Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3459506 times)

Online Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71040 on: Today at 12:44:40 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:39:44 am
nah for me it showed how limited he is, he's improved with his new trainer, he lost by more than three rounds, how it was a split decision is anybody's guess

He's a 21st Century Frank Bruno
I don't think he clearly lost by more than 3 rounds. No point arguing with someone being so hyperbolic though.

Online Wabaloolah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71041 on: Today at 12:44:49 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 12:43:07 am
I still don't know what was going on.

Was it a temper tantrum?

I don't get it.
that was almost the calm before the storm with what happened next!
Online Armchair expert

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71042 on: Today at 12:44:56 am »
Thats three world title fights Joshua has lost now and hasnt fought a non title fight since 2015 he needs to earn his next title shot or fuck off
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71043 on: Today at 12:45:13 am »
Cant make a case for Usyk beating Fury. Fury is too big, too skilled, too patient. Still like to see it though
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71044 on: Today at 12:45:28 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 12:44:40 am
I don't think he clearly lost by more than 3 rounds. No point arguing with someone being so hyperbolic though.


righto pal 👍
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71045 on: Today at 12:45:49 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 12:38:06 am
I know that. Think the argument was with the people telling him he had to go back.

At the time I was thinking someone in Usyks team must have said something to him.  He flipped from being friendly and shaking hands to throwing the belts in a split second.

No,he was kicking off with someone on the outside before he left the ring in a strop.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71046 on: Today at 12:46:02 am »
All that song and dance about new trainer and he just fought the same way. The trainer don't matter, it's the fighter
Online jedimaster

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71047 on: Today at 12:48:16 am »
This should have been a glorious moment for a nation right now fighting for it's very existence. Instead Joshua had a tantrum and made it all about himself. What a prick. Hopefully he has flushed his post-boxing TV career down the toilet after this.

Online RyanBabel19

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71048 on: Today at 12:48:25 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:46:02 am
All that song and dance about new trainer and he just fought the same way. The trainer don't matter, it's the fighter

He didn't fight the same way at all though :lmao nothing like the first fight to be honest, was much better and Usyk also fought a better fight.

The fuss over a new trainer was well placed because he was much better prepared and gave a much better account of himself, he was just beat by a superior boxer
Online Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71049 on: Today at 12:49:35 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:46:02 am
All that song and dance about new trainer and he just fought the same way. The trainer don't matter, it's the fighter
He was much better than the first fight though.  Was in it til the 9th and I thought he was going to win it then Uysk cane out firing in the 10th.

Think he could have been more clinical a few times and put more pressure on.

It is very hard to try and knock Usyk out though as he doesn't let you set your shots up.
Online TomDcs

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71050 on: Today at 12:50:07 am »
Joshua was much better, though think the low shot in the 3rd or 4th hurt Usyk. Still wanted to see him follow up more though, hes always been limited, but hes never been the same since he felt what it was like to get hurt.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71051 on: Today at 12:50:19 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:45:13 am
Cant make a case for Usyk beating Fury. Fury is too big, too skilled, too patient. Still like to see it though
Completely disagree with the greatest respect to your boxing knowledge. Biggest problem.for Fury is his gas tank. He sets the pace in his fight against opponents with poor conditioning. Usyk will make him work every second, I see Fury tiring badly by the mid rounds.

Usyk is also much quicker and he's not some shot to shit fighter like Whyte or one dimensional mug like Wilder. If the fight happens my money's on Usyk because the odds will be great.
Online JackWard33

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71052 on: Today at 12:52:28 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:50:19 am
Completely disagree with the greatest respect to your boxing knowledge. Biggest problem.for Fury is his gas tank. He sets the pace in his fight against opponents with poor conditioning. Usyk will make him work every second, I see Fury tiring badly by the mid rounds.

Usyk is also much quicker and he's not some shot to shit fighter like Whyte or one dimensional mug like Wilder. If the fight happens my money's on Usyk because the odds will be great.

Its an intriguing fight
Usyks the better fighter but in that one hes giving up 20-25kg  thats almost impossible
If anyone can do it he can but its a huge ask
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71053 on: Today at 12:53:53 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:46:02 am
All that song and dance about new trainer and he just fought the same way. The trainer don't matter, it's the fighter
Joshua fought differently. He was far better, threw lots of body shots, far better movement and didn't get tired until Round 10. Usyk adapted mid fight and Joshua had no answer. His was a sterling effort though.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71054 on: Today at 12:55:47 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:52:28 am
Its an intriguing fight
Usyks the better fighter but in that one hes giving up 20-25kg  thats almost impossible
If anyone can do it he can but its a huge ask
I think the skill gap is enough for Usyk to.win but the fight won't happen. Agreed that's it's intriguing and a must for the HW division.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71055 on: Today at 01:00:09 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:53:53 am
Joshua fought differently. He was far better, threw lots of body shots, far better movement and didn't get tired until Round 10. Usyk adapted mid fight and Joshua had no answer. His was a sterling effort though.

He attacked the body more but he was still letting Usyk dictate the tempo. What happened to the educated pressure?
Online JackWard33

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71056 on: Today at 01:02:11 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:55:47 am
I think the skill gap is enough for Usyk to.win but the fight won't happen. Agreed that's it's intriguing and a must for the HW division.

What makes you say that - Id bet a ton of money itll happen
