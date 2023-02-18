« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1811 1812 1813 1814 1815 [1816]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3642254 times)

Online tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,419
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72600 on: February 18, 2023, 11:26:45 pm »
my dogey italian stream has wood up 2 rounds
Logged

Offline danuttah

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72601 on: February 18, 2023, 11:30:13 pm »
Wood looking good here, Lara looks knackered
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,159
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72602 on: February 18, 2023, 11:31:27 pm »
Lara trying to be too cute. Wood has come back into this.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,159
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72603 on: February 18, 2023, 11:32:41 pm »
WTF!  :o

Lara knocks down Wood. Corner throws towel in.
« Last Edit: February 18, 2023, 11:34:17 pm by Samie »
Logged

Online tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,419
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72604 on: February 18, 2023, 11:34:18 pm »
 >:(
Logged

Online tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,419
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72605 on: February 18, 2023, 11:35:41 pm »
money involved here...
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,119
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72606 on: February 18, 2023, 11:35:45 pm »
Think the ref should have called it. I don't think he properly showed he was ready to carry on. Could barely get his gloves up.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,469
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72607 on: February 18, 2023, 11:39:03 pm »
Ten seconds to the end of the round, but Wood looked out of it. Corner probably done the right thing.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,419
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72608 on: February 18, 2023, 11:39:11 pm »
not sure, he's up on all the cards, Italians going mad ( I think)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,159
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72609 on: February 18, 2023, 11:41:36 pm »
Lara is a dangerous fighter for anyone in the Featherweight division. I can see him moving up to Lightweight easily too.
Logged

Offline danuttah

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72610 on: February 18, 2023, 11:42:11 pm »
Not sure about that. I mean, he looked in trouble, but so close to the end of the round.
Logged

Online tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,419
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72611 on: February 18, 2023, 11:45:58 pm »
yea. have a look at the end of the round, but i suppose not wanting him to get hurt
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72612 on: February 18, 2023, 11:47:34 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on February 18, 2023, 11:39:11 pm
not sure, he's up on all the cards, Italians going mad ( I think)

Wood was up on all 3 cards.

He has a rematch clause and as he is 34 he has to take it really.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72613 on: February 19, 2023, 12:09:26 am »
Lara would have sent him into outer space with the next punch. And if he was as buzzed as that ref would have waived it. It's a little bit early for me but Wood fully deserving of his rematch and he can get revenge
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72614 on: February 22, 2023, 05:16:04 pm »
Connor Benn has been cleared by the WBC.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,159
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72615 on: February 22, 2023, 05:28:08 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/64734190

Quote
Conor Benn has been reinstated to the World Boxing Council rankings as it ruled his failed drugs test was not intentional and could have been caused by an overconsumption of eggs.

Benn failed two voluntary drug tests for the female fertility drug clomifene before his cancelled October bout with Chris Eubank Jr.

He is still under investigation by UK Anti-Doping and the British Board of Boxing Control, and is unable to fight in the United Kingdom as he does not have a boxing licence.

Benn and Eubank were scheduled to meet on 8 October at a catchweight of 157lb - 30 years after their fathers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr fought.

The 26-year-old has previously blamed "contamination" for the findings. His defence outlined there was a fault with the VADA testing laboratory, but that was rejected by the WBC.

In a full statement, the governing body said it found "there was no conclusive evidence that Mr. Benn engaged in intentional or knowing ingestion of clomifene".

It added: "There were no failures in the procedures related to sample collection, sample analysis, or violations of Mr. Benn's B Sample rights that would justify questioning or invalidating the Adverse Finding, and Mr. Benn's documented and highly-elevated consumption of eggs during the times relevant to the sample collection, raised a reasonable explanation for the Adverse Finding."

The statement refers to a test which took place on 25 July after Benn enrolled in the WBC's out-of-competition testing in July.

He tested positive for clomifene and its hydroxymetabolites MI and M2. The WBC says it did not receive "substantive response" from Benn until December and the WBC did not make a full analysis until January 2023.

The WBC intends to work with Benn and his team in the future to "avoid the risk of a future adverse finding caused by nutritional factors".
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,975
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72616 on: February 22, 2023, 05:42:15 pm »
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,550
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72617 on: February 22, 2023, 06:24:45 pm »
Jake Paul gets battered this weekend right?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,159
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72618 on: February 22, 2023, 06:26:32 pm »
It's a circus act mate. Both are a disgrace to boxing. But he should be.  ;D
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,550
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72619 on: February 22, 2023, 06:29:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 22, 2023, 06:26:32 pm
It's a circus act mate. Both are a disgrace to boxing. But he should be.  ;D

Im not a huge boxing fan by any stretch, whats the deal with Fury? I know he went on Love Island etc but hes won all his Pro fights hasnt he? Like I say Im not a massive fan of boxing, Ill watch the odd big fight on my IPTV. I just massively dislike the Paul brothers and want him to get put into the middle of next week.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,159
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72620 on: February 22, 2023, 06:30:53 pm »
Fury at the start concentrated on his boxing but these days he like to play  the celebrity.  He should win but who knows what kind of bung he's taken mate.  :D
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,550
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72621 on: February 22, 2023, 06:46:10 pm »
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,115
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72622 on: February 22, 2023, 07:34:01 pm »
Actually hope Jake Paul wins, I really dislike Tommy Fury for some reason, maybe it's the whole Love Island stuff. And his dad needs shutting up.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,679
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72623 on: February 22, 2023, 08:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on February 22, 2023, 06:24:45 pm
Jake Paul gets battered this weekend right?
It's a fight between a Youtuber who wants to be a boxer, and a boxer who wants to be a Youtuber.

If I find out any of you have paid for this fight, I'll send Curtis Woodhouse round your house for a chat.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,115
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72624 on: February 22, 2023, 09:07:14 pm »
Floyd Mayweather also fighting some bum in London. Poor guy has all the money but still trying to stay relevant.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,248
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72625 on: February 22, 2023, 11:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on February 22, 2023, 06:24:45 pm
Jake Paul gets battered this weekend right?
You would think so, then you look at Tommy Fury's pro record. His first opponent had a record of 10-102-3, the combined record of his next 6 was 4-175-2. Then he beat some lad with a 10-1 record that beat similar level opponents to Fury and had been KO'd in his previous fight. Also, he had only a few amateur bouts so it is tough to say how good he is.

Paul of course is a Youtuber who has beaten up some MMA guys; we're unsure if every fight was on the level.

I suppose we could say that Fury probably isn't close to British title level but 'should' still beat a guy who has never fought an actual pro (or even amateur I think) fighter. That is IF the fight is on the level. Remember, Fury is likely getting PPV world title money and he is never going to fight at that level in all likelihood. Could easily be staged to be a 'close' fight one way or the other and have a rematch for more money. Perhaps I am being cynical and he'll beat the snot out of Paul. We'll see.

Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 22, 2023, 09:07:14 pm
Floyd Mayweather also fighting some bum in London. Poor guy has all the money but still trying to stay relevant.
The only things Floyd loves more than money are fame and attention.

« Last Edit: February 23, 2023, 08:19:08 am by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,550
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72626 on: February 22, 2023, 11:52:29 pm »
Cheers for that. Id not delved deep enough to see who Fury had beaten in his 6 fights and what their record was like.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,248
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72627 on: February 23, 2023, 08:31:56 am »
Quote from: Graeme on February 22, 2023, 11:52:29 pm
Cheers for that. Id not delved deep enough to see who Fury had beaten in his 6 fights and what their record was like.
Np. Paul gets a Cruiserweight world ranking from the WBC if he wins, even though Fury is a Light Heavyweight. I assume it is just part of the marketing gimmickry because if he were to fight the WBA Cruiserweight champion, he could legitimately die in the ring. It would be unbelievably irresponsible from everyone concerned if that fight ever happened. Thankfully, it almost certainly won't!
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,356
  • JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72628 on: February 23, 2023, 10:02:57 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 22, 2023, 09:07:14 pm
Floyd Mayweather also fighting some bum in London. Poor guy has all the money but still trying to stay relevant.

Or he's being paid a ridiculous amount to do something he doesn't need to specifically train for (he's a gym rat anyway) with no real risk attached. He gets handsomely paid, gets a bit of a buzz out of it and gets a bit of limelight again.

I understand how he isn't everyone's cup of tea but you can't blame him if someone wants to pay him outrageous amounts for an exhibition.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,469
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72629 on: February 23, 2023, 10:07:22 am »
Surely both of these 'fights' belong in the circus thread?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,159
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72630 on: February 23, 2023, 08:35:20 pm »
Quote
Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez is reportedly now agreed for June 10th in New York for Taylor's WBO Light Welterweight World Title. [ @MikeCoppinger]
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,159
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72631 on: Today at 12:32:05 am »
If I see any of you dickheads wanting a stream for that circus fight tonight I'll batter you with a fuckin' rhubarb.  :wave
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,248
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72632 on: Today at 10:52:58 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:32:05 am
If I see any of you dickheads wanting a stream for that circus fight tonight I'll batter you with a fuckin' rhubarb.  :wave
Unlikely since it is on tomorrow  :lickin
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,159
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72633 on: Today at 02:37:13 pm »
Ah bastards, see I care for this so little that I;m just watching the Badou Jack fight.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1811 1812 1813 1814 1815 [1816]   Go Up
« previous next »
 