It was shit when it was done before after 4 and 8. The logic seemed to be if someone knows he's well down after 8 he'd go for it and it'd become a great fight but didn't really work, in fact from what I remember, most just had no spirit left as there wasn't much incentive when you were miles behind and the one well clear can just cover up and run. Pretty much ruins any suspense for fans too unless they are very close after 8.



Doesn't stop robberies either, see Garcia v Herrera.