I'll just never understand the irrational hatred some people have for
Joshua. Feel like it's jealousy. No denying he made a tit of himself but he's not the first fighter to do that before or after a fight. .
Apart from that though it seems he tries to be a good role model, doesn't do any attention grabbing nonsense in the build up to his fights (because he doesn't need to). That makes him a 'fake nice guy" who showed his true colours last night? He's a great British sportsman who has always represented the sport well, Olympic gold medalist, no doubt inspired a good few people along the way, always had great heart in the ring which he showed last night. Deserves more respect.
Love watching Usyk though. Hope he gets that fight with Fury. Will be such an underdog too, it would be amazing if he could do it.
Not really jealous of anyone personally. I don't like him - seems a boring athlete - seems thick or you know not canny. And after the fight asking Usyk "how did YOU beat me?" - jesus
I dunno - a lot of sports people are successful, charity work etc. good on em
He got schooled last night as many (cough, ello!) predicted and threw his toys out the pram about it. Extenuating circumstances one could claim, but you are what you are in the dark.
"He's a great British sportsman who has always represented the sport well, Olympic gold medalist," - bully for him, but that's his job
He should be embarassed. Judging from the toys being flung out the pram, it seems he was.
Usyk outclasses him in most every department that counts, in and out of the ring.
If your role model is Antony Joshua - 1) don't get role models, but 2) get a different one!