Greed is at the heart of it. It won't happen I reckon

Frank Warren be out soon to say they turned down an offer he made what he dont tell you is what the offer is !!

Being honest it happens too often now in the sport.
Quote from: Samie on March  2, 2023, 01:19:29 am
:D

In other news lads so, so shocked at this news.  ::)

At least this time there will be no debate over who is ducking who.  Usyk fights anybody and he doesn't give a shit if it's in their backyard.  Think he gave Joshua something like an 80/20 split for the first fight as well.
Quick Fordy, say Usyk is ducking Fury (or vice versa, who knows)
Quote from: El Lobo on March  2, 2023, 03:47:50 pm
Quick Fordy, say Usyk is ducking Fury (or vice versa, who knows)

Someone is ducking someone. Get the fight made.
Quote from: Lusty on March  2, 2023, 01:14:43 pm
At least this time there will be no debate over who is ducking who.  Usyk fights anybody and he doesn't give a shit if it's in their backyard.  Think he gave Joshua something like an 80/20 split for the first fight as well.
Indeed. One of them is a guy who fights anyone anywhere at anytime. The other never shuts up and talks more than he fights. I've a fair idea which one is causing the impasse.

It is probably Warren taking the piss with a shit offer and the Usyk team rightly telling him to do one.
Quote
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia on April 22nd will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Looks like Fury v Usyk is off then.  Usyk is going to fight Daniel Dubois who for some reason is his mandatory, and Fury will need to fight his WBC mandatory which will probably be Deontay Wilder again FFS.
 ;D

Atleast fight Joyce for fucks sakes.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:03:38 pm
;D

Atleast fight Joyce for fucks sakes.
Said it a few pages ago; Dubois has played the rankings system like a fiddle ;D
Said it a few weeks ago that boxing is shit at the moment, we are constantly being robbed of the big fights. Now the man who calls himself a spartan and says he doesn't care about money is ducking another fighter using the money excuse.
Fury Usyk might still be on, Usyk has accepted Furys 30/70 proposal.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are closing in on a deal for an undisputed heavyweight championship fight - planned for April 29 at Londons Wembley Stadium - after both sides notified the WBA that they have agreed to terms, president Gilberto Mendoza told ESPN.
https://twitter.com/mikecoppinger/status/1634315179260297222?s=46&t=BEyVtObiTUneMRQow5VLOw
I wouldn't accept 70/30 if I were Usyk especially if it's Wembley fight.  The numbers just wouldn't be justified especially compared to Saudi money.
70/30 is disgusting quite frankly. I hope upon hope that Usyk beats him
IF Fury has got Usyk to accept 70/30 then he has played this beautifully.  A lot of his critics would have had their ignorance shown up in neon lights
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 07:26:06 am
IF Fury has got Usyk to accept 70/30 then he has played this beautifully.  A lot of his critics would have had their ignorance shown up in neon lights

You could alao say Usyk has called his teams bluff.

Its classic Warren lowball a fighter, that fighter then rejects off & Warren comes out with all his bull about fighter not wanting figgt blah blah blah.

Lets see what happens now as the fight should happen being as they are best two at the weight
Think Fury beats him.
