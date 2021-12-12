As for the fight, people forget that although Usyk was the clear winner last time, it wasn't a landslide. He basically needed to win 2 more rounds than he did, and with better advice from his corner, he might well have done that. So, it's not impossible for him to take a similar approach to last time and still win the fight with some tweaks.



The other option is what people are expecting; that he bulks up and comes in ready for a war. It would make for a better fight at least, and Usyk does get hit a lot, but he'd need to be really smart. He showed in the fight against Wlad that he can box clever when he gets hurt and take a couple of rounds off to conserve his energy, but he also showed against Ruiz that he can get sucked in and blow himself up.



The other variable is what Usyk does. There were rumours of him losing a lot of weight when he went back to Ukraine, now there are rumours of him coming in 2 stone heavier. Is he going to come in and try to meet Joshua in the middle of the ring? Seems like a ticket to uppercut city if you ask me. I feel like Joshua is a better inside fighter so I just can't make sense of that as a strategy. The weigh in for this one is going to be fascinating.



I still make Usyk the favourite, but there's so many different ways the fight could go and different routes to victory for both of them, so it will be interesting at least. It will be good to see what difference Garcia makes, you could easily argue that McCracken lost that fight for AJ last time.



Aj needs to put it on him for the first five. Tries to out box him he will lose.He has 5 rounds for me our this fight will go the same as the last.