Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72120 on: December 4, 2022, 02:49:15 pm »
Isn't Fury fighting Martin Rogan next year......
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72121 on: December 4, 2022, 02:54:34 pm »
Taxi Driver Martin. Once KO'd a fighter and gave him a lift home afterwards.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72122 on: December 4, 2022, 03:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Joff on December  4, 2022, 01:08:43 pm
Wasn't he saying 10 fights in '23?

He talks a load of shit. He's clearly the best, but he's so unlikable.

Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December  4, 2022, 02:33:43 pm
Can't believe a word he says, he's full of shit and always goes back on his word.

Agreed he's arugably best in the business but full of shit.

With the likes of him & AJ and the amount of money they can command for a fight, the 12 week camp and recovering from any inuries they won't be fighting more than twice a year. They need to give people enough time to recharge their wallets & forget their last outing.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72123 on: December 4, 2022, 04:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December  4, 2022, 02:54:34 pm
Taxi Driver Martin. Once KO'd a fighter and gave him a lift home afterwards.
How much fare did he charge you?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72124 on: December 4, 2022, 04:14:09 pm »
 ;D

I'd be wanting a free ride mate. Dickhead charged me 11.50.  >:(
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72125 on: December 4, 2022, 05:12:00 pm »
I don't understand why people automatically think he's the best HW when he hasn't actually proved it. You can say he beats fighters A, B or C but until he does, he's not the undisputed #1. This is why they fight the fights.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72126 on: December 4, 2022, 09:27:17 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on December  4, 2022, 05:12:00 pm
I don't understand why people automatically think he's the best HW when he hasn't actually proved it. You can say he beats fighters A, B or C but until he does, he's not the undisputed #1. This is why they fight the fights.

I can't stand the prick but he is currently the best HW on the planet isn't he ?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72127 on: December 4, 2022, 10:14:44 pm »
He probably is...still a massive dickhead though.  :D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72128 on: December 4, 2022, 10:42:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December  4, 2022, 09:27:17 pm
I can't stand the prick but he is currently the best HW on the planet isn't he ?
Probably yes, but until he fights Usyk, and to a lesser extent Joshua, we don't really know.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72129 on: December 6, 2022, 10:37:37 pm »
Mills Lane has died aged 85
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72130 on: December 6, 2022, 11:26:22 pm »
RIP
He was also the ref in the Tyson/Holyfield Ear Bite fight too I think.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72131 on: December 6, 2022, 11:49:43 pm »
There was a point in time where Mills Lane was as recognized with the Boxing followers as the top fighters themselves..he was fun to listen too and took no shit from memory..
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72132 on: December 7, 2022, 09:22:40 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on December  6, 2022, 11:49:43 pm
There was a point in time where Mills Lane was as recognized with the Boxing followers as the top fighters themselves..he was fun to listen too and took no shit from memory..
One of those things where you knew it was a big fight when he was the referee.  Like when Michael Buffer is the announcer.

I'll always remember him from Celebrity Deathmatch though ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72133 on: December 7, 2022, 10:35:22 am »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December  6, 2022, 10:37:37 pm
Mills Lane has died aged 85

I grew up watching Mills Lane throughout the 80s, by far the best referee in the world, richard Steele a distant 2nd. Mills Lane took charge of all the Mike Tyson fights right from beating Berbick in 86, and despite his size you were left in no doubt whatsoever who was in charge in the ring, a great straight talking ref, a charismatic character who will always be remembered for his "Alright let's get it on c'mon!!" shout at the end of his pre fight instructions.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72134 on: December 7, 2022, 10:38:19 am »
RIP.

#Legend.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72135 on: December 7, 2022, 11:20:49 am »
One of, if not, the stand out ref throughout my time watching boxing. RIP

LETS GET IT ON!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72136 on: December 7, 2022, 06:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December  6, 2022, 10:37:37 pm
Mills Lane has died aged 85

RIP Mills Lane, a boxing cult hero in his own right.

Just read that Carl Froch, Timothy Bradley and Rafael Marquez have been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame as the class of 2023.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72137 on: December 7, 2022, 06:50:26 pm »
If Froch mentions in his HOF speech "I fought in front of 80K at Wembley" then I say the take his HOF ring off him.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72138 on: December 7, 2022, 07:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December  7, 2022, 06:50:26 pm
If Froch mentions in his HOF speech "I fought in front of 80K at Wembley" then I say the take his HOF ring off him.
Agreed
« Reply #72139 on: December 9, 2022, 12:20:09 am »
A few bits of Boxing news announced in the last couple of days lads.

Quote
Jermell Charlo will defend his undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO  Super-Welterweight world titles v Tim Tszyu on January 28th in Las Vegas.

Quote
Leigh Wood v Mauricio Lara looks set to be rescheduled for January Eddie Hearn has revealed.


Crawford v Avanesyan this weekend too.  :wave

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72140 on: Yesterday at 11:14:13 pm »
Anyone watching the Warrington fight? This fella is looking decent.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72141 on: Yesterday at 11:15:48 pm »
Yes mate, watching it. Not half bad. He seems like a heavy puncher.  :D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72142 on: Yesterday at 11:19:54 pm »
Warrington is in trouble in another fight here.   :D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72143 on: Yesterday at 11:22:30 pm »
Warrington looking in trouble here I feel, this guys seems to hit hard and is easily taking what Warrington is offering.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72144 on: Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm »
Warrington I feel need s a KO here but Lopez is giving him a chance for that by keeping his hands low at times.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72145 on: Yesterday at 11:31:10 pm »
Warrington is done here I think. This fella is indeed there to be hit - but I don't think Warrington has the power to finish him.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72146 on: Yesterday at 11:32:59 pm »
Did I hear Howard Foster was one of the judges? Might be his only hope  ;)
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72147 on: Yesterday at 11:34:56 pm »
He's not been the same since Lara battered him.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72148 on: Yesterday at 11:40:07 pm »
True, maybe that was a step too far for him. Need the judges from the Whyte fight here.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72149 on: Yesterday at 11:40:13 pm »
Lopez should win this unless we get that good ol' British judging.  :D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72150 on: Yesterday at 11:42:47 pm »
I've given 7 rounds to Lopez so far.   :D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72151 on: Yesterday at 11:44:00 pm »
He almost had him there. I'm calling a draw here with a little bit of that home score cards helping out.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72152 on: Yesterday at 11:45:52 pm »
Lopez is one moaning fucker
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72153 on: Yesterday at 11:47:04 pm »
I reckon Warrington is gonna get this. Last 4 rounds were good.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72154 on: Yesterday at 11:48:42 pm »
Quote from: danuttah on Yesterday at 11:47:04 pm
I reckon Warrington is gonna get this. Last 4 rounds were good.

they were the only four I saw, forgot it was on!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72155 on: Yesterday at 11:50:15 pm »
Lopez gets the deserved win.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72156 on: Yesterday at 11:50:25 pm »
Lopez gets it 2-0 one even
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72157 on: Yesterday at 11:51:46 pm »
114-114

115-113

115-113

New IBF Featherweight Champ.  :D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72158 on: Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm »
Warrington gonna call it quits after this? Not sure a rematch is worth it.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72159 on: Today at 05:25:14 am »
Terence Crawford cold sleeps Avenesyan in 6 rounds...he will do ungodly things to spence if he gets the chance.
