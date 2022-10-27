Wilder is crap, I've gone into the reasons why he's crap many times. His best win is Luis Ortiz x 2 who would have beaten him had he been 20 years younger. Wilder's next best win is... Stiverne? Breazeale? Molina? Washington? How he managed to avoid fighting even semi-decent contenders is beyond me. IF he fights the Snickers Man and wins, it will legitimately be his best win. The man has had 46 fights FFS! If he fought in virtually any other era he would be a failed contender, not a champion with multiple defenses. The very first time he fought a good opponent (and Fury is certainly that) he got found out brutally.



Whyte was pretty decent in 2018-2019 time, but declined rather alarmingly. I remember him beating Oscar Rivas in a hard fight and he looked good. After that he fought Wach and looked like he had eaten a buffet and performed dreadfully, then he got KTFO'd by the ghost of Povektin before KOing the corpse of Povektin the next fight. I figured he might give a decent account of himself not realising that he is probably shot and we all should have seen it.



Usyk - I'm not convinced it happens honestly. And it isn't even close to being announced etc.



His 9 fights since Wlad will be Seferi (a cruiserweight)-Pianeta-Wilder-Schwarz-Wallin-Wilder-Wilder-Whyte-Chisora. Epic stuff.



His fight with Wlad happened 9 months after the Hammer fight. Doesn't seem plausible that he would use drugs for that fight against an easy opponent but not do so in his very next fight against a dominant champion.



Apologies for the late response pal. While I do agree with most of your comments on here, Wilder is always going to divide opinion, at the time, the 2 wins over Ortiz were good wins imo, and the fights did say everything about Wilder, someone lacking boxing fundamentals who is likely to be outboxed if you have the fundamentals and bravery to take it too him, but every second of a 12 round fight you are at serious risk of being knocked the fuck out.In hindsight you do have to give Wilder credit for getting a draw with Fury in the first fight, yes you can't call it a 100 percent Fury and I scored it 2 points to Fury but still its the only blemish on the record of the number 1 heavyweight in the world. The 2nd fight was an utter destruction, I don't think any heavyweight on the planet beats that Fury, but still I think you have to give Wilder credit for the 3rd fight as well, Ring Magazine fight of the year against the number 1 heavyweight, I think Wilders stock rose in that fight, Fury on top but I can tell you, not a single second did a Fury fan sit comfortably in that fight, you knew Fury was one punch away from getting sparked all the way through. Its fair to say Wilder gave Fury his closest fight of his career and also his toughest fight.Theres not a lot in between that for Wilder is there, a 1st round knockout of Breazeale, a 1st round knockout of Helenius, decent wins no more no less. A win of Ruiz would be decent for Wilder but its swings and round abouts when you assess the wins of a fighter, you have to remember Ruiz was a 5 week replacement for Jarrell Miller and didn't have a single decent win on his record when he beat AJ, yet a lot of people hold Joshua's rematch win v Ruiz quite highly on Joshua's resume. Yes Ruiz does also now have a win over Ortiz but 4 and half years after he was 1st brutally knocked out by Wilder.You can pick apart anyones resume, if you look to Joshua, he beat a 40 year old Klitchsko, a 39 year old Pulev, a 38 year old Povetkin, Ruiz had nothing on his resume, Parker only had a win over Ruiz on his resume, Takham nothing on his resume, Whyte a 16 fight novice when they met, a win thats certainly grown in time. I've no doubt that if Joshua had gone to America (instead of Fury) and fought Wilder for the undisputed title at that time, with all the hype, it would have sat as the 2nd best win on Joshua's resume after Klitchsko.I find it hard to be too critical of Whyte, and he did look impressive beating Parker and then Rivas, think that was the fight he got busted for juicing for the 2nd time and certainly looked a completely different fighter in his next fight v Wach. I give Whyte the benefit of doubt for the shot povetkin fight, basically because he was dominating before getting sparked, then came back and did what he should do, as for Whyte in the Fury fight, I dont think any version of Whyte can beat Fury if Fury fights smart with his reach like that so it will be interesting to see what Whyte has got left in fights that stylistically suit him more.I disagree, I think that fights a certainty for March because both men want it, Arum is very close to Usyks team, theres too much middle east money in it, and its the only time frame you are gonna get the chance to make undisputed, as the mandatories get issued again in April for various belts. Nothing could be announced out of respect for the Chisora fight but i think its made very swiftly after that fight.I find it a bit bizarre that people dont want to take into account Fury ballooning 10 stone above his fight weight and spending 3 years out of the ring as a drink and drug addict when mentioning this. Its clear that there never would have been a Seferi or a Pianetta if it wasn't for this. To even take on Wilder after just 2 terrible warm ups shows plenty of bollocks.I do think since winning the title again we are nailed on for the Wilder-Wilder-Whyte-Chisora-Usyk combination, thats 4 of those fights being against heavyweights ranked in the Ring Magazine top 5 rankings, the only one not faced (pending Usyk) is Joshua.Thats conjecture, I think if you've been busted you are much likely to not juice in the next fight, Its possible that was also the reason for Whyte going from the Rivas performance to the Wach performance we mentioned earlier, thats conjecture on my part too. The facts are Fury failed a test for Hammer and didn't fail a test for Klitchsko.I do think the next 2 years is going to make a lot of things clearer in the heavyweight division, Fury V Usyk, and Joshua v Wilder are going to settle quite a few disputes.