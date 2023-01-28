I've gotta say, the Joshua v Wilder fight is the fight that intrigues me most in the heavyweight division, it's the thought of a definite KO after years of talk.



With Wilder, I dont believe theres any chance he can be the same fighter he was after 2 heavy and sustained beatdowns like that and with Joshua you feel his weakness is more mental after being out boxed twice by the smaller man.



I'd really like Wilder to come through Ruiz and Joshua to come through Whyte so they can at least go into that fight with confidence boosters.



I'll reserve judgement on Wilder v Joshua until it's made but I genuinely don't fancy Joshua from the outside, I dont believe Joshua has the skills or the balls anymore like Fury to stand with Wilder in the pocket and force him backwards to neutralise Wilders gameplan. To me, Joshua now fights scared, he was gun shy in Ruiz 2 and both Usyk fights against non punchers, he seems to have got caught inbetween styles and I think a lot of it has come from the realisation he doesn't have the engine to sustain attacks against durable fighters.



Still a long way before that fight can take place but its definitely a fight I will be happy to buy on PPV.