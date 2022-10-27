« previous next »
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
October 27, 2022, 07:42:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 27, 2022, 06:39:36 pm
;D Still dining out.
The guy has an ego the size of Saturn.

Thinks he's some all time great, he was a one dimensional boxer with a good chin.

The Numpty still thinks he got robbed against Andre ward who took him to school for 12 rounds. ;D
Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,342
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
October 27, 2022, 08:24:06 pm
Have read that both Daniel Dubois WBA & Filip Hrgovic IBF are likely to be called as mandatories for Usyk before Joe Joyce for the WBO belt.
William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
October 27, 2022, 08:58:05 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on October 20, 2022, 08:41:52 pm
Wilder is crap, I've gone into the reasons why he's crap many times. His best win is Luis Ortiz x 2 who would have beaten him had he been 20 years younger. Wilder's next best win is... Stiverne? Breazeale? Molina? Washington? How he managed to avoid fighting even semi-decent contenders is beyond me. IF he fights the Snickers Man and wins, it will legitimately be his best win. The man has had 46 fights FFS! If he fought in virtually any other era he would be a failed contender, not a champion with multiple defenses. The very first time he fought a good opponent (and Fury is certainly that) he got found out brutally.

Apologies for the late response pal.  While I do agree with most of your comments on here, Wilder is always going to divide opinion, at the time, the 2 wins over Ortiz were good wins imo, and the fights did say everything about Wilder, someone lacking boxing fundamentals who is likely to be outboxed if you have the fundamentals and bravery to take it too him, but every second of a 12 round fight you are at serious risk of being knocked the fuck out.

In hindsight you do have to give Wilder credit for getting a draw with Fury in the first fight, yes you can't call it a 100 percent Fury and I scored it 2 points to Fury but still its the only blemish on the record of the number 1 heavyweight in the world.  The 2nd fight was an utter destruction, I don't think any heavyweight on the planet beats that Fury, but still I think you have to give Wilder credit for the 3rd fight as well, Ring Magazine fight of the year against the number 1 heavyweight, I think Wilders stock rose in that fight, Fury on top but I can tell you, not a single second did a Fury fan sit comfortably in that fight, you knew Fury was one punch away from getting sparked all the way through.  Its fair to say Wilder gave Fury his closest fight of his career and also his toughest fight.

Theres not a lot in between that for Wilder is there, a 1st round knockout of Breazeale, a 1st round knockout of Helenius, decent wins no more no less.  A win of Ruiz would be decent for Wilder but its swings and round abouts when you assess the wins of a fighter, you have to remember Ruiz was a 5 week replacement for Jarrell Miller and didn't have a single decent win on his record when he beat AJ, yet a lot of people hold Joshua's rematch win v Ruiz quite highly on Joshua's resume.  Yes Ruiz does also now have a win over Ortiz but 4 and half years after he was 1st brutally knocked out by Wilder.

You can pick apart anyones resume, if you look to Joshua, he beat a 40 year old Klitchsko, a 39 year old Pulev, a 38 year old Povetkin, Ruiz had nothing on his resume, Parker only had a win over Ruiz on his resume, Takham nothing on his resume, Whyte a 16 fight novice when they met, a win thats certainly grown in time.  I've no doubt that if Joshua had gone to America (instead of Fury) and fought Wilder for the undisputed title at that time, with all the hype, it would have sat as the 2nd best win on Joshua's resume after Klitchsko.

Quote from: 1892tillforever on October 20, 2022, 08:41:52 pm
Whyte was pretty decent in 2018-2019 time, but declined rather alarmingly. I remember him beating Oscar Rivas in a hard fight and he looked good. After that he fought Wach and looked like he had eaten a buffet and performed dreadfully, then he got KTFO'd by the ghost of Povektin before KOing the corpse of Povektin the next fight. I figured he might give a decent account of himself not realising that he is probably shot and we all should have seen it.

I find it hard to be too critical of Whyte, and he did look impressive beating Parker and then Rivas, think that was the fight he got busted for juicing for the 2nd time and certainly looked a completely different fighter in his next fight v Wach.  I give Whyte the benefit of doubt for the shot povetkin fight, basically because he was dominating before getting sparked, then came back and did what he should do, as for Whyte in the Fury fight, I dont think any version of Whyte can beat Fury if  Fury fights smart with his reach like that so it will be interesting to see what Whyte has got left in fights that stylistically suit him more.

Quote from: 1892tillforever on October 20, 2022, 08:41:52 pm
Usyk - I'm not convinced it happens honestly. And it isn't even close to being announced etc.

I disagree, I think that fights a certainty for March because both men want it, Arum is very close to Usyks team, theres too much middle east money in it, and its the only time frame you are gonna get the chance to make undisputed, as the mandatories get issued again in April for various belts. Nothing could be announced out of respect for the Chisora fight but i think its made very swiftly after that fight.

Quote from: 1892tillforever on October 20, 2022, 08:41:52 pm
His 9 fights since Wlad will be Seferi (a cruiserweight)-Pianeta-Wilder-Schwarz-Wallin-Wilder-Wilder-Whyte-Chisora. Epic stuff.

I find it a bit bizarre that people dont want to take into account Fury ballooning 10 stone above his fight weight and spending 3 years out of the ring as a drink and drug addict when mentioning this.  Its clear that there never would have been a Seferi or a Pianetta if it wasn't for this.  To even take on Wilder after just 2 terrible warm ups shows plenty of bollocks.

I do think since winning the title again we are nailed on for the Wilder-Wilder-Whyte-Chisora-Usyk combination, thats 4 of those fights being against heavyweights ranked in the Ring Magazine top 5 rankings, the only one not faced (pending Usyk) is Joshua.

Quote from: 1892tillforever on October 20, 2022, 08:41:52 pm
His fight with Wlad happened 9 months after the Hammer fight. Doesn't seem plausible that he would use drugs for that fight against an easy opponent but not do so in his very next fight against a dominant champion.

Thats conjecture, I think if you've been busted you are much likely to not juice in the next fight, Its possible that was also the reason for Whyte going from the Rivas performance to the Wach performance we mentioned earlier, thats conjecture on my part too.  The facts are Fury failed a test for Hammer and didn't fail a test for Klitchsko.

I do think the next 2 years is going to make a lot of things clearer in the heavyweight division, Fury V Usyk, and Joshua v Wilder are going to settle quite a few disputes.
William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
October 27, 2022, 10:06:59 pm
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/0bdf8e4c-5622-11ed-b965-3a5f647316f8?shareToken=8d78c464290e4a112cea8f58f8c092e1

Any thoughts on this Connor Benn stuff thats breaking?

Its now been confirmed that he also failed a VADA test for the same substance back in July as well as the failed September test.
Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,503
Re: Boxing thread
October 27, 2022, 10:10:59 pm
Quote from: William Regal on October 27, 2022, 10:06:59 pm
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/0bdf8e4c-5622-11ed-b965-3a5f647316f8?shareToken=8d78c464290e4a112cea8f58f8c092e1

Any thoughts on this Connor Benn stuff thats breaking?

Its now been confirmed that he also failed a VADA test for the same substance back in July as well as the failed September test.
The fact that he handed in his license rather than attend the hearing tells you all you need to know.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,014
Re: Boxing thread
October 27, 2022, 10:53:35 pm
Jarrell Miller was taking the piss out of him the other day. How  pissed up do you have to be for that walking PED's guy makes fun of you?  :D
William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
October 27, 2022, 11:37:30 pm
It's a bizarre case, Eddie Hearn lieing saying there was one isolated failed test, now the truth coming out saying Benns failed 2 tests 6 weeks apart for the same substance.

Benn claiming it must be contamination even though its 2 failed tests 6 weeks apart and saying the BBBC holding a grudge against him because of his Dad ripping up his British boxing licence years ago.



Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,818
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Boxing thread
October 27, 2022, 11:41:11 pm
Quote from: William Regal on October 27, 2022, 11:37:30 pm
It's a bizarre case, Eddie Hearn lieing saying there was one isolated failed test, now the truth coming out saying Benns failed 2 tests 6 weeks apart for the same substance.

Benn claiming it must be contamination even though its 2 failed tests 6 weeks apart and saying the BBBC holding a grudge against him because of his Dad ripping up his British boxing licence years ago.
To paraphrase with a bit of artistic licence...

"I'm a cheating c*nt and I've been caught."
Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,503
Re: Boxing thread
October 28, 2022, 08:25:31 am
He's made it worse by going on about it.  Just do like Canelo, make up a barely plausible excuse and then never ever talk about it again.
Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,342
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
October 28, 2022, 10:45:43 pm
Quote from: William Regal on October 27, 2022, 10:06:59 pm
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/0bdf8e4c-5622-11ed-b965-3a5f647316f8?shareToken=8d78c464290e4a112cea8f58f8c092e1

Any thoughts on this Connor Benn stuff thats breaking?

Its now been confirmed that he also failed a VADA test for the same substance back in July as well as the failed September test.

What can't be disputed is a trace was found & a case will have to be answered by both the fighter & the British Boxing Board of Control.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,014
Re: Boxing thread
October 29, 2022, 02:56:54 pm
Lomachenko back in action tonight lads against Jermaine Ortiz.  :wave
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,014
Re: Boxing thread
October 30, 2022, 01:13:26 pm
Easy UD  win for Loma last night. He wants Haney next.
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,226
Re: Boxing thread
October 30, 2022, 01:16:44 pm
Jake Paul still undefeated  ::)
Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,313
Re: Boxing thread
October 30, 2022, 03:32:39 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 30, 2022, 01:16:44 pm
Jake Paul still undefeated  ::)

He should just fight Michael B Jordan
y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,133
  • * * * * *
Re: Boxing thread
October 31, 2022, 01:32:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 30, 2022, 01:13:26 pm
Easy UD  win for Loma last night. He wants Haney next.

I didn't think it was easy to be honest, I don't know if it's simply ring rust but he looked a step slower both in defence and attack and didn't attack as much as he would normally do and got caught quite a bit.
dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
October 31, 2022, 09:45:42 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on October 31, 2022, 01:32:02 pm
I didn't think it was easy to be honest, I don't know if it's simply ring rust but he looked a step slower both in defence and attack and didn't attack as much as he would normally do and got caught quite a bit.

Agreed. He'll need to be much better against Haney.
Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,342
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
November 1, 2022, 02:48:23 pm
Was I the only one who found it amusing that Tyson Fury was calling the True Geordie a bald headed, bearded shithouse. Not knocking Del Boy, but the fight next month is a complete mismatch.
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,179
Re: Boxing thread
November 1, 2022, 03:13:44 pm
Quote from: Alf on November  1, 2022, 02:48:23 pm
Was I the only one who found it amusing that Tyson Fury was calling the True Geordie a bald headed, bearded shithouse. Not knocking Del Boy, but the fight next month is a complete mismatch.

Thought it was funny too. TG wasn't wrong either with his line of questioning and didn't seem overly antagonizing. Fury just getting upset because he wants 60,000 people to turn up and many more to pay £25 for an absolutely pointless and irrelevant fight.
Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,342
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
November 1, 2022, 03:26:18 pm
Quote from: amir87 on November  1, 2022, 03:13:44 pm
Thought it was funny too. TG wasn't wrong either with his line of questioning and didn't seem overly antagonizing. Fury just getting upset because he wants 60,000 people to turn up and many more to pay £25 for an absolutely pointless and irrelevant fight. 

The PPV element is mad, 3 million people watched their first fight on channel 5 for free in 2011. Both better fighters now no doubt, but it's a hard sell to see any meaningful portion of that pay more than £20 quid to watch them now.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,014
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:57:00 pm
Quote
Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder's camps are communicating for the first time in years, Eddie Hearn has revealed. Hearn said he's now received a reply from Shelly Finkel after sending him an email back in August about potentially making the fight in 2023. [@DAZNBoxing Show]
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,014
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:07:08 pm
So Eubank Jr going down to 160 after this debacle with Benn?  :o

Quote
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith is  now in talks for a potential Middleweight clash which could take place on Dec 17th or in early 2023. [@DailyStar_Sport]
