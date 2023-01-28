« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1809 1810 1811 1812 1813 [1814]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3628847 times)

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72520 on: January 28, 2023, 11:36:53 pm »
Bivol wins, easily. Beterbiev is on his way out but great fight

Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,447
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72521 on: January 28, 2023, 11:37:04 pm »
Brilliant fight, credit to Yarde but Beterbiev is a beast, bring on the Bivol fight.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,854
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72522 on: January 28, 2023, 11:38:28 pm »
Our glorious WBC President already weighing in.  ;D

Quote
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has stated that Artur Beterbiev will be ordered to defend his WBC, IBF & WBO Light-Heavyweight world titles vs WBC mandatory Callum Smith next.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,854
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72523 on: January 28, 2023, 11:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on January 28, 2023, 11:36:53 pm
Bivol wins, easily. Beterbiev is on his way out but great fight

And if Beterbiev catches Bivol mate, he's done.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,854
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72524 on: January 28, 2023, 11:40:58 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 28, 2023, 11:27:38 pm
He speaks like a book keeper , then goes and murders fighters. Im a fan


One day humble, next day killer.
 8)
Quote
Artur Beterbiev: "I hope I will one day be a good boxer."
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72525 on: January 28, 2023, 11:41:10 pm »
Not sure why so many think Canelo would beat Beterbiev id make Yarde on that tonight to beat him !
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,223
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72526 on: January 29, 2023, 09:01:37 am »
Quote from: Samie on January 28, 2023, 11:39:02 pm
And if Beterbiev catches Bivol mate, he's done.  ;D
I wouldn't say that necessarily. He caught Yarde plenty before finding the fight ending punch which was as much to do with Yarde being fatigued as the power IMO. That punch doesn't stop it if it lands in round 4 for example.

Bivol likely has better punch resistance than Yarde and definitely possesses better stamina, defence and skill. Bivol won't get hit as often as Yarde nor will he fatigue by the mid rounds.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72527 on: January 29, 2023, 09:57:14 am »
Bivol wins that fight. Beterbiev is too slow for him
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,280
  • JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72528 on: January 29, 2023, 10:52:50 am »
FOTY contender already. Huge credit to Yarde, would love to see him in with Smith one day. Smith/Beterbiev would be a fucking cracker too, I think Smith gets his a bit too much so he'd have to eat some big shots but he could be too fresh for Beterbiev. Bivol too would edge Beterbiev I think but fuck me, that would be another one you wouldn't want to miss.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72529 on: January 29, 2023, 11:40:48 am »
Smith doesn't have much in the way of defence but he has the power to bother Beterbiev I reckon
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,854
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72530 on: February 1, 2023, 02:31:51 pm »
George Foreman film is coming.  :D

Trailer
https://twitter.com/ForemanMovie/status/1620784033687867414


Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,854
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72531 on: February 3, 2023, 03:53:12 pm »
Two bits of news lads.  :wave

Quote
Frank Warren has confirmed that Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is now being targeted for April 29th.


Quote
ANNOUNCED: Joe Joyce will face Zhilei Zhang in a Heavyweight clash on April 15th in London.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,921
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72532 on: February 5, 2023, 12:38:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on February  3, 2023, 03:53:12 pm
Two bits of news lads.  :wave



In the old days they fight on the same bill
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,208
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72533 on: February 6, 2023, 04:22:48 pm »
Aj's next fight confirmed

Jermaine Franklin on 1st April  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,854
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72534 on: February 6, 2023, 04:39:09 pm »
It should be an easy win for AJ. I say should be...
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,095
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72535 on: February 6, 2023, 05:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February  6, 2023, 04:39:09 pm
It should be an easy win for AJ. I say should be...

but....there's about 28 million casuals in the UK who say AJ is done..finished 🙄...after being out pointed twice against a world class fighter...😉

Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,892
  • JFT 97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72536 on: February 6, 2023, 05:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February  6, 2023, 04:39:09 pm
It should be an easy win for AJ. I say should be...

The interesting thing for me is which AJ we will see. The old big punching AJ that looked to blast opponents out. Or the shot-shy AJ that looked to hide behind his jab. If it is the latter then for me his career is pretty much over.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72537 on: February 6, 2023, 05:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  6, 2023, 04:22:48 pm
Aj's next fight confirmed

Jermaine Franklin on 1st April  :D

Also his first non PPV fight for 7-8 years.

Surprised at that from Eddie
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72538 on: February 6, 2023, 05:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on February  6, 2023, 05:32:45 pm
The interesting thing for me is which AJ we will see. The old big punching AJ that looked to blast opponents out. Or the shot-shy AJ that looked to hide behind his jab. If it is the latter then for me his career is pretty much over.
Mentally he's not been quite right since his first loss and I have a feeling that Usyk might have broken him.  He needs 2 or 3 fights against some absolute bums to get back on the path.

If he can sort his head out then I still think he beats Wilder easily enough, and I make him a live underdog against Fury.  If not, he's a gatekeeper with the occasional PPV against big domestic rivals.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,044
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72539 on: February 6, 2023, 08:23:00 pm »
I wouldn't give him a cat in hell's chance against Wilder. Absolute shit boxer but his power is just too damn unpredictable, and we know AJ doesnt like eating those. Franklin won't be an easy fight but a KO is a must. If he struggles then we know he's washed.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,223
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72540 on: February 6, 2023, 09:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February  6, 2023, 04:39:09 pm
It should be an easy win for AJ. I say should be...

Quote from: I've been a good boy on February  6, 2023, 08:23:00 pm
I wouldn't give him a cat in hell's chance against Wilder. Absolute shit boxer but his power is just too damn unpredictable, and we know AJ doesnt like eating those. Franklin won't be an easy fight but a KO is a must. If he struggles then we know he's washed.
It really should be an easy KO, probably inside 4 rounds. Franklin was absolutely terrible against Whyte, who is absolutely finished and will be pummelled the next time he fights someone decent. Franklin is really slow and carries way too much weight. He will be a sitting duck. If Joshua reverts to seek and destroy mode this won't last long at all.

If Joshua still has his self belief there's no reason why he won't get to Wilder before windmill gets to him.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72541 on: February 6, 2023, 10:52:06 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February  6, 2023, 08:23:00 pm
I wouldn't give him a cat in hell's chance against Wilder. Absolute shit boxer but his power is just too damn unpredictable, and we know AJ doesnt like eating those. Franklin won't be an easy fight but a KO is a must. If he struggles then we know he's washed.
Joshia is a puncher in his own right, and Wilder made Tyson Fury look like Ernie Shavers. The longer the fight went on the more chance there would be of Wilder landing the hadoken, but the old version of Joshua would blow him away before that happened. I give Wilder a chance against the boring version of AJ.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,223
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72542 on: February 7, 2023, 07:53:31 am »
Quote from: Lusty on February  6, 2023, 10:52:06 pm
Joshia is a puncher in his own right, and Wilder made Tyson Fury look like Ernie Shavers. The longer the fight went on the more chance there would be of Wilder landing the hadoken, but the old version of Joshua would blow him away before that happened. I give Wilder a chance against the boring version of AJ.
100% this. It is amazing how Joshua is now a bum and Wilder is some hybrid of Shavers, Liston and Tyson. It is worth remembering that the likes of Arreola, Molina, Szpilka, Duhapas, and Stiverne all went 8+ rounds with him. He has knocked out a few tomato cans early on so the perception is that he's some kind of wrecking ball. The reality is that he's a terrible boxer who takes ages to find the target against half-decent opponents, and walks around with his right hand cocked, left hand down, and chin in the air much of the time. Basically, there's every chance Joshua lands first.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72543 on: February 7, 2023, 08:02:36 am »
The only way this will get settled is in the ring. I think Wilder/AJ 50-50 based on what we've seen so far

But I think its clear as day that AJ really had no intention of ever fighting Fury in December and that he was the reason it ultimately flopped. Picking the loser of the Whyte v Franklin fight is desperate stuff. If he blows him away as easily as we suspect, how do you sell the Whyte fight?
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,223
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72544 on: February 7, 2023, 08:39:01 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on February  7, 2023, 08:02:36 am
The only way this will get settled is in the ring. I think Wilder/AJ 50-50 based on what we've seen so far

But I think its clear as day that AJ really had no intention of ever fighting Fury in December and that he was the reason it ultimately flopped. Picking the loser of the Whyte v Franklin fight is desperate stuff. If he blows him away as easily as we suspect, how do you sell the Whyte fight?
He was in no mental or physical condition to take on the challenge of Fury in December. Usyk took his soul that second fight I think and he may struggle to ever come back from it. IMO Joshua fought really well that night but simply ran into a better opponent.

You sell the Joshua vs Whyte fight in the same hackneyed 'repeat or revenge' garbage we've seen in rematches in the past. I bet enough mugs bought the nonsense that was Fury versus Chisora III to ensure both fighters did well enough from it. The problem is that Whyte is getting beat any decent opponent so if he fights in the interim it needs to be against a complete tomato can.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,280
  • JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72545 on: February 7, 2023, 02:16:48 pm »
I've got no real interest in seeing Joshua/Whyte again. Whyte looks absolutely finished to me, there was a period a few years ago where he went on a good run and looked in decent shape and you thought yeah, he's a live dog if they fought again. But now? Nah, AJ would take him out pretty easily I think.
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,095
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72546 on: February 7, 2023, 02:54:45 pm »
Agree, I'm not a fan of all this finished/he's done stuff, but Whyte has peaked...I guess AJ v Whyte is a summer stadium filler in between the dust settling on Fury v Usyk...then maybe there's a natural pathway back to AJ v Fury if those outcomes align...Fury will want his night with AJ..he won't be able to resist

Wilder doesn't travel..he's not really in the picture for me, should fight Ruiz if anything for now
Usyk may quit if he was to beat Fury

Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72547 on: Yesterday at 07:26:41 pm »
I've gotta say, the Joshua v Wilder fight is the fight that intrigues me most in the heavyweight division, it's the thought of a definite KO after years of talk.

With Wilder, I dont believe theres any chance he can be the same fighter he was after 2 heavy and sustained beatdowns like that and with Joshua you feel his weakness is more mental after being out boxed twice by the smaller man.

I'd really like Wilder to come through Ruiz and Joshua to come through Whyte so they can at least go into that fight with confidence boosters.

I'll reserve judgement on Wilder v Joshua until it's made but I genuinely don't fancy Joshua from the outside, I dont believe Joshua has the skills or the balls anymore like Fury to stand with Wilder in the pocket and force him backwards to neutralise Wilders gameplan.  To me, Joshua now fights scared, he was gun shy in Ruiz 2 and both Usyk fights against non punchers, he seems to have got caught inbetween styles and I think a lot of it has come from the realisation he doesn't have the engine to sustain attacks against durable fighters.

Still a long way before that fight can take place but its definitely a fight I will be happy to buy on PPV.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,854
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72548 on: Today at 04:17:54 pm »
Tricky fight for Golovkin at this stage of his career.

Quote
The WBA have now officially ordered Gennady Golovkin to defend his WBA Middleweight world title vs Erislandy Lara next. Parties have 15 days (until Feb 23rd) to agree a deal, then purse bids will be called.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72549 on: Today at 06:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:17:54 pm
Tricky fight for Golovkin at this stage of his career.

Should have kept his IBF. Lara is not the guy. Would run rings around him at this stage
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72550 on: Today at 07:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:17:54 pm
Tricky fight for Golovkin at this stage of his career.

Lara is no spring chicken at this stage is he? Even by Cuban boxer standards.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,854
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72551 on: Today at 07:16:01 pm »
Aye, both as old as fuck. But I feel what made Golovkin a modern great he doesn't have that anymore.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,563
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72552 on: Today at 09:17:47 pm »
Looking forward to Slough's second finest product Adam Azim main eventing this Saturday.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,854
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72553 on: Today at 09:20:34 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:17:47 pm
Looking forward to Slough's second finest product Adam Azim main eventing this Saturday.

He's a talent mate, will be big if he's got the right people around him.

By the way is Crosby Nick Slough's finest?
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,441
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72554 on: Today at 09:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:20:34 pm
He's a talent mate, will be big if he's got the right people around him.

By the way is Crosby Nick Slough's finest?

David Brent surely?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Pages: 1 ... 1809 1810 1811 1812 1813 [1814]   Go Up
« previous next »
 