Offline Sat on the bar

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72200 on: Yesterday at 09:59:34 pm »
Anybody any thought on Sat nights fight, Eubank v Smith. Winner - method of victory🤷🏻‍♂️
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,151
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72201 on: Yesterday at 10:10:59 pm »
I think it will go the distance, hoping Liam wins but I think Eubank will sneak it.

Also welcome to the Boxing thread mate. Stay away from Fordy okay.  :wave
Offline Sat on the bar

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72202 on: Yesterday at 10:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:10:59 pm
I think it will go the distance, hoping Liam wins but I think Eubank will sneak it.

Also welcome to the Boxing thread mate. Stay away from Fordy okay.  :wave
lol, nice one Samie, Ill bear that in mind ha. Pretty similar to my thoughts to be honest, thing Eubank will start quick with smith pilling it on in the later rounds. Gonna be a close one. Hopefully Swifty does it
Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,604
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72203 on: Today at 12:19:07 am »
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Yesterday at 09:59:34 pm
Anybody any thought on Sat nights fight, Eubank v Smith. Winner - method of victory🤷🏻‍♂️
Eubank probably just a bit too big for him I think, although every time he steps up to this level he gets found out.
Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,162
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72204 on: Today at 08:41:29 am »
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Yesterday at 10:16:32 pm
lol, nice one Samie, Ill bear that in mind ha. Pretty similar to my thoughts to be honest, thing Eubank will start quick with smith pilling it on in the later rounds. Gonna be a close one. Hopefully Swifty does it
That's indeed how Eubank fights. He often starts well but seems unable to sustain it fo 12 rounds, perhaps because better opponents figure him out. Smith would legitimately be the best win of his career. It is a hard one to call to be honest. Apart from his loss to Canelo, and there is no shame in that, Smith's only other defeats came to currently unbeaten fighters, including Jaime Munguia who is 41-0 and would be big favourite against Eubank. I'm seeing a close fight with Smith possibly nicking it on a split decision due to finishing stronger.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72205 on: Today at 08:45:01 am »
This fake Roy Jones impression won't wash against Smith.

It's a great fight. I think Eubank nicks it if he reverts to old style. Smith is moving up to 160lbs for this and this is a tough first fight at new weight.
Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,162
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72206 on: Today at 08:51:36 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 08:45:01 am
This fake Roy Jones impression won't wash against Smith.

It's a great fight. I think Eubank nicks it if he reverts to old style. Smith is moving up to 160lbs for this and this is a tough first fight at new weight.
That's true and I hadn't considered it. Smith is 34 so it isn't the best age to be moving up in weight against a naturally bigger opponent. However, Eubank is 33 and has fought at 168 I believe in his last few fights. It isn't easy coming back down in weight in your 30s; there's always a chance that it could backfire and sap your strength in the later rounds.
