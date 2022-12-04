Wasn't he saying 10 fights in '23?He talks a load of shit. He's clearly the best, but he's so unlikable.
Can't believe a word he says, he's full of shit and always goes back on his word.
Taxi Driver Martin. Once KO'd a fighter and gave him a lift home afterwards.
I don't understand why people automatically think he's the best HW when he hasn't actually proved it. You can say he beats fighters A, B or C but until he does, he's not the undisputed #1. This is why they fight the fights.
I can't stand the prick but he is currently the best HW on the planet isn't he ?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
There was a point in time where Mills Lane was as recognized with the Boxing followers as the top fighters themselves..he was fun to listen too and took no shit from memory..
Mills Lane has died aged 85
If Froch mentions in his HOF speech "I fought in front of 80K at Wembley" then I say the take his HOF ring off him.
Jermell Charlo will defend his undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Super-Welterweight world titles v Tim Tszyu on January 28th in Las Vegas.
Leigh Wood v Mauricio Lara looks set to be rescheduled for January Eddie Hearn has revealed.
