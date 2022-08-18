Increase output by 20% and try and stop him my mid to late rounds (6-9) is my bet as well.



If it goes 12 rounds it's a Usyk win. Risk/Reward strategy has to be in play, forget gassing and take him out.



Yeah I think that will be the plan, he had his moments last time and Usyk's face was a mess by the end of it, but he just didn't follow up and then he'd take the next round off because he wasn't confident in his conditioning.I'm the biggest Usyk fanboy going, but I think his boxing ability is slightly overrated and Joshua's is slightly underrated. Pretty much everyone who has fought him (including all timers like Chisora and Bellew) has had some success and landed some big shots. He's proven that he's got a decent heavyweight chin, but at the same time I think Joshua let him off a little bit. I don't think this will be a drastically different fight, but I'm not convinced it needs to be from Joshua's point of view.Either Joshua blows up and gets stopped late, or he can keep up the pace for 12 rounds and edges it on points or very late stoppage I think.Edit: actually just thinking about the last fight, Joshua stopping him on cuts might be my pick for a long odds bet.