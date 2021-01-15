nah for me it showed how limited he is, he's improved with his new trainer, he lost by more than three rounds, how it was a split decision is anybody's guess He's a 21st Century Frank Bruno
I still don't know what was going on.Was it a temper tantrum?I don't get it.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I don't think he clearly lost by more than 3 rounds. No point arguing with someone being so hyperbolic though.
I know that. Think the argument was with the people telling him he had to go back. At the time I was thinking someone in Usyks team must have said something to him. He flipped from being friendly and shaking hands to throwing the belts in a split second.
All that song and dance about new trainer and he just fought the same way. The trainer don't matter, it's the fighter
Cant make a case for Usyk beating Fury. Fury is too big, too skilled, too patient. Still like to see it though
Completely disagree with the greatest respect to your boxing knowledge. Biggest problem.for Fury is his gas tank. He sets the pace in his fight against opponents with poor conditioning. Usyk will make him work every second, I see Fury tiring badly by the mid rounds.Usyk is also much quicker and he's not some shot to shit fighter like Whyte or one dimensional mug like Wilder. If the fight happens my money's on Usyk because the odds will be great.
Its an intriguing fight Usyks the better fighter but in that one hes giving up 20-25kg
thats almost impossible If anyone can do it he can but its a huge ask
Joshua fought differently. He was far better, threw lots of body shots, far better movement and didn't get tired until Round 10. Usyk adapted mid fight and Joshua had no answer. His was a sterling effort though.
I think the skill gap is enough for Usyk to.win but the fight won't happen. Agreed that's it's intriguing and a must for the HW division.
