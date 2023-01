Gervonta Davies has been arrested for a domestic issue.... Again..

Seems to be a bit of a scumbag.



Yeah he was filmed before abusing his other half and dragging her out of an arena aggressively. He's a shithead. Was even banging on the other day about how boxers use mental health as an excuse, like he knows what goes through in someone's mind. Hope Garcia sparks him, or anyone for that matter.