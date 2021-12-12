Joshua is a moron who has no class and no he has no dignity either. He only has himself to blame. Its hard to imagine what Usyk has been through this year and yet he conducts himself like a gentleman at all times. Joshua is an embarrassment.



I really think the dislike of Joshua is going a bit far. You say yourself what Usyk seven through is difficult to comprehend, but Id equally say that of a boy who grew up in a deprived area, with no opportunities other than seemingly crime, spent time in custody and had a jail sentence then managed to turn his entire life around through positive action and hard work.Ill make it clear Im not conflating the war in Ukraine with getting in some trouble with the law in some Southern shithole, Im saying both circumstances are hard for most to comprehend what it must be like for the individuals.Joshua did not cover himself in glory last night but it appears to me that he is doing the wrong thing regardless of what he does, with a lot of posters on here. Nothing against you personally Berger, I just think that theres worse sporting role models than Joshua even if I dont see him as one personally.