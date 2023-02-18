Jake Paul gets battered this weekend right?



Floyd Mayweather also fighting some bum in London. Poor guy has all the money but still trying to stay relevant.



You would think so, then you look at Tommy Fury's pro record. His first opponent had a record of 10-102-3, the combined record of his next 6 was 4-175-2. Then he beat some lad with a 10-1 record that beat similar level opponents to Fury and had been KO'd in his previous fight. Also, he had only a few amateur bouts so it is tough to say how good he is.Paul of course is a Youtuber who has beaten up some MMA guys; we're unsure if every fight was on the level.I suppose we could say that Fury probably isn't close to British title level but 'should' still beat a guy who has never fought an actual pro (or even amateur I think) fighter. That is IF the fight is on the level. Remember, Fury is likely getting PPV world title money and he is never going to fight at that level in all likelihood. Could easily be staged to be a 'close' fight one way or the other and have a rematch for more money. Perhaps I am being cynical and he'll beat the snot out of Paul. We'll see.The only things Floyd loves more than money are fame and attention.