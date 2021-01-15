Stand and take 100 punches?
Both landing punches and going for it, rather than jab stand back and run round the ring.
Did you watch any of the fury v wilder fights? Or the clinic usyk put on against joshua? This tactic is crazy from Marshall. Entertaining yes but its not good boxing. Shields is ahnialating her
Possibly the last two for Marshall
At best a couple of drawn rounds but don't think Marshall has won a round
Marshall got belted in round 6! Didnt do enough for R7 either.
Reality 7-1 Shields, Bent UK Scorecard 4-4.
I have is 8-0
Shields is tiring
119-109. Awaiting a split decision no doubt
it won't be 119-109, it's a 10 round fight
