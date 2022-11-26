« previous next »
Boxing thread

Re: Boxing thread
November 26, 2022, 11:10:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on November 26, 2022, 11:10:09 pm
115-115
116-112
116-112


Whyte wins by MD.  ;D
Absolute bullshit cards.
Re: Boxing thread
November 26, 2022, 11:11:14 pm
Fucking horrendous scorecards yet again.
Re: Boxing thread
November 26, 2022, 11:12:03 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 26, 2022, 11:10:50 pm
Absolute bullshit cards.

 ;D

I fuckin' told you and Haye.

Whyte did not win 8 rounds for fucks sakes.
Re: Boxing thread
November 26, 2022, 11:12:18 pm
Wouldn't mind seeing that again, never a dull moment with Dillian Whyte. Had it closer than 116-112.
Re: Boxing thread
November 26, 2022, 11:18:28 pm
Quote from: Alf on November 26, 2022, 11:12:18 pm
Wouldn't mind seeing that again, never a dull moment with Dillian Whyte. Had it closer than 116-112.
I would. It was awful!

Lads go watch Foreman versus Lyle for a proper heavyweight pub fight.
Re: Boxing thread
November 27, 2022, 05:30:57 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 26, 2022, 11:18:28 pm
I would. It was awful!  ;D ;D

How many times did in fight comms say Whyte is fighting like Foreman with hands up to block punches....  :o


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3WFq_HTxgKI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3WFq_HTxgKI</a>
Re: Boxing thread
November 27, 2022, 05:59:01 pm
Who is this Adam Azim, looks brilliant.
Re: Boxing thread
November 27, 2022, 06:25:03 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on November 27, 2022, 05:59:01 pm
Who is this Adam Azim, looks brilliant.
Yeah he's been talked about on here before, looks a great prospect. Hasn't been tested much yet though.
Re: Boxing thread
November 27, 2022, 06:34:20 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on November 27, 2022, 05:59:01 pm
Who is this Adam Azim, looks brilliant.
He has been hyped up since his debut. His promoter blowing smoke up his arse but he does look very talented.

Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on November 27, 2022, 06:25:03 pm
Yeah he's been talked about on here before, looks a great prospect. Hasn't been tested much yet though.
Exactly. We've seen many hot prospects get done on their step up. His promoters claim that world champions are ducking a 20 year old with seven fights is hilarious.
Re: Boxing thread
November 27, 2022, 07:30:48 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on November 27, 2022, 05:59:01 pm
Who is this Adam Azim, looks brilliant.
Best thing out of Slough since The Office.

As others have said, way too early for him. Hes made light work of those hes been expected to beat, will see how he fares once he steps up but looks decent so far.
Re: Boxing thread
November 27, 2022, 07:33:04 pm
He's got too many hangers on at his age. Best just keep quite and build up your CV.
Re: Boxing thread
November 30, 2022, 01:50:00 am
Hearn saying he's meeting with Wilder's team in the hopes of sorting something out for Joshua v Wilder for summer/ late 2023.  :D
Re: Boxing thread
November 30, 2022, 07:58:28 am
Quote from: Samie on November 30, 2022, 01:50:00 am
Hearn saying he's meeting with Wilder's team in the hopes of sorting something out for Joshua v Wilder for summer/ late 2023.  :D
No reason for them not to fight in March to be honest. I'd like to see the fight though.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 01:27:23 am
Quote
Bob Arum has declared that Devin Haney vs Vasyl Lomachenko is close to being finalised: "We're looking for the site and the date, we'll have an announcement shortly." [@ProBoxingFans]
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:06:25 pm
Fury vs Chisora III is tomorrow and there isn't a single article about it on the Ring magazine site  ;D They have one on the guy that's fighting Dubious though.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 03:49:29 pm
It's a shitshow, could you imagine how much Fury would be chatting if Joshua was to face someone like Charles Martin again. This is just Fury giving his mate a payday that's all.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:44:15 pm
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Yesterday at 03:49:29 pm
It's a shitshow, could you imagine how much Fury would be chatting if Joshua was to face someone like Charles Martin again. This is just Fury giving his mate a payday that's all.
It's such an embarrassment that the biggest boxing entity is paying no heed to it. Unheard of for a heavyweight title fight to be ignored.

Then again Chocolatito vs Estrada III is also on this weekend. A fight between two great warriors.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:55:42 pm
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Yesterday at 03:49:29 pm
It's a shitshow, could you imagine how much Fury would be chatting if Joshua was to face someone like Charles Martin again. This is just Fury giving his mate a payday that's all.
If Joshua was facing someone with 3 losses in the last 4 fights he'd (rightly) be getting slaughtered.

The noises about the Usyk fight are encouraging though.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:58:09 pm
You do realise Fury gave away the Heavyweight RING belt and was consequently frozen out of the rings top 10 heavyweight rankings dont you?
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:03:01 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:55:42 pm
If Joshua was facing someone with 3 losses in the last 4 fights he'd (rightly) be getting slaughtered.

The noises about the Usyk fight are encouraging though.

Makes you wonder if whoever Joshua faces next will get slaughtered with 3 defeats in his last 5 fights
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:06:44 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 05:03:01 pm
Makes you wonder if whoever Joshua faces next will get slaughtered with 3 defeats in his last 5 fights
Two were to Usyk and the other was a shocker to a fighter who could be good if he had the right level of dedication. Joshua is in danger of becoming an irrelevance if he doesn't get it together soon though.

To be fair to Chisora, those 3 losses were Usyk and Parker x 2, which is certainly nothing to be ashamed of. However, he has lost 12 times in his career, including twice to tomorrow's opponent. He is almost 39 and surely shopworn. It is a dreadful matchup, only marginally better than Dubois' fight with a guy who was a Cruiserweight until recently. You have already voiced your displeasure at this appalling fight.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:31:35 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 04:44:15 pm
It's such an embarrassment that the biggest boxing entity is paying no heed to it. Unheard of for a heavyweight title fight to be ignored.

Then again Chocolatito vs Estrada III is also on this weekend. A fight between two great warriors.
Two fights next weekend, Teofimo Lopez v Sandor Martin and Terence Crawford v David Avnesyan. And Manny Pacquiao doing some exhibition (thanks Floyd!)
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:32:27 pm
I'm not a fan of the ppv price, it's a disgrace, and not particularly fan of the fight itself, it is a payday for his mate.. I am prepared to give Chisora some credit though, lets say his last 10 fights, 6 wins, 4 losses

Wins against pulev n takam
Close decision loss to usyk
Spit decision loss to peaking Whyte that he won
Ahead on all cards in the Whyte rematch before a late knock out
Split decision loss to parker.

Let's not pretend he hasn't mixed well with elite competition his entire career including fury 1 and vitali Klitschko.

This isn't like Joshua looking to fight takham,  jarrell Miller, or andy ruiz who all had barely no defeats because they'd never fought anyone, chisora would barely have defeats too if his resume was made up of Miller's, takhams, and ruiz opponents
 at least you know that Chisora has hung with the elite his whole career.

The fight is a paycheck for his mate yes, fury is speaking about the need for his mental health to stay busy, joshua didn't want it, usyk didn't want to fight till Feb/march and fury wants to stay busy till then instead of having a full year out of the ring. The alternatives - joyce, parker, wilder, ruiz, whyte all ruled out from recent fights, better fights than Chisora available, probably yes, but none that generate the money of Chisora and that offer a relatively low risk before an undisputed fight that will be less than 3 months after this fight ends.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:57:01 pm
No one should give a fuck about Fury v Chisora 3 fuckin' hell.  :D

Stream it dickheads.  :wave
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:34:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:57:01 pm
No one should give a fuck about Fury v Chisora 3 fuckin' hell.  :D

Stream it dickheads.  :wave

Didn't even know it was on until I saw it on the BBC site earlier..


What time's the ring walk ?
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:38:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:57:01 pm
No one should give a fuck about Fury v Chisora 3 fuckin' hell.  :D

Stream it dickheads.  :wave
is it PPV?
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:51:33 pm
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Yesterday at 10:38:05 pm
is it PPV?

BT Sport Box Office
The event will cost £26.95.    ..   ::) ::)
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:06:29 pm
I'd rather flush £26.95 down the toilet than give any of it to Fury. Probably one for the mingebag thread but I've actually never paid for a PPV in my life, whether it's boxing, UFC or WWE.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:22:43 am
Not sure why people are having a go at Fury. At least he is taking fights on. He has shown he is willing to fight (and beat) whoever is put in front of him. Joshua and Usyk are realistically the only two blockbuster fights left for him. Neither of them are able to or want to take that fight on right now. What more can he do?

Whether you like him as a person or not, you can't really question him on that.

I am looking forward to the prospect of Usyk and Fury though. He's the only person who has a realistic shout against him as far as I can see.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:29:56 am
Any streams?
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:54:57 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:29:56 am
Any streams?

Are you really wanting to watch Glanton vs Light? I could give you a link.  :D
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:07:26 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:54:57 am
Are you really wanting to watch Glanton vs Light? I could give you a link.  :D

Doh, forgot today was Friday, i actually saw that fight when I looked for it thought I was going mad ;D
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:11:11 am
Quote from: hixxstar on Yesterday at 10:51:33 pm
BT Sport Box Office
The event will cost £26.95.    ..   ::) ::)
wow! That's nuts
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:58:39 am
I usually pay for pay per view fights, but this one I have absolutely zero interest in. Its a foregone conclusion and captures no imagination. They need to start getting hit in the pocket, otherwise we ll never see top level heavy weight boxing again, why should the best fighters face each other when they can make millions fighting del boy again and again.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:07:24 am
Just realised this is at the Tottenham Stadium. In what world does a fight like this call for a stadium, should be at the Copperbox at best. The people going to watch this are mugs, especially from the nose bleeds where it's going to be freezing and the fight will be a non-contest.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:39:41 pm
I know it's a bit early, but are there any reliable streams for the Fury and Chisora fight including undercard?

Not paying £26 for this one...
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:43:45 pm
Coverage start's at 6, Undercard a bit later.  :wave

https://js.freestreams-live1.com/boxing-streams/
