lol, nice one Samie, Ill bear that in mind ha. Pretty similar to my thoughts to be honest, thing Eubank will start quick with smith pilling it on in the later rounds. Gonna be a close one. Hopefully Swifty does it



That's indeed how Eubank fights. He often starts well but seems unable to sustain it fo 12 rounds, perhaps because better opponents figure him out. Smith would legitimately be the best win of his career. It is a hard one to call to be honest. Apart from his loss to Canelo, and there is no shame in that, Smith's only other defeats came to currently unbeaten fighters, including Jaime Munguia who is 41-0 and would be big favourite against Eubank. I'm seeing a close fight with Smith possibly nicking it on a split decision due to finishing stronger.