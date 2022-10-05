« previous next »
Offline B0151?

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71640 on: October 5, 2022, 04:05:11 pm »
I will always be one of the people who think they are all at it. Especially considering two of the current most high profile fighters in Fury and Canelo have failed tests before. It doesn't make it ok though.
Offline Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71641 on: October 5, 2022, 04:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on October  5, 2022, 03:44:30 pm
Sr was saying the fight should be called off because making his son drop all that weight was putting his life in danger.

It was all a load of bollocks though, he was just trying to make the fight sound competitive.  He also said his son should be banned from boxing at one point because of the danger he posed all the other fighters.

I mean the second coming of SRL spells danger for anyone under Light Heavyweight.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71642 on: October 5, 2022, 04:45:53 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October  5, 2022, 02:35:43 pm
Is there any sport which isn't just a joke right now? Even the fucking chess champion is a big fat cheat.

I read that he's been done for injecting human growth hormone into his finger  ;)
Offline Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71643 on: October 5, 2022, 04:48:47 pm »
Here he is RAWK's very own Drugs Tsar.
Offline Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71644 on: October 5, 2022, 04:54:09 pm »
By the way lads the WBC have created a new belt.  ;D



Offline dikwad

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71645 on: October 5, 2022, 09:08:37 pm »
Harry vs Wills for the vacant title?
Online lfcred1976

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71646 on: October 5, 2022, 09:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October  5, 2022, 04:54:09 pm
By the way lads the WBC have created a new belt.  ;D





Thought that was a piss take. Imagine getting given that. Straight in the bin
Offline I've been a good boy.

  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71647 on: October 5, 2022, 09:49:42 pm »
WBC will even make a belt if you successfully have a dump. Joke of an organisation.
Offline Fordy

  Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71648 on: Yesterday at 08:07:29 am »
Funny how Hearn is wanting to move fast to try sort out the Benn fight but sits on the AJ contract.
Offline Legs

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71649 on: Yesterday at 10:49:17 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 08:07:29 am
Funny how Hearn is wanting to move fast to try sort out the Benn fight but sits on the AJ contract.

I wouldnt believe everything Warren says either he is another pr*ck.

He will say contract issued but he never says whats in them etc and when his offer is turned down he does his usual "I offered XYZ a contract he bottled the fight".

He did it for years main reason Calzaghe/Hatton left him
Online AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71650 on: Yesterday at 12:00:24 pm »
Is it going ahead then? What would happen to those who bought tickets? (I never like just interested).
Offline Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71651 on: Yesterday at 01:08:05 pm »
It's going ahead provided Edwardo gets another license from some other national board. He probably will.  ;D
Offline jonnypb

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71652 on: Yesterday at 01:41:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:00:24 pm
Is it going ahead then? What would happen to those who bought tickets? (I never like just interested).

Cant see it not going ahead so close to the fight. Not to mention the amount of money on the table and there appears to be a few overseas bodies willing to sanction the fight.
Online AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71653 on: Yesterday at 01:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:08:05 pm
It's going ahead provided Edwardo gets another license from some other national board. He probably will.  ;D

Crazy. Boxing is probably the most farcical sport around at the moment which is a shame as the sport itself is boss.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71654 on: Yesterday at 02:02:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:42:33 pm
Crazy. Boxing is probably the most farcical sport around at the moment which is a shame as the sport itself is boss.

It's all about the money.
Offline 1892tillforever

  "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71655 on: Yesterday at 02:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:08:05 pm
It's going ahead provided Edwardo gets another license from some other national board. He probably will.  ;D
FINALLY! Maltese boxing will get the recognition it deserves!

Mate, you need to knock out a WBC style Maltese Middleweight belt to give to the winner.
Offline Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71656 on: Yesterday at 03:17:42 pm »
Officially canceled now. Eddie couldn't find a big enough brown envelope.  ;D
Offline Legs

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71657 on: Yesterday at 03:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:17:42 pm
Officially canceled now. Eddie couldn't find a big enough brown envelope.  ;D

Had to be really.

I know there is money and lots of it but you are talking about the health of a boxer that should always be priority.
Online El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71658 on: Yesterday at 03:36:09 pm »
Surprised Tyson Fury hasn't been on twitter calling out Secretariat to step in at short notice for Saturday
Offline Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71659 on: Yesterday at 06:31:07 pm »
The official word is that its' been " Postponed" not off.  Eddie is going on a mini holiday around Europe looking for some corrupt fucker  that takes the brown envelope and gives him a license for the fight.  ;D
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71660 on: Yesterday at 06:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:31:07 pm
The official word is that its' been " Postponed" not off.  Eddie is going on a mini holiday around Europe looking for some corrupt fucker  that takes the brown envelope and gives him a license for the fight.  ;D
I hear Jeddah is lovely this time of year...
Offline I've been a good boy.

  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71661 on: Yesterday at 07:03:33 pm »
So this is off, AJ/Fury dead in the water, Spence/Crawford are signing contracts in slow motion, Dubois trying to fight that caveman Lucas Browne. Boxing is in the pits at the moment.
Offline 1892tillforever

  "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71662 on: Yesterday at 09:48:06 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:03:33 pm
So this is off, AJ/Fury dead in the water, Spence/Crawford are signing contracts in slow motion, Dubois trying to fight that caveman Lucas Browne. Boxing is in the pits at the moment.
Ah FFS, when is he ever going to fight someone decent? Fighting low level fighters continuously and will probably never be ready to challenge for a title because he is learning fuck all in these pointless mismatches. Browne got a surprise early KO win against Junior Fa but is only a couple of fights removed from being KO'd in 1 by 41-year old Paul Gallen.

Just saw that the BBB of C won't sanction the fight. Should be a wake-up call when your team is choosing opponents so unsuited to ring action that boxing authorities won't sanction the fucking fight!
Online rawcusk8

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71663 on: Yesterday at 10:02:14 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:03:33 pm
So this is off, AJ/Fury dead in the water, Spence/Crawford are signing contracts in slow motion, Dubois trying to fight that caveman Lucas Browne. Boxing is in the pits at the moment.
Always been like this aint it? Certainly as far back as I can remember. The big fights just take way too long to get made, nobody wants to see declining big names fight when theyre past their best.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71664 on: Yesterday at 10:12:00 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 09:48:06 pm
Ah FFS, when is he ever going to fight someone decent? Fighting low level fighters continuously and will probably never be ready to challenge for a title because he is learning fuck all in these pointless mismatches. Browne got a surprise early KO win against Junior Fa but is only a couple of fights removed from being KO'd in 1 by 41-year old Paul Gallen.

Just saw that the BBB of C won't sanction the fight. Should be a wake-up call when your team is choosing opponents so unsuited to ring action that boxing authorities won't sanction the fucking fight!
Fury v Usyk in March, winner retires and he'll be able to win a title against a Charles Martin level opponent. Just got to keep padding those stats in the meantime.

Good to see it getting refused a license though. Doesn't happen enough. NSAC do it sometimes but you can always find somewhere in the US to fight.
Offline 1892tillforever

  "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71665 on: Today at 10:44:20 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:12:00 pm
Fury v Usyk in March, winner retires and he'll be able to win a title against a Charles Martin level opponent. Just got to keep padding those stats in the meantime.

Good to see it getting refused a license though. Doesn't happen enough. NSAC do it sometimes but you can always find somewhere in the US to fight.
I wouldn't bank on that if I were you. Fury is more likely to fight a cabbie; is Martin Rogan up for another scuffle I wonder?
Offline BER

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71666 on: Today at 11:44:09 am »
When can we officially say AJ ducked Fury?
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71667 on: Today at 12:03:39 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:44:20 am
I wouldn't bank on that if I were you. Fury is more likely to fight a cabbie; is Martin Rogan up for another scuffle I wonder?
He'll fight an absolute bum in December, but I do think the Usyk fight will happen unless he goes off the rails again.
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:44:09 am
When can we officially say AJ ducked Fury?
Offline Legs

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71668 on: Today at 01:23:53 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 09:48:06 pm
Ah FFS, when is he ever going to fight someone decent? Fighting low level fighters continuously and will probably never be ready to challenge for a title because he is learning fuck all in these pointless mismatches. Browne got a surprise early KO win against Junior Fa but is only a couple of fights removed from being KO'd in 1 by 41-year old Paul Gallen.

Just saw that the BBB of C won't sanction the fight. Should be a wake-up call when your team is choosing opponents so unsuited to ring action that boxing authorities won't sanction the fucking fight!

Warren special he bigged him up for a while and got hammered by Joyce.

He thought he was going to be his AJ ironically and now lines him up with rubbish.
Online El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71669 on: Today at 02:10:21 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:44:09 am
When can we officially say AJ ducked Fury?

Considering their respective track records, I think we can probably never say that....
Offline B0151?

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71670 on: Today at 02:40:36 pm »
https://youtu.be/JEuksr_KPjc

 ;D

Eddie has completely disgraced the sport and himself with the way he's handled this. I know he doesn't give a fuck like all about the dollar but still.
Online William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71671 on: Today at 06:20:24 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:40:36 pm
https://youtu.be/JEuksr_KPjc

 ;D

Eddie has completely disgraced the sport and himself with the way he's handled this. I know he doesn't give a fuck like all about the dollar but still.

The guys a complete con man, he reminds of a tory politician the way he has so many fooled with his bullshit. 

He's definitely on a bad run though, a canelo loss, his cash cow Joshua losing 3 out of 5 and one knockout away from being a journey man.

lAbout to proceed with the Connor Benn fight even though he knew for 2 weeks about the test only for that tory shithouse rag to do something useful for the first time in its existence and expose his VADA secret, no wonder Eubank Snr was so against the fight when he knew the truth.  It does explain why Hearn was rather busy with other things than negotiating Fury v Joshua though.

Then he's got DAZN, one of the biggest loss making businesses of all time, the man is nothing without the sky sports platform, just a bullshitter who wants to be a bigger star than the boxers themselves. 
Offline Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71672 on: Today at 06:50:20 pm »
The man got $1 billion deal from DAZN, he's a genius.  :D
Online William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71673 on: Today at 07:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:50:20 pm
The man got $1 billion deal from DAZN, he's a genius.  :D

Lol the financial figures of that company is beyond staggering isn't it
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71674 on: Today at 08:23:37 pm »
Boxing promoters are pretty much all the scum of the Earth. Hearn is no exception, but somehow also nowhere near the worst.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71675 on: Today at 08:31:07 pm »
Don King is the Undisputed Crooks of Boxing promoters.

He put on a so called world heavyweight title fight in a middle school  gym for fucks sakes.  ;D
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71676 on: Today at 08:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:31:07 pm
Don King is the Undisputed Crooks of Boxing promoters.

He put on a so called world heavyweight title fight in a middle school  gym for fucks sakes.  ;D
I went to a thing in my local with Frank Bruno once, he had some fun stories about Don King that he can't repeat on the record ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71677 on: Today at 09:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:45:43 pm
I went to a thing in my local with Frank Bruno once, he had some fun stories about Don King that he can't repeat on the record ;D

 ;D

He said something similar to my old man and uncle at this "meet and greet" back in the good old days.  Basically "I'd only tell you this stuff when he's 10 feet under".  ;D
