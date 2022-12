Inoue v Butler today for all the marbles but not telivised in the UK.



Inoue won in the 11th round, but was a one sided contest, won every round.Inoue is what a 3 weight undisputed champion now? Looking to go up to Super Bantamweight to be a 4 weight undisputed champion too.Got to say with his record (24-0, 21 stoppages), undisputed champ in 3 weights, has to be considered for best pound for pound at the moment