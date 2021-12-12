« previous next »
I give Usyk an excellent chance against Fury. Fury can't go at that pace for 12 rounds and his body is a very easy target. Even Whyte had some success there at the start of the fight. I really don't think he'll take it though.

As for Joshua, he needs some time away from the sport but there's still plenty to come from him. There's no shame in coming up a bit short against an all time great. He's still better than anyone in the division not called Fury or Usyk.

I'd still want to see him fight Wilder and Fury, they are still good fights but Wilder would have to cancel the restraining order. Domestic fights against Joyce or Dubois, Whyte again. All good fights. He'll win another World title when Usyk is done with them.
I think Fury will fight Usyk, the chance of being undisputed plus the huge payday will be too tempting not to.
I think Fury will fight Usyk, the chance of being undisputed plus the huge payday will be too tempting not to.

Correct the fight is too big he has to and he will do.

Wilder would destroy him imo, but agree would like to see the fight happen.
Wilder is the worst boxer to be a multi-defence HW champion since Primo Carnera. He's genuinely useless at boxing but has the great fortune to have a monster punch AND be in a era of slow, fat, technically limited face first patsies

Ernie Shavers didn't win a title because he fought the likes of Ali and Holmes. Wilder fought Stiverne, Molina, Splizka etc in world title fights. Ernie would clean up today.

Windmill would have a puncher's chance as he does against anyone but Joshua would win every round barring any one where Wilder lands a haymaker.

Realistically Joshua would get to Wilder long before Wilder gets him.
Just saw a clip of Joshua after the fight. What a fucking embarrassment he is to the sport. Dropping the champs belts out of the ring then disrespecting Usyk with his ridiculous youre not strong, how did you beat me, I had character nonsense. Cant bear him.

Hes such a prick. I finally started to have a tiny bit of respect for him after that performance and then he goes and gives the most arrogant and cringeworthy speech ever. Hes just an arsehole.
I'll just never understand the irrational hatred some people have for Joshua.
Joshua. Feel like it's jealousy. No denying he made a tit of himself but he's not the first fighter to do that before or after a fight. .

Apart from that though it seems he tries to be a good role model, doesn't do any attention grabbing nonsense in the build up to his fights (because he doesn't need to). That makes him a 'fake nice guy" who showed his true colours last night?  He's a great British sportsman who has always represented the sport well, Olympic gold medalist, no doubt inspired a good few people along the way, always had great heart in the ring which he showed last night. Deserves more respect.

Love watching Usyk though. Hope he gets that fight with Fury. Will be such an underdog too, it would be amazing if he could do it.
I'll just never understand the irrational hatred some people have for Joshua.
Joshua. Feel like it's jealousy. No denying he made a tit of himself but he's not the first fighter to do that before or after a fight. .

Apart from that though it seems he tries to be a good role model, doesn't do any attention grabbing nonsense in the build up to his fights (because he doesn't need to). That makes him a 'fake nice guy" who showed his true colours last night?  He's a great British sportsman who has always represented the sport well, Olympic gold medalist, no doubt inspired a good few people along the way, always had great heart in the ring which he showed last night. Deserves more respect.

Love watching Usyk though. Hope he gets that fight with Fury. Will be such an underdog too, it would be amazing if he could do it.

Not really jealous of anyone personally. I don't like him - seems a boring athlete - seems thick or you know not canny. And after the fight asking Usyk "how did YOU beat me?" - jesus

I dunno - a lot of sports people are successful, charity work etc. good on em

He got schooled last night as many (cough, ello!) predicted and threw his toys out the pram about it. Extenuating circumstances one could claim, but you are what you are in the dark.

"He's a great British sportsman who has always represented the sport well, Olympic gold medalist," - bully for him, but that's his job

He should be embarassed. Judging from the toys being flung out the pram, it seems he was.

Usyk outclasses him in most every department that counts, in and out of the ring.

If your role model is Antony Joshua - 1) don't get role models, but 2) get a different one!
Think all we learned about Joshua is that you shouldn't give someone a microphone after they've just spent an hour in the desert getting punched in the head.
Not really jealous of anyone personally. I don't like him - seems a boring athlete - seems thick or you know not canny. And after the fight asking Usyk "how did YOU beat me?" - jesus

I dunno - a lot of sports people are successful, charity work etc. good on em

He got schooled last night as many (cough, ello!) predicted and threw his toys out the pram about it. Extenuating circumstances one could claim, but you are what you are in the dark.

"He's a great British sportsman who has always represented the sport well, Olympic gold medalist," - bully for him, but that's his job

He should be embarassed. Judging from the toys being flung out the pram, it seems he was.

Usyk outclasses him in most every department that counts, in and out of the ring.

If your role model is Antony Joshua - 1) don't get role models, but 2) get a different one!
just edited the post to remove first sentence, just felt the last sentence of yours and the overall tone of the post seems s bit unnecessarily prickish.

 He's a human who as Lusty said just spent an hour sweating his tits off getting punched in the head. If you think he's boring fair enough but it doesn't make him worthy of the dislike people have harboured for him. And for sure Usyk is better than him and boxed his head off yeah, that's clearly part of why he was so frustrated, he wasn't questioning the decision.
Usyk was done in the 9th, his come back in the 10th was absolutely mental.
Last week i listened to a bit of a radio interview with Joshua and had to turn it off as i found it uncomfortable listening. His answers to basic questions  were rambling nonsense to a point which made me think he might have some mental health issues. Last night's behaviour only added to that feeling.
He wasn't the first and he won't be the last to air his frustrations after losing a big fight. If that is all he had done then fair enough, however clumsily he did it. We live in the social media age where people feel the need to use their platform to explain away their failures and keep their public image intact. But throwing the belts out of the ring while shouting/swearing at someone in the crowd was childish and petulant and I don't see how anyone can defend that.

I'll just never understand the irrational hatred some people have for
Joshua. Feel like it's jealousy. No denying he made a tit of himself but he's not the first fighter to do that before or after a fight. .

Apart from that though it seems he tries to be a good role model, doesn't do any attention grabbing nonsense in the build up to his fights (because he doesn't need to). That makes him a 'fake nice guy" who showed his true colours last night?  He's a great British sportsman who has always represented the sport well, Olympic gold medalist, no doubt inspired a good few people along the way, always had great heart in the ring which he showed last night. Deserves more respect.

Love watching Usyk though. Hope he gets that fight with Fury. Will be such an underdog too, it would be amazing if he could do it.

Ill never understand it either
Not really jealous of anyone personally. I don't like him - seems a boring athlete - seems thick or you know not canny. And after the fight asking Usyk "how did YOU beat me?" - jesus

I dunno - a lot of sports people are successful, charity work etc. good on em

He got schooled last night as many (cough, ello!) predicted and threw his toys out the pram about it. Extenuating circumstances one could claim, but you are what you are in the dark.

"He's a great British sportsman who has always represented the sport well, Olympic gold medalist," - bully for him, but that's his job

He should be embarassed. Judging from the toys being flung out the pram, it seems he was.

Usyk outclasses him in most every department that counts, in and out of the ring.

If your role model is Antony Joshua - 1) don't get role models, but 2) get a different one!

One.You dont get brownie points for predicting Usyk would outbox Joshua :D It doesnt make you a boxing aficionado, much like it wouldnt make you an acting guru if you suggested Daniel Day Lewis would play a lunatic oil prospector better than Ben Stiller. Usyk was odds on favourite, it wasnt some genius prediction to think hed outclass him again.

He shouldnt be remotely embarrassed. He put up a much better fight than the first time and just came up short to a world class boxer. His interview was cringey, but so what? He gets shit for being a boring, carbon copy, press fed robot and then he breaks character he gets shit anyway. I suspect hes frustrated because he is a very good boxer, he doesnt duck fights, hes fought practically everyone he could have in the division (unlike certain others) and yeah.also probably frustrating that a vile piece of scum like Fury seems to be more beloved than him (however sinister the reasons for that may be, not that anyone would accuse you of that however odd your rants against him seem)

As for disliking him because he seems thick.I mean, that is a little strange.
Joshua is a moron who has no class and no he has no dignity either. He only has himself to blame. Its hard to imagine what Usyk has been through this year and yet he conducts himself like a gentleman at all times. Joshua is an embarrassment.
I don't like him - seems a boring athlete - seems thick or you know not canny. And after the fight asking Usyk "how did YOU beat me?" - jesus

You don't like him because he seems thick, but you seem to have difficulty comprehending his words after the fight. Interesting

Usyk outclasses him in most every department that counts, in and out of the ring.

Usyk is taking Saudi Arabian blood money. As far as having class goes, he's pretty far down the chain.
Joshua is a moron who has no class and no he has no dignity either. He only has himself to blame. Its hard to imagine what Usyk has been through this year and yet he conducts himself like a gentleman at all times. Joshua is an embarrassment.
I really think the dislike of Joshua is going a bit far. You say yourself what Usyk seven through is difficult to comprehend, but Id equally say that of a boy who grew up in a deprived area, with no opportunities other than seemingly crime, spent time in custody and had a jail sentence then managed to turn his entire life around through positive action and hard work.

Ill make it clear Im not conflating the war in Ukraine with getting in some trouble with the law in some Southern shithole, Im saying both circumstances are hard for most to comprehend what it must be like for the individuals.

Joshua did not cover himself in glory last night but it appears to me that he is doing the wrong thing regardless of what he does, with a lot of posters on here. Nothing against you personally Berger, I just think that theres worse sporting role models than Joshua even if I dont see him as one personally.
