Basically an undercard full of mismatches. Harris and Clarke are both 1/50 to win, Parker is 'only' 1/12 to win (and is fighting a blown-up Cruiser for some reason), Riakporhe is 1/12 to win, and Essuman vs Kongo is the only competitive matchup.The bookies really don't rate Parker's punching power as he is 4/6 to win by stoppage against a guy who is effectively a CW