ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,028
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70760 on: Today at 11:09:42 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:06:09 pm
Wow  :o ???

Did nobody see the weigh in? I know the staredown got coverage but when he first came out he has his top stuck over his head haha

Anyway I'll behave a bit. I think we will see him schooled.

But I do want to get this pun in before I shut up lol

DO I MAKE USYK?
Logged

swordfishtrombone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,847
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70761 on: Today at 11:10:39 pm
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,445
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70762 on: Today at 11:11:28 pm
'COLOR OF FREEDOM'

Don't give a fuck about how you opress your own citizens, just give me your money
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70763 on: Today at 11:11:31 pm
Have an overwhelming urge to ask Usyk 3 wishes.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70764 on: Today at 11:12:15 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:11:28 pm
'COLOR OF FREEDOM'

Don't give a fuck about how you opress your own citizens, just give me your money

They're also helping to fund the death of his own people.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,865
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70765 on: Today at 11:14:24 pm
Horrible match up for Joshua this - needs a miracle punch or needs Usyk to not be the same fighter
Logged

danuttah

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70766 on: Today at 11:15:01 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:09:34 pm
How long was that anthem , a good 10 mins

Thought it was an opera rather than an anthem
Logged

ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,028
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70767 on: Today at 11:15:13 pm
A tribute to Mike Tyson?

Er... Get a better person to tribute
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70768 on: Today at 11:16:42 pm
Ice hockey crowd is in tonight.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70769 on: Today at 11:22:07 pm
To me this is almost a carbon copy of the first fight. Aj not throwing enough as he's scared of getting caught on the counter. He needs to throw more punches. Usyk 2 up for me
Logged

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,274
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70770 on: Today at 11:22:28 pm
Is AJ going to throw any punches at some point?
Logged

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,365
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70771 on: Today at 11:23:02 pm
I like aj better than the first fight so far
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70772 on: Today at 11:25:32 pm
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 11:22:07 pm
To me this is almost a carbon copy of the first fight. Aj not throwing enough as he's scared of getting caught on the counter. He needs to throw more punches. Usyk 2 up for me

He threw more than Usyk in the first fight, his problem was not much landed.
Logged

ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,028
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70773 on: Today at 11:25:48 pm
Usyk landing more, AJ seems to be trying a bit finally

Nice counterpunches come back though

AJ long gaming this? He's fighting like a champion trying not to lose - when he NEEDS to win
Logged

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,514
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70774 on: Today at 11:25:55 pm
Think Joshua looks more focused and is doing well but does need to let his hands go a bit more
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,262
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70775 on: Today at 11:27:04 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:25:55 pm
Think Joshua looks more focused and is doing well but does need to let his hands go a bit more
Yeah he just needs to do what he's doing but more of it.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70776 on: Today at 11:27:12 pm
Didn't realise Aj was bilingual.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,887
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70777 on: Today at 11:27:52 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:23:02 pm
I like aj better than the first fight so far
thought he looked nervous in the first fight, new trainer seems to have helped him
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,365
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70778 on: Today at 11:29:55 pm
Problem is usyk was too fast for him in the first fight so hes understandably wary   aj has to keep moving forward   makings of a good fight so far
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70779 on: Today at 11:30:24 pm
Joshua is terrible.

Really overhyped
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,939
  • Legend
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70780 on: Today at 11:31:57 pm
Joshua doing well here. Seems on top to me.
Logged

ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,028
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70781 on: Today at 11:32:07 pm
AJ seems composed and looking more tasty

I think being composed helps AJ compared to last time

But I have Usyk ahead on points (lol like I count but he's landing)
Logged

Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,262
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70782 on: Today at 11:34:37 pm
No idea how to score this. I suspect Usyk is ahead but not really confident on any of these rounds.
Logged

leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70783 on: Today at 11:35:00 pm
3-2 Usyk for me
Logged

y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • * * * * *
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70784 on: Today at 11:35:17 pm
Was that really a low blow? Looked on the belt line
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,315
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70785 on: Today at 11:35:20 pm
Apparently the Saudis absolutely love a bit of Groove Armada. Who knew?
Logged
