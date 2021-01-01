« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1789 1790 1791 1792 1793 [1794]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3513537 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,444
  • JFT 97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71720 on: Today at 08:55:33 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 07:58:30 pm
Some people have a voice that deserves to be shut up. Shes one of them. Proper annoying.

Much easier to speak like that on a forum than get in the ring and risk your life.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Reflexivity

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71721 on: Today at 08:56:10 pm »
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,445
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71722 on: Today at 08:59:45 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 07:53:06 pm
Proper annoying voice on her that Shields. Hopefully gets her jaw broken badly so she cant speak for a while.
I'd very much like to see you come out from behind that keyboard and try mate.
Logged

Online King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,523
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71723 on: Today at 08:59:47 pm »
Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71724 on: Today at 09:06:23 pm »
Didn't realise sky one are showing if for free, just turned over and it was on.  Thought it was a ppv on sports
Logged

Online lfcred1976

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71725 on: Today at 09:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:59:45 pm
I'd very much like to see you come out from behind that keyboard and try mate.

I quite gladly would. I used to spar with a super heavyweight when I kickboxed years ago so why would I be scared of an 11 stone woman?
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,869
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71726 on: Today at 09:11:14 pm »
Not sure Beliks defence of standing straight up with her head in the air is the right approach here
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,445
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71727 on: Today at 09:21:52 pm »
Oh for fucks sake who is this c*nt?
Logged

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,574
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71728 on: Today at 09:23:09 pm »
Fucking hell.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,079
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71729 on: Today at 09:24:09 pm »
Channel changed, I'll check back in about 10 mins. Absolute shite
Logged

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,574
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71730 on: Today at 09:24:38 pm »
Fuck me, another one!
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,445
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71731 on: Today at 09:25:11 pm »
Oh good he's doing another one.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,648
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71732 on: Today at 09:25:32 pm »
 ;D

Thought you lads would like it.
Logged

Online Reflexivity

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71733 on: Today at 09:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:21:52 pm
Oh for fucks sake who is this c*nt?
;D  Took the words out of my mouth.  I know I'm getting on these days now like but FFS!
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,445
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71734 on: Today at 09:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:25:32 pm
;D

Thought you lads would like it.
You'll never beat that fella doing a 45 minute saxophone solo before Price v Thomson ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,648
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71735 on: Today at 09:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:28:14 pm
You'll never beat that fella doing a 45 minute saxophone solo before Price v Thomson ;D

That's the music TT used to get busy with his missus that night. Who can forget his post fight interview?  ;D
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,445
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71736 on: Today at 09:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:30:08 pm
That's the music TT used to get busy with his missus that night. Who can forget his post fight interview?  ;D
Rumour has it she still walks with a limp ;D
Logged

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,079
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71737 on: Today at 09:44:12 pm »
Threw a bet on Baumgardner KO after Mayer walked in to Spice Girls.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1789 1790 1791 1792 1793 [1794]   Go Up
« previous next »
 