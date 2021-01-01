« previous next »
Boxing thread

Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:42:53 pm
Fucking hell lads lets knock it on the head. He's not the first boxer to act the tit after a fight and he won't be the last.

Whether you think it's a sign of a concussion or a serious character flaw, who really gives a fuck?
Joff

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:05:30 pm
He's chucked a couple of belts out of a ring and been a bit of a tit. A bit immature and pathetic. He's not slept with his wife
JRed

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:07:28 pm
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 05:05:30 pm
He's chucked a couple of belts out of a ring and been a bit of a tit. A bit immature and pathetic. He's not slept with his wife
His wife must be pissed off with him aswell then.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:12:47 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:42:53 pm
Fucking hell lads lets knock it on the head. He's not the first boxer to act the tit after a fight and he won't be the last.

Whether you think it's a sign of a concussion or a serious character flaw, who really gives a fuck?
People are funny.  Having a go at him for being manufactured and then have a go at him for showing emotions.

And these people back Fury who is a tit every day of his life.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:13:42 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:28:17 pm
I do know that countless other boxers, indeed professional sports people, have put just as much if not more into their pursuit of greatness and came up short without resorting to the kind of stuff AJ did. Usyk himself has been defending his country from Russian invasion. Just totally classless from AJ, disgraceful infact.
Should have just bitten his ear off and he would have been loved by everyone. 
Rouge

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:17:09 pm
Everyone is a keyboard warrior and king in there own mind. But I bet none of those haters could deal with 1% of the stress and attention someone like AJ has to deal with - every word analysed, everyone giving there opinion on your character without meeting you.
I feel for him - the pressure he was Uber is intense - with all the support we now give people who suffer mental lapses during the life its sad we cant extend that to people in the public eye - leave the guy alone and if you want to say something imagine someone saying the same about about you or a member of your family - hopefully that would make you take pause.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:21:24 pm
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 05:05:30 pm
He's chucked a couple of belts out of a ring and been a bit of a tit. A bit immature and pathetic. He's not slept with his wife
Amir Khan was at ringside now I think of it.
ScottScott

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:21:58 pm
Thought AJ was much better in this fight but was still beaten by the better boxer on the night. He's made a fortune, he's won world titles and he's probably reached his level. Someone said it here, he's probably the 3rd best HW in the world and that's not a bad place to be. He'll still get massive fights in the future and he can still challenge so it's not the end of his road

Usyk is just brilliant. Must be the hardest HW to land a punch on. He gives Fury a good battle but we have to wait and see whether that even happens. Hopefully it does and someone unifies all the belts. Hopefully it's either here or the US, fuck these Saudi fights off sharpish

As for the post fight stuff, it's not really a big deal is it? Fighter loses his head and does something stupid. Not the 1st time, won't be the last, and he'll feel like an absolute twat today
mc_red22

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:22:03 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:42:53 pm
Fucking hell lads lets knock it on the head. He's not the first boxer to act the tit after a fight and he won't be the last.

Whether you think it's a sign of a concussion or a serious character flaw, who really gives a fuck?

Let's never talk about anything ever again then? :lmao
rushyman

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:24:58 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 05:21:24 pm
Amir Khan was at ringside now I think of it.

Oh god I hope one of the belts didnt go near his chin
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:25:41 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 05:22:03 pm
Let's never talk about anything ever again then? :lmao
Yes, that's exactly what I said, well done.
Broad Spectrum

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:29:39 pm
Everyone should just watch Leon Edwards become Welterweight champion in the UFC from last night. One of the best moments in UFC history and theres a Brit involved. Proper sport as well  ;D
Joff

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:32:52 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 05:21:24 pm
Amir Khan was at ringside now I think of it.
😄
I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:34:27 pm
Last few pages are a fucking mess. The Fury fans are clearly making themselves known. Funny because you never see them pipe up any other time. In the words of Roger Mayweather: "you don't know shit about boxing"

Joshua would be an idiot to take the Wilder fight. He's a shit boxer but he connects with a right and it's over. The Whyte rematch looks to be the best fight to make right now, would sell out Wembley.

As for Usyk, I'm not sure what he has for Fury. He's just going to use his height advantage and lean on him all night. Plus we saw that 9th round, he was almost out on his feet.
rhysd

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:38:34 pm
Joshua got 2 fights with DAZN hasn't he?

Tune up v Whyte, then a huge payday v Fury.

I think if Fury is fit and focused he beats Joshua easy though.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:43:07 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 05:29:39 pm
Everyone should just watch Leon Edwards become Welterweight champion in the UFC from last night. One of the best moments in UFC history and theres a Brit involved. Proper sport as well  ;D
Come on mate. The last couple of pages have been bad enough, we don't need someone bringing up UFC ;D
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:53:35 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 05:29:39 pm
Everyone should just watch Leon Edwards become Welterweight champion in the UFC from last night. One of the best moments in UFC history and theres a Brit involved. Proper sport as well  ;D
Edwards is from Jamaica.
Broad Spectrum

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:59:00 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:53:35 pm
Edwards is from Jamaica.

Ha ha! Brilliant after the last few pages  ;D
jedimaster

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:14:31 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 05:21:24 pm
Amir Khan was at ringside now I think of it.

Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 05:24:58 pm
Oh god I hope one of the belts didnt go near his chin

Word is he is recovering in hospital with a concussion. But not to worry, Hearn has everything covered with a rematch clause.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:42:38 pm
Bivol getting in his mandatory before the Canelo rematch probably next May.

Quote
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez is now agreed for November 5th in the UAE as a mandatory defence of Bivol's WBA Light-Heavyweight world title.
Andy82lfc

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:48:27 pm
Only just watched what the fuss was about post fight, to be honest I cringed through the lot of it, was a horrible watch that, David Brent shit, someone should have took the mic off him there but I suppose his team know when youve got so much adrenaline pumping around at that point its a lost cause.

Hes apologised so fair doos maybe he watched it back and cringed to fuck also.
JackWard33

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:52:44 pm
Fair enough from Joshua - everyone makes mistakes
Andy82lfc

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:23:33 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:52:44 pm
Fair enough from Joshua - everyone makes mistakes

Yeah I mean it was pretty shit what he done but its impossible to judge someones state after being twatted in the head for 12 rounds by one of the best boxers on the planet, not to mention how pumped up to fuck youd be, impossible to imagine. The fact he came out so quick after he saw what a tit he made of himself is fair enough.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:48:39 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm


He should actually apologise and then people can move on and talk about something else.
