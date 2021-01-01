« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1798 1799 1800 1801 1802 [1803]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3556457 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,279
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72080 on: Today at 10:11:01 pm »
Chisora's corner should know better

This ref should know better
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72081 on: Today at 10:11:32 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:11:01 pm
Chisora's corner should know better

This ref should know better

Yeah thats true
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,279
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72082 on: Today at 10:13:00 pm »
Finally.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,834
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72083 on: Today at 10:13:24 pm »
Fight of the year!
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72084 on: Today at 10:13:26 pm »
What a fucking shit show. New low for boxing.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72085 on: Today at 10:13:44 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:11:01 pm
Chisora's corner should know better

This ref should know better


Maybe told them it's his last,last fight ad will go out on his shield.

Still fucking stupid like,almost as stupid as people who have paid the best part of £30 to watch it on tv.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,759
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72086 on: Today at 10:14:43 pm »
Crowd booing, did they think a Chisora knockout was forthcoming? Idiots
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72087 on: Today at 10:14:45 pm »
Should be booing louder than that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,279
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72088 on: Today at 10:14:58 pm »
Nothing here will have tested Usyk and nothing here would have given anything in terms of intelligence to Usyk.

Utterly pointless
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72089 on: Today at 10:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Today at 10:14:43 pm
Crowd booing, did they think a Chisora knockout was forthcoming? Idiots

No,Tyson should've done the right thing and knocked him out.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online marios_moustache

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72090 on: Today at 10:16:56 pm »
I really hope no one paid for that......
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,281
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72091 on: Today at 10:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Today at 10:14:43 pm
Crowd booing, did they think a Chisora knockout was forthcoming? Idiots

Theyre booing the farce that they was mate

They should then be booing the commentators who have lied their arses off all night
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72092 on: Today at 10:17:13 pm »
He should've allowed ITV to show it for free or better still Dave.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72093 on: Today at 10:18:08 pm »
Why have they given Del boy a medal ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72094 on: Today at 10:19:26 pm »
That should have been stopped in the 7th or so. Joke of a fight.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72095 on: Today at 10:20:27 pm »
Loves everyone of them that isn't Gay or an Atheist
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,834
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72096 on: Today at 10:20:56 pm »
Del Boy nicked my medal.  ;D
Logged

Offline Reflexivity

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72097 on: Today at 10:21:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:13:44 pm

Maybe told them it's his last,last fight ad will go out on his shield.

Still fucking stupid like,almost as stupid as people who have paid the best part of £30 to watch it on tv.
Cost of living crisis really hurting these fucking morons. The country is fucked there it is right there in the ring with that big daft c*nt seen as a hero.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72098 on: Today at 10:22:38 pm »
In Saudi ffs  :(
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72099 on: Today at 10:23:30 pm »
Just nut the c*nt.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72100 on: Today at 10:23:47 pm »
This is like something out of wwe
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72101 on: Today at 10:24:41 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 10:23:47 pm
This is like something out of wwe

Especially the in Saudi part.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,319
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72102 on: Today at 10:25:02 pm »
Cringey as fuck that, Fury making it all WWE.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72103 on: Today at 10:25:32 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 10:24:41 pm
Especially the in Saudi part.

very cringe
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,748
  • feck off
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72104 on: Today at 10:27:20 pm »
is there any sport that takes the piss out of its own fans as much as boxing?
Logged

Online marios_moustache

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72105 on: Today at 10:27:43 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 10:23:47 pm
This is like something out of wwe

Exactly what I thought!!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,834
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72106 on: Today at 10:28:38 pm »
Fury v Usyk in HELL IN A CELL!
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72107 on: Today at 10:30:17 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:27:20 pm
is there any sport that takes the piss out of its own fans as much as boxing?

I watched it on a free stream and I felt ripped off. Is it any wonder people were booing the fuck out of it.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72108 on: Today at 10:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:28:38 pm
Fury v Usyk in HELL IN A CELL!

In Saudi only £75 on PPV
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online marios_moustache

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72109 on: Today at 10:31:36 pm »
Fury called out Joyce and Wilder but kind of disregarded Usyk. Then said he had an elbow injury and will be out for 8 weeks
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,834
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72110 on: Today at 10:34:48 pm »
Joyce would be half competitive at least.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,439
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72111 on: Today at 11:03:49 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:54:21 pm
You must be 5 rounds behind?

Reckon refs going to stop it here
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,563
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72112 on: Today at 11:06:30 pm »
Samie did you see the Christmas present idea I had for you in the LFC World Cup thread?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,834
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72113 on: Today at 11:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 11:06:30 pm
Samie did you see the Christmas present idea I had for you in the LFC World Cup thread?

I have not.  :o ???
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,563
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72114 on: Today at 11:50:56 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1798 1799 1800 1801 1802 [1803]   Go Up
« previous next »
 