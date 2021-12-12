« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1761 1762 1763 1764 1765 [1766]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3452570 times)

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70600 on: Today at 09:43:18 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:57:52 am
He never fought Wilder or Fury so one can only assume he dodged them. Theres also his ridiculous comments at the BLM protests that put a lot of people off him. That aside, he just hasnt lived up to the hype around his abilities.

AJ was managed very well and marketed to beyond belief.

Don't think he dodged anyone but he certainly isn't as good as as he talks or is made out.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70601 on: Today at 09:44:20 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:35:15 am
As for the fight, people forget that although Usyk was the clear winner last time, it wasn't a landslide.  He basically needed to win 2 more rounds than he did, and with better advice from his corner, he might well have done that.  So, it's not impossible for him to take a similar approach to last time and still win the fight with some tweaks.

The other option is what people are expecting; that he bulks up and comes in ready for a war.  It would make for a better fight at least, and Usyk does get hit a lot, but he'd need to be really smart.  He showed in the fight against Wlad that he can box clever when he gets hurt and take a couple of rounds off to conserve his energy, but he also showed against Ruiz that he can get sucked in and blow himself up.

The other variable is what Usyk does.  There were rumours of him losing a lot of weight when he went back to Ukraine, now there are rumours of him coming in 2 stone heavier.  Is he going to come in and try to meet Joshua in the middle of the ring?  Seems like a ticket to uppercut city if you ask me.  I feel like Joshua is a better inside fighter so I just can't make sense of that as a strategy.  The weigh in for this one is going to be fascinating.

I still make Usyk the favourite, but there's so many different ways the fight could go and different routes to victory for both of them, so it will be interesting at least.  It will be good to see what difference Garcia makes, you could easily argue that McCracken lost that fight for AJ last time.

Aj needs to put it on him for the first five. Tries to out box him he will lose.

He has 5 rounds for me our this fight will go the same as the last.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,409
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70602 on: Today at 10:22:41 am »
Hearn is a c*nt selling out to Saudi Arabia. Usyk and AJ are both c*nts for agreeing to it. Hope everyone involved in the card gets knocked out to fuck.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 1761 1762 1763 1764 1765 [1766]   Go Up
« previous next »
 