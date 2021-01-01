Thought AJ was much better in this fight but was still beaten by the better boxer on the night. He's made a fortune, he's won world titles and he's probably reached his level. Someone said it here, he's probably the 3rd best HW in the world and that's not a bad place to be. He'll still get massive fights in the future and he can still challenge so it's not the end of his road



Usyk is just brilliant. Must be the hardest HW to land a punch on. He gives Fury a good battle but we have to wait and see whether that even happens. Hopefully it does and someone unifies all the belts. Hopefully it's either here or the US, fuck these Saudi fights off sharpish



As for the post fight stuff, it's not really a big deal is it? Fighter loses his head and does something stupid. Not the 1st time, won't be the last, and he'll feel like an absolute twat today