Some people have a voice that deserves to be shut up. Shes one of them. Proper annoying.
has anyone got a stream they could kindly share for this pls?
Proper annoying voice on her that Shields. Hopefully gets her jaw broken badly so she cant speak for a while.
http://motornews.live/novo/bite/15-box-shilds-s3/?sport=boxing
I'd very much like to see you come out from behind that keyboard and try mate.
Oh for fucks sake who is this c*nt?
Thought you lads would like it.
You'll never beat that fella doing a 45 minute saxophone solo before Price v Thomson
That's the music TT used to get busy with his missus that night. Who can forget his post fight interview?
Page created in 0.035 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]