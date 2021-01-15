« previous next »
Boxing thread

jonnypb

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71800 on: Today at 11:03:04 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:00:29 pm
Stand and take 100 punches?

Both landing punches and going for it, rather than jab stand back and run round the ring.
gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71801 on: Today at 11:03:10 pm
That was an incredible simultaneous punch
gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71802 on: Today at 11:04:17 pm
Always weird that they have to apologise for bad language at 11pm at a sport where 2 women are punching the shit out of each other
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71803 on: Today at 11:04:58 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 11:03:04 pm
Both landing punches and going for it, rather than jab stand back and run round the ring.
Did you watch any of the fury v wilder fights? Or the clinic usyk put on against joshua? This tactic is crazy from Marshall. Entertaining yes but its not good boxing. Shields is ahnialating her
The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71804 on: Today at 11:05:31 pm
Dont ring the bell, let em get on with it
duvva

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71805 on: Today at 11:05:52 pm
This is incredible. Marshall did really well that round but got careless at the end
jonnypb

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71806 on: Today at 11:06:34 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:04:58 pm
Did you watch any of the fury v wilder fights? Or the clinic usyk put on against joshua? This tactic is crazy from Marshall. Entertaining yes but its not good boxing. Shields is ahnialating her

Yep. Everyone knows shields is the better boxer and far more technical. Marshall has to take risks otherwise she loses on points.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71807 on: Today at 11:06:54 pm
Marshall is looking for a haymaker which doesn't looks like it will come. Shields looks too clever to be sucked in.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71808 on: Today at 11:07:17 pm
I reckon 5-1 Shields.
duvva

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71809 on: Today at 11:08:39 pm
Possibly the last two for Marshall
gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71810 on: Today at 11:10:07 pm
At best a couple of drawn rounds but don't think Marshall has won a round
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71811 on: Today at 11:10:26 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:08:39 pm
Possibly the last two for Marshall
Marshall got belted in round 6! Didnt do enough for R7 either.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71812 on: Today at 11:11:06 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:10:07 pm
At best a couple of drawn rounds but don't think Marshall has won a round
I have is 8-0
jonnypb

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71813 on: Today at 11:11:35 pm
Shields is cut, Marshall just has to go for it.
duvva

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71814 on: Today at 11:12:04 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 11:10:26 pm
Marshall got belted in round 6! Didnt do enough for R7 either.
Close rounds but Marshall did more I thought. Lost the eighth needs a KO
The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71815 on: Today at 11:12:08 pm
Dig deep, let her have it
Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71816 on: Today at 11:12:10 pm
Commentators making it sound like it's closer than it is
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71817 on: Today at 11:12:18 pm
There's Marshall's opening as Shields is cut.
RyanBabel19

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71818 on: Today at 11:12:20 pm
Dominant from Shields, just boxing smart

 
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71819 on: Today at 11:12:47 pm
Reality 7-1 Shields, Bent UK Scorecard 4-4.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71820 on: Today at 11:13:17 pm
UK comms doing my head in, making a one-sided fight seem competitive.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71821 on: Today at 11:13:29 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 11:12:47 pm
Reality 7-1 Shields, Bent UK Scorecard 4-4.
Yes this
jonnypb

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71822 on: Today at 11:13:31 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:11:06 pm
I have is 8-0

Shields is definitely ahead, but good job you aint a boxing judge :-) Maybe 6-2 lol
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71823 on: Today at 11:14:09 pm
Round for Marshall finally 8-1
gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71824 on: Today at 11:14:33 pm
That probably the 1st round to Marshall
Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71825 on: Today at 11:14:49 pm
Shields is tiring
The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71826 on: Today at 11:15:00 pm
Shields up by 2-3 rounds going into this last round.
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71827 on: Today at 11:15:30 pm
Shields is winning but not sure how many anything is possible !
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71828 on: Today at 11:15:55 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:14:49 pm
Shields is tiring
Yeah, Marshall was tired in round 5 mind!

7-2, Bent UK Card = 5-4 Marshall.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71829 on: Today at 11:17:10 pm
119-109. Awaiting a split decision no doubt
The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71830 on: Today at 11:17:20 pm
Shields wins this round and rubber stamps it
gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71831 on: Today at 11:17:23 pm
What a finish.
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71832 on: Today at 11:17:24 pm
Im going 6-4/7-3 Shields
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71833 on: Today at 11:17:48 pm
Should be an easy UD win for Shields.
duvva

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71834 on: Today at 11:17:54 pm
Fantastic effort from both. Probably 7-3 for Shields
RyanBabel19

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71835 on: Today at 11:17:57 pm
Shields by miles
Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71836 on: Today at 11:18:14 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:17:10 pm
119-109. Awaiting a split decision no doubt
it won't be 119-109, it's a 10 round fight
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71837 on: Today at 11:18:18 pm
I can find 3 rounds for Shields out of that. Any more would be bent.
The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71838 on: Today at 11:18:40 pm
Even the biased viewers give it Clarissa
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71839 on: Today at 11:19:00 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:18:14 pm
it won't be 119-109, it's a 10 round fight
Ha yes the equivilant of 9-1
