All that song and dance about new trainer and he just fought the same way. The trainer don't matter, it's the fighter



He was much better than the first fight though. Was in it til the 9th and I thought he was going to win it then Uysk cane out firing in the 10th.Think he could have been more clinical a few times and put more pressure on.It is very hard to try and knock Usyk out though as he doesn't let you set your shots up.