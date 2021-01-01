« previous next »
Boxing thread

shy_talk

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:42:54 pm
What we think, Eubank jnr vs C Benn off for real or just a publicity stunt?
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:55:02 pm
Papa Eubank got involved.

Catchweights are a joke. If you can't make weight don't agree to the fight.

Chris Eubank Sr has claimed that he's now pulled Chris Eubank Jr OUT of the Conor Benn fight on Oct 8th due to concerns about the 157lbs catchweight. Eubank Sr said: "My son's life cannot be put in danger I've already lost one. It can't happen again."
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:03:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:55:02 pm
Papa Eubank got involved.

Catchweights are a joke. If you can't make weight don't agree to the fight.
Think it is all PR. I don't mind catchweights if it can get a fight made. They are all arbitrary numbers any way. It doesn't matter as long as they agree on it in advance.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:38:03 pm
Ticket sales must be struggling. It's a joke of a fight so they have to pretend that Jr is struggling with the weight so it seems like it will be competitive.
jizzspunk

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:13:00 am
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 09:38:03 pm
Ticket sales must be struggling. It's a joke of a fight so they have to pretend that Jr is struggling with the weight so it seems like it will be competitive.

It sold out in 5 minutes
El Lobo

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:28:40 am
AJ has allegedly accepted terms to fight Fury on December 3rd  ::)

We shall see. And I know he wont....but I'd fucking love Joshua to spark him
Red-Soldier

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:31:24 am
Red-Soldier

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:32:49 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:28:40 am
AJ has allegedly accepted terms to fight Fury on December 3rd  ::)

We shall see. And I know he wont....but I'd fucking love Joshua to spark him

He's got a chance, if he can recreate the form he showed in his last fight.
cornishscouser92

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:45:46 am
I've always said Joshua stops Fury. Best thing for AJ is coming off 12 rounds, fitness and gas tank won't be an issue
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:52:27 am
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 07:13:00 am
It sold out in 5 minutes
Haha fair play then!  No accounting for taste ;D
gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:54:18 am
3rd December does mean Millennium stadium in Cardiff. Roof closed on a cold winters night. Packed stadium they will have no problem filling. Should be able to do a decent undercard for that as well.

Now will this be a DAZN or BT sport box office fight? Doesn't matter either way as I'll be streaming it but shows how far sky have fallen away with matchroom moving to DAZN

Intriguing fight either way. I don't think AJ is being coached well enough to beat Fury. AJ can beat Fury but right now he won't. Too many yes men in his corner telling him what he wants to hear rather than telling him what he should be doing.
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:06:58 am
Think Sky have some rights to AJ for PPV.

Think his last fight was on Sky PPV.
cornishscouser92

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:12:14 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:06:58 am
Think Sky have some rights to AJ for PPV.

Think his last fight was on Sky PPV.

They don't, the reason it was on Sky was because the Saudi's bought the rights to the fight and therefore were entitled to sell the TV rights to the highest bidder. Joshua is signed to DAZN. It'll be a joint DAZN-BT PPV
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:24:16 am
AJ is going to get mangled
owens_2k

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:29:25 am
The next stage of this is Fury's team comes out and denies there is an agreement.
jizzspunk

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:34:14 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:54:18 am


Intriguing fight either way. I don't think AJ is being coached well enough to beat Fury. AJ can beat Fury but right now he won't. Too many yes men in his corner telling him what he wants to hear rather than telling him what he should be doing.

Or just men in his corner telling him what he should be doing 🙄

Up to the man in the middle to execute
ConqueredAllOfEurope

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:49:47 am
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 11:29:25 am
The next stage of this is Fury's team comes out and denies there is an agreement.

https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv/status/1569619770974019584
jonnypb

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:01:35 pm
Its a fight people want to see once and for all, but my bet is one of them gets an injury before the match and its postponed to a future date that never happens.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:08:59 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:01:35 pm
Its a fight people want to see once and for all, but my bet is one of them gets an injury before the match and its postponed to a future date that never happens.
It's been announced and unnanounced so many times now that I'll believe it when they're stood in the ring.
gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:14:05 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 11:34:14 am
Or just men in his corner telling him what he should be doing 🙄

Up to the man in the middle to execute

Of course it is. But to be told after nearly every round during his last 2 Usyk fights he was winning rounds comfortably was stupid. His corner men were doing him a disservice by how they handled him.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:50:14 pm
AJ called Fury's bluff. I bet he didn't expect Joshua to agree to everything.
leinad

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 04:22:48 pm
One things for sure, this thread is gonna to go to shit when the fight happens  :P
