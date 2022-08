The post fight was bad but who really cares what athletes say - they're mostly not super bright, aren't super well educated and we pay to watch their physical prowess not hear their opinions or inner monologue. It was also quite funny.



To the boxing..

I do think the criticism of Joshua as a fighter is misplaced. He's made the most of his talent level (imo) physically and financially.

There's no shame in being the 3rd best in the world at something, which he almost certainly is. He's also younger than 1 and 2 and there's every chance he's not done in terms of winning world titles as both of them seem to be near the end

They made a huge mistake in taking the first Usyk fight - just a woeful miscalculation. They should've waited for Fury and fought hand picked opponents. No one cares about the WBO belt (or any belt) and no one outside hard core boxing fans would've cared about Usyk being slighted back then



Joshua has a future no question. He would almost certainly beat any other heavyweight outside of Fury and Usyk. He beats the Chisora's and Fernandez and Hrgovic's etc etc

He's a far better boxer than Wilder who would only have a punchers chance etc

He can rebuild and wait. Fury and Usyk definitely happens (the idea Fury won't take it is silly) and Fury probably wins. And then Fury either quits or fights Joshua (there's no one else) and Joshua has a shot in that fight, a bigger shot than vs Usyk



Usyk meanwhile is something else - a master boxer but also a physical freak. Its tough to find a fighter in boxing history (outside Ali) at 16 stone who can move and throw like that for 12 rounds while taking the shots he did.

He should be 20/1 to beat Fury on paper, he'll be giving up huge reach and 4 stone in weight, but because of his ability he has a shot to win