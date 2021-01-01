3rd December does mean Millennium stadium in Cardiff. Roof closed on a cold winters night. Packed stadium they will have no problem filling. Should be able to do a decent undercard for that as well.



Now will this be a DAZN or BT sport box office fight? Doesn't matter either way as I'll be streaming it but shows how far sky have fallen away with matchroom moving to DAZN



Intriguing fight either way. I don't think AJ is being coached well enough to beat Fury. AJ can beat Fury but right now he won't. Too many yes men in his corner telling him what he wants to hear rather than telling him what he should be doing.