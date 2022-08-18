He never fought Wilder or Fury so one can only assume he dodged them. Theres also his ridiculous comments at the BLM protests that put a lot of people off him. That aside, he just hasnt lived up to the hype around his abilities.
Remove the Fury vs Wilder trilogy from each other's records and what are you left with? Fury beat Wlad, by far his best win, then Del Boy twice, then Whyte who is completely shot IMO. Wilder, he beat Ortiz twice and.... that's about it!
Joshua has beaten Wlad, Parker, a younger version of Whyte, Ruiz, Povetkin, and Pulev. Not a murderer's row, far from it, but far, far better than the combined records of the other two. He's a British HW champion so he was always getting hyped to ridiculous levels in Britain!
I'd argue that the hype surrounding Fury is even greater and also unwarranted.